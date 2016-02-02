deterministic version of
JSON.stringify() so you can get a consistent hash
from stringified results
You can also pass in a custom comparison function.
var stringify = require('json-stable-stringify');
var obj = { c: 8, b: [{z:6,y:5,x:4},7], a: 3 };
console.log(stringify(obj));
output:
{"a":3,"b":[{"x":4,"y":5,"z":6},7],"c":8}
var stringify = require('json-stable-stringify')
Return a deterministic stringified string
str from the object
obj.
If
opts is given, you can supply an
opts.cmp to have a custom comparison
function for object keys. Your function
opts.cmp is called with these
parameters:
opts.cmp({ key: akey, value: avalue }, { key: bkey, value: bvalue })
For example, to sort on the object key names in reverse order you could write:
var stringify = require('json-stable-stringify');
var obj = { c: 8, b: [{z:6,y:5,x:4},7], a: 3 };
var s = stringify(obj, function (a, b) {
return a.key < b.key ? 1 : -1;
});
console.log(s);
which results in the output string:
{"c":8,"b":[{"z":6,"y":5,"x":4},7],"a":3}
Or if you wanted to sort on the object values in reverse order, you could write:
var stringify = require('json-stable-stringify');
var obj = { d: 6, c: 5, b: [{z:3,y:2,x:1},9], a: 10 };
var s = stringify(obj, function (a, b) {
return a.value < b.value ? 1 : -1;
});
console.log(s);
which outputs:
{"d":6,"c":5,"b":[{"z":3,"y":2,"x":1},9],"a":10}
If you specify
opts.space, it will indent the output for pretty-printing.
Valid values are strings (e.g.
{space: \t}) or a number of spaces
(
{space: 3}).
For example:
var obj = { b: 1, a: { foo: 'bar', and: [1, 2, 3] } };
var s = stringify(obj, { space: ' ' });
console.log(s);
which outputs:
{
"a": {
"and": [
1,
2,
3
],
"foo": "bar"
},
"b": 1
}
The replacer parameter is a function
opts.replacer(key, value) that behaves
the same as the replacer
from the core JSON object.
With npm do:
npm install json-stable-stringify
MIT