JSON Stream Stringify

JSON Stringify as a Readable Stream with rescursive resolving of any readable streams and Promises.

Now with typings!

Important and Breaking Changes in v2

Completely rewritten from scratch

100% Code Coverage! 🎉

Space argument finally implemented! 🎉

⚠️ Cycling is off by default

⚠️ JsonStreamStringify is now a constructor; use new operator

operator Removed dependency on global JSON.stringify, Async/Await and Generators

JsonStreamStringify is now compiled with babel to target ES5 (polyfills needed)

Rejected promises and input stream errors are now handled and emitted as errors

Added cyclic structure detection to prevent infinite recursion

🆕 Converted to Typescript

Main Features

Promises are rescursively resolved and the result is piped through JsonStreamStringify

Streams (Object mode) are recursively read and output as arrays

Streams (Non-Object mode) are output as a single string

Output is streamed optimally with as small chunks as possible

Cycling of cyclical structures and dags using Douglas Crockfords cycle algorithm*

Great memory management with reference release after processing and WeakMap/Set reference handling

Optimal stream pressure handling

Tested and runs on ES5 , ES2015 , ES2016 and later

, ES2016 and later Bundled as UMD and Module

* Off by default since v2

** With polyfills

Install

npm install --save json-stream-stringify npm install --save @babel/polyfill @babel/runtime

Usage

Using Node v8 or later with ESM / Webpack / Browserify / Rollup

No Polyfills, ESM

import JsonStreamStringify from 'json-stream-stringify' ;

Polyfilled, ESM

install @babel/runtime-corejs3 and corejs@3

import JsonStreamStringify from 'json-stream-stringify/module.polyfill' ;

Using Node >=8 / Other ES2015 UMD environments

const JsonStreamStringify = require ( 'json-stream-stringify' );

OR

const JsonStreamStringify = require ( 'json-stream-stringify/umd' );

Using Node <=6 / Other ES5 UMD environments

var JsonStreamStringify = require ( 'json-stream-stringify/umd.polyfill' );

Note: This library is primarily written for LTS versions of NodeJS. Other environments are not tested.

Note on non-NodeJS usage: This module depends on node streams library. Any Streams3 compatible implementation should work - as long as it exports a Readable class, with instances that looks like readable streams.

Note on Polyfills: I have taken measures to minify global pollution of polyfills but this library does not load polyfills by default because the polyfills modify native object prototypes and it goes against the W3C recommendations.

API

new JsonStreamStringify(value[, replacer[, spaces[, cycle]]])

Streaming conversion of value to JSON string.

Parameters

value Any

Data to convert to JSON.

replacer Optional Function(key, value) or Array

As a function the returned value replaces the value associated with the key. Details

As an array all other keys are filtered. Details

spaces Optional String or Number

A String or Number object that's used to insert white space into the output JSON string for readability purposes. If this is a Number, it indicates the number of space characters to use as white space. If this is a String, the string is used as white space. If this parameter is not recognized as a finite number or valid string, no white space is used.

cycle Optional Boolean

true enables cycling of cyclical structures and dags.

To restore cyclical structures; use Crockfords Retrocycle method on the parsed object (not included in this module).

Returns

JsonStreamStringify object that exposes a Streams3 interface.

Get current path begin serialized.

Returns

Array[String, Number]

Array of path Strings (keys of objects) and Numbers (index into arrays).

Can be transformed into an mpath with .join('.') .

Useful in conjunction with .on('error', ...) , for figuring out what path may have caused the error.

Example Usage

const JsonStreamStringify = require ( 'json-stream-stringify' ); const jsonStream = new JsonStreamStringify({ aPromise : Promise .resolve( Promise .resolve( "text" )), aStream : ReadableObjectStream({ a : 1 }, 'str' ), arr : [ 1 , 2 , Promise .resolve( 3 ), Promise .resolve([ 4 , 5 ]), ReadableStream( 'a' , 'b' , 'c' )], date : new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 2 ) }); jsonStream.once( 'error' , () => console .log( 'Error at path' , jsonStream.stack.join( '.' ))); jsonStream.pipe(process.stdout);

Output (each line represents a write from jsonStreamStringify)

{ "aPromise": "text" "aStream": [ { "a": 1 } , "str" ] "arr": [ 1 , 2 , 3 , [ 4 , 5 ] , " a b c " ], "date": "2016-01-01T23:00:00.000Z" }

Practical Example with Express + Mongoose

app.get( '/api/users' , (req, res, next) => { res.type( 'json' ); new JsonStreamStringify(Users.find().stream()).pipe(res); });

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016 Faleij faleij@gmail.com