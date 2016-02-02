deterministic version of JSON.stringify() so you can get a consistent hash from stringified results

You can also pass in a custom comparison function.

example

var stringify = require ( 'json-stable-stringify' ); var obj = { c : 8 , b : [{ z : 6 , y : 5 , x : 4 }, 7 ], a : 3 }; console .log(stringify(obj));

output:

{ "a" : 3 , "b" :[{ "x" : 4 , "y" : 5 , "z" : 6 }, 7 ], "c" : 8 }

methods

var stringify = require ( 'json-stable-stringify' )

var str = stringify(obj, opts)

Return a deterministic stringified string str from the object obj .

options

cmp

If opts is given, you can supply an opts.cmp to have a custom comparison function for object keys. Your function opts.cmp is called with these parameters:

opts.cmp({ key : akey, value : avalue }, { key : bkey, value : bvalue })

For example, to sort on the object key names in reverse order you could write:

var stringify = require ( 'json-stable-stringify' ); var obj = { c : 8 , b : [{ z : 6 , y : 5 , x : 4 }, 7 ], a : 3 }; var s = stringify(obj, function ( a, b ) { return a.key < b.key ? 1 : -1 ; }); console .log(s);

which results in the output string:

{ "c" : 8 , "b" :[{ "z" : 6 , "y" : 5 , "x" : 4 }, 7 ], "a" : 3 }

Or if you wanted to sort on the object values in reverse order, you could write:

var stringify = require ( 'json-stable-stringify' ); var obj = { d : 6 , c : 5 , b : [{ z : 3 , y : 2 , x : 1 }, 9 ], a : 10 }; var s = stringify(obj, function ( a, b ) { return a.value < b.value ? 1 : -1 ; }); console .log(s);

which outputs:

{ "d" : 6 , "c" : 5 , "b" :[{ "z" : 3 , "y" : 2 , "x" : 1 }, 9 ], "a" : 10 }

space

If you specify opts.space , it will indent the output for pretty-printing. Valid values are strings (e.g. {space: \t} ) or a number of spaces ( {space: 3} ).

For example:

var obj = { b : 1 , a : { foo : 'bar' , and : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } }; var s = stringify(obj, { space : ' ' }); console .log(s);

which outputs:

{ "a" : { "and" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], "foo" : "bar" }, "b" : 1 }

replacer

The replacer parameter is a function opts.replacer(key, value) that behaves the same as the replacer from the core JSON object.

install

With npm do:

npm install json - stable -stringify

license

MIT