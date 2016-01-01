JSON Stringify as a Readable Stream with rescursive resolving of any readable streams and Promises.
Now with typings!
new operator
* Off by default since v2
** With polyfills
npm install --save json-stream-stringify
# Optional if you need polyfills
# Make sure to include these if you target NodeJS <=v6 or browsers
npm install --save @babel/polyfill @babel/runtime
Using Node v8 or later with ESM / Webpack / Browserify / Rollup
import JsonStreamStringify from 'json-stream-stringify';
install @babel/runtime-corejs3 and corejs@3
import JsonStreamStringify from 'json-stream-stringify/module.polyfill';
const JsonStreamStringify = require('json-stream-stringify');
OR
const JsonStreamStringify = require('json-stream-stringify/umd');
var JsonStreamStringify = require('json-stream-stringify/umd.polyfill');
Note: This library is primarily written for LTS versions of NodeJS. Other environments are not tested.
Note on non-NodeJS usage: This module depends on node streams library. Any Streams3 compatible implementation should work - as long as it exports a
Readable class, with instances that looks like readable streams.
Note on Polyfills: I have taken measures to minify global pollution of polyfills but this library does not load polyfills by default because the polyfills modify native object prototypes and it goes against the W3C recommendations.
new JsonStreamStringify(value[, replacer[, spaces[, cycle]]])
Streaming conversion of
value to JSON string.
value
Any
Data to convert to JSON.
replacer Optional
Function(key, value) or
Array
As a function the returned value replaces the value associated with the key. Details
As an array all other keys are filtered. Details
spaces Optional
String or
Number
A String or Number object that's used to insert white space into the output JSON string for readability purposes. If this is a Number, it indicates the number of space characters to use as white space. If this is a String, the string is used as white space. If this parameter is not recognized as a finite number or valid string, no white space is used.
cycle Optional
Boolean
true enables cycling of cyclical structures and dags.
To restore cyclical structures; use Crockfords Retrocycle method on the parsed object (not included in this module).
JsonStreamStringify object that exposes a Streams3 interface.
Get current path begin serialized.
Array[String, Number]
.join('.').
.on('error', ...), for figuring out what path may have caused the error.
const JsonStreamStringify = require('json-stream-stringify');
const jsonStream = new JsonStreamStringify({
// Promises and Streams may resolve more promises and/or streams which will be consumed and processed into json output
aPromise: Promise.resolve(Promise.resolve("text")),
aStream: ReadableObjectStream({a:1}, 'str'),
arr: [1, 2, Promise.resolve(3), Promise.resolve([4, 5]), ReadableStream('a', 'b', 'c')],
date: new Date(2016, 0, 2)
});
jsonStream.once('error', () => console.log('Error at path', jsonStream.stack.join('.')));
jsonStream.pipe(process.stdout);
Output (each line represents a write from jsonStreamStringify)
{
"aPromise":
"text"
"aStream":
[
{
"a":
1
}
,
"str"
]
"arr":
[
1
,
2
,
3
,
[
4
,
5
]
,
"
a
b
c
"
],
"date":
"2016-01-01T23:00:00.000Z"
}
app.get('/api/users', (req, res, next) => {
res.type('json'); // Required for proper handling by test frameworks and some clients
new JsonStreamStringify(Users.find().stream()).pipe(res);
});
