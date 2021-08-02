Levelup your Queries with json-sql-builder2 .

Table of Content

Why to use json-sql-builder2

You are working with javascript and got the power of json, so why do you concat string by string or worry about query parameters. When you need to write dynamic queries defined by the user it is also much easier to use JSON instead of generating a string-based query.

Another point is that in most cases the readability and structuring the query is much better than using strings.

Working with the JSON DataType is also much easier (see JSON-Example below).

Supported SQL-Dialects

By default json-sql-builder2 supports the follwing languages.

MySQL

MySQL MariaDB

MariaDB PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL SQLite

SQLite Oracle

Oracle Microsoft SQL Server

Documentation

Each Operator and Helper is well documented. And you've got a lot of examples for each.

For further details on each Helper or Operators have a look at the complete documentation at https://github.com/planetarydev/json-sql-builder2/tree/master/sql and search or browse through the directories.

Getting Started

Install

npm install json-sql-builder2 --save

First Example

const SQLBuilder = require ( 'json-sql-builder2' ); var sql = new SQLBuilder( 'MySQL' ); var totalSalary = sql.$select({ job_title : true , total_salary : { $sum : 'salary' } $from : 'people' , $where : { job_title : { $in : [ 'Sales Manager' , 'Account Manager' ] }, age : { $gte : 18 }, country_code : 'US' , }, $groupBy : 'job_title' , });

Result

SELECT `job_title` , SUM( `salary` ) AS `total_salary` FROM `people` WHERE `job_title` IN (?, ?) AND `age` >= ? AND `country_code` = ? GROUP BY `job_title` [ 'Sales Manager' , 'Account Manager' , 18 , 'US' ]

Setup SQLBuilder

By default you will create a new Instance of SQLBuilder by passing the language-dialect as String you would like to work with.

const SQLBuilder = require ( 'json-sql-builder2' ); var sql = new SQLBuilder( 'MySQL' ); var sql = new SQLBuilder( 'MariaDB' ); var sql = new SQLBuilder( 'PostgreSQL' ); var sql = new SQLBuilder( 'SQLite' ); var sql = new SQLBuilder( 'Oracle' ); var sql = new SQLBuilder( 'SQLServer' ); var sql = new SQLBuilder( function ( sql ) { sql.setLanguage( 'SQLServer' ); sql.setQuoteChar( '[' , ']' ); sql.setQuoteChar( '`' ); sql.placeholder = function ( ) { return '@param' + sql._values.length; } sql.transformValueResult = function ( valuesAsArray ) { let resultAsObj = {} sql.forEach(valuesAsArray, (value, index) => { resultAsObj[ 'param' + index] = value }); return resultAsObj; } });

Options

quoteIdentifiers true | false (Default=false)

If this option is true each identifier will be quoted. If this option is set to false only invalid, unsafe identifiers will be quoted.

attachGlobal true | false (Default=false)

This Option will attach each Operator like $select in uppercase SELECT , each callee like left in lowercase $left and each Keyword in uppercase letters to the globals Object, so you could write your code like:

var sql = new SQLBuilder( 'SQLServer' , { attachGlobal : true }); let myQuery = SELECT({ people_name : $concat($left($i( 'people.first_name' ), 1 ), '. ' , $i( 'people.last_name' )), $from : 'people' , $where : { job_title : $ in ([ 'Sales Manager' , 'Account Manager' ]), last_name : $eq( 'Doe' ) } }); SELECT CONCAT(LEFT([people].[first_name], @param1), @param2, [people].[last_name]) AS [people_name] FROM [people] WHERE [job_title] IN (@param3, @param4) AND [last_name] = @param5 { param1 : 1 , param2 : '. ' , param3 : 'Sales Manager' , param4 : 'Account Manager' , param5 : 'Doe' }

useOuterKeywordOnJoin true | false

Have a look at the source of /sql/helpers/queries/join/.joinhelper.js

Support different Data Types

Each Operator and Helper can be used with different Data Types, so it is easy to take the Type that fits your needs. Have a look at the README.md for the Helpers, Operator you like to use. Each of them are well documented and the file is located directly beside the source-code.

myQuery = sql.$insert({ $table : 'people' , $columns : { first_name : true , last_name : true , age : true }, $values : [ 'John' , 'Doe' , 40 ] }); myQuery = sql.$insert({ $table : 'people' , $columns : [ 'first_name' , 'last_name' , 'age' ], $values : [ 'John' , 'Doe' , 40 ] }); myQuery = sql.$insert({ $table : 'people' , $documents : { first_name : 'John' , last_name : 'Doe' , age : 40 } }); INSERT INTO people (first_name, last_name, age) VALUES ($ 1 , $ 2 , $ 3 ) { "$1" : "John" , "$2" : "Doe" , "$3" : 40 }

Using Keywords

A complete List of all Keywords you will find at ./sql/keywords/.

💡 Exmple using Keyword DEFAULT

myQuery = sql.$insert({ $table : 'people' , $documents : { first_name : 'John' , last_name : 'Doe' , age : sql.DEFAULT } }); INSERT INTO people (first_name, last_name, age) VALUES ($ 1 , $ 2 , DEFAULT) { "$1" : "John" , "$2" : "Doe" }

More Examples

Working with SQL-Functions

myQuery = sql.$select({ people_name : { $concat : [ '~~first_name' , ' ' , '~~last_name' ] }, $from : 'people' }); myQuery = sql.$select({ people_name : sql.concat( '~~first_name' , ' ' , '~~last_name' ), $from : 'people' }); SELECT CONCAT(first_name, $ 1 , last_name) AS people_name FROM people { "$1" : " " }

💡 PostgreSQL update jsonb column

myQuery = sql.$update({ $table : 'people' , $set : { 'data->profile->firstName' : 'John' , 'data->profile->lastName' : 'Doe' }, $where : { people_id : 456 } }); UPDATE "people" SET "data" = jsonb_set(jsonb_set( "data" , $ 1 , $ 2 ), $ 3 , $ 4 ) WHERE "people_id" = $ 5 { "$1" : "{profile,firstName}" , "$2" : "\"John\"" , "$3" : "{profile,lastName}" , "$4" : "\"Doe\"" , "$5" : 456 }

Writing new Helpers and Operators

What are the differences between Operators and Helpers?

Any Operator can build a valid SQL result by it's own without additional stuff. So each operator will be directly attached as $<operator-name> to the SQLBuilder instance. That means you can directly call each Operator like:

let myQuery = sql.build({ $select : { $from : 'people' } }); let myQuery = sql.$select({ $from : 'people' });

Using a Template

A Template for writing new Helpers and Operators:

Each Operator should be located in /sql/operators/<operator-name/ .

Use the following template to create a new Operator.

class < operator - name > extends SQLBuilder .[ SQLOperator | SQLHelper ] { constructor (sql){ super (sql); this .Types({ [type]: { syntax : this .Syntax(...) }, [type]: { eachItemOf : { <type>: { syntax : this .Syntax(...) } } } [type]: { syntax : { [<value-1>: this.Syntax(...) [,<value-n>: ...]] } } // type-based, iterateable and value-ased restricted Syntax // type can be Object or Array [type]: { eachItemOf: { // type can be String, Number, Boolean, Primitive, Object, Array, Function <type>: { syntax: { // List all values that are valid to use // with the current Helper or Operator [<value-1>: this.Syntax(...) [,<value-n>: ...]] } } } } }); // optional declaration of Keywords this.Keyword('<keyword>'); // optional registration of private Helpers that are used inside the // Syntax declared above with this.Types({...}) this.registerPrivateHelper('<helper-name>'); // the helper must be located in "./private/<helper-name>/<helper-name>.js" // or register your private helper by your own this.$<helper-name> = new <helperClass>(sql); } // optional function callee definition if the standard // callee - generated by Syntax - doesn't fit callee(/*args*/, identifier){ // ... return sqlResultString; } // optional linker-method link(query, identifier){ // ... } // optional preBuild-method preBuild(query, identifier) { // ... return query; } // optional postBuild-method postBuild(result, type, itemType){ // ... return result; } } module.exports = { definition: <class-definition>, description: <String: a short description of the new Helper or Operator>, supportedBy: { // list all SQL-dialects that support this new Helper or Operator // SQL-dialect can be: MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, Oracle, SQLServer <SQL-dialect>: <'' | url to official docs> [, <another SQL-dialect>: <'' | url to official docs>] }, examples: { // write at minimum one Test "Basic Usage" for each Type of Syntax defined above // using the same structure as used by this.Types({...}) in the class constructor. // Additional Tests and Examples allways wellcome! // Example of a Test-Case for the Type "Object": Object: { "Basic Usage": function(sql) { return { // if the test is restricted to special SQL dialects [supportedBy: { // list all dialects (MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, Oracle, SQLServer) // the Test is valid for <SQL-dialect>: true },] test: function() { return sql.build({ $select: { $from: 'people' } }); }, expectedResults: { sql: 'SELECT * FROM people', values: {} // List any SQL-dialect if the Result on Test is different to the generell Result [,<SQL-dialect>: { sql: <Result-String if there are different using a special SQL-dialect> values: { $1: ... $2: ... } }] } } } [, "<name of another Test>": function(sql){ // ... }] } } }

Example writing LEFT-Function Helper

If there is something missing you can easily extend all your required stuff.

If you will create a new Helper or Operator I would be glad if you will contribute and share your magic stuff.

The only thing you have to do is browse to the right place inside the /sql/ directory and create a new folder and file named with the Helper or Operator.

In our Example we will create the LEFT() SQL-Function.

This file will be located at /sql/helpers/functions/string/ :

create a new Folder left

create a new File left/left.js

Here is the code you need to write for left.js using the Template:

; class left extends SQLBuilder . SQLHelper { constructor (sql){ super (sql); this .Types({ Number : { syntax : this .Syntax( 'LEFT(<key-ident>, <value-param>)' ) }, Object : { syntax : this .Syntax( 'LEFT(<$str>, <$len>)' , SQLBuilder.CALLEE) }, }); this .$str = new SQLBuilder.SQLPredefined.StringValueParam(sql); this .$len = new SQLBuilder.SQLPredefined.NumberValueParam(sql); } } module .exports = { definition : left, description : `Specifies the \`LEFT\` function.` , supportedBy : { MySQL : 'https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.7/en/string-functions.html#function_left' , MariaDB : 'https://mariadb.com/kb/en/library/left/' , PostgreSQL : 'https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.1/static/functions-string.html' , SQLServer : 'https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sql/t-sql/functions/left-transact-sql' }, examples : { Number : { "Basic Usage" : function ( sql ) { return { test : function ( ) { return sql.$select({ firstname : { $left : 1 } }); }, expectedResults : { sql : 'SELECT LEFT(first_name, $1) AS first_name' , values : { $1 : 1 } } } } }, Object : { "Basic Usage" : function ( sql ) { return { test : function ( ) { return sql.$select({ test : { $left : { $str : 'Hello World' , $len : 5 } } }); }, expectedResults : { sql : 'SELECT LEFT($1, $2) AS test' , values : { $1 : 'Hello World' , $2 : 5 } } } }, "Usage of LEFT as Function" : function ( sql ) { return { test : function ( ) { return sql.$select({ test : sql.left( 'Hello World' , 5 ) }); }, expectedResults : { sql : 'SELECT LEFT($1, $2) AS test' , values :{ $1 : 'Hello World' , $2 : 5 } } } } } } }

Understanding, Writing the Syntax

Every Helper or Operator will be defined by a Type, iterateable sub-Type and optionally value restrictions. For each of this situation you have to support a valid Syntax, that will generate the SQL-Result-String for the Helper or Operator.

Example of SUBSTR-Syntax for Type Object

class substr extends SQLBuilder . SQLHelper { constructor () { ... this.Types({ Object : { syntax : this .Syntax( 'SUBSTR(<$str> FROM <$start>{ FOR [$len]})' , SQLBuilder.CALLEE) } } ... } }

Okay, lets explain the magic stuff we have declared above.

By defining only the Type Object you can only use the $substr Helper like first_name: { $substr: {...} } . If you try to use it with a Number-Value like first_name: { $substr: 5 } the SQLBuilder will throw an Error like Type Number is not allowed by Syntax .

In our case we define two required Parameters (or better say Helpers). The first one is <$str> and the second one is <$start> . The third [$len] Helper is optional. With this informations we could write the following examples:

let myQuery = sql.$select({ test : { $substr : { $str : 'Hello World' , $start : 3 } } }); SELECT SUBSTR($ 1 FROM $ 2 ) AS test

In most cases of SQL there are optional parts that also include keywords. In our Example of the SUBSTR Function it's the FOR option that specifies the length of the substring. So we need a Sub-Syntax that will only be generated when the Helper inside is supported. The Sub-Syntax is defined by using curly braces like { FOR [$len]} .

Native js Function support - using SQLBuiler.CALLEE

What the hell is that?

Sometimes it's quite usefull to use a Helper as native js-Function like test: sql.substr('Hello World', 3) , so you can specifiy one Syntax per Helper or Operator as callee by adding an optional parameter to the Syntax-Function SQLBuiler.CALLEE . This option will automatically turn the Syntax into a native js-function located on the current instance of the SQLBuilder. In our case the Syntax of the Function will be: sql.substr(<str>, <start> [, options]) where options is an Object that could take all optional Helpers defined by the Syntax.

Example

let myQuery = sql.$select({ test : sql.substr( 'Hello World' , 3 , { $len : 5 }) }); SELECT SUBSTR($ 1 FROM $ 2 FOR $ 3 ) AS test

Write an individual callee**

Sometimes the auto generated callee does not fit our rules, so you can easily write your own callee by adding a method named callee to the new Helper class. In this case you could define each Function-Parameter by your own and add code to build the SQL-Result. Just a small Example how the substr-callee can look like.

Example

class substr extends SQLBuilder . SQLHelper { constructor () { ... this.Types({ Object : { syntax : this .Syntax( 'SUBSTR(<$str> FROM <$start>{ FOR [$len]})' ) } } ... } callee(str, start, len, identifier ) { let sqlResult = 'SUBSTR(' ; if (! this .isString(str) || ! this .isNumber(start) || (len && ! this .isNumber(len))) { throw new Error ( 'Using sql.substr failed because of wrong parameter type. Syntax is: sql.substr(str, start[,len])' ); } sqlResult += this .addValue(str) + ' FROM ' + start if (len) { sqlResult += ' FOR ' + len; } sqlResult += ')' return sqlResult; } } ... let myQuery = sql.$select({ test : sql.substr( 'Hello World' , 3 , 5 ) }); SELECT SUBSTR($ 1 FROM 3 FOR 5 ) AS test

About 70% or 80% of all SQL comply with the ANSI SQL-Standard. So you can write code for each Helper and Operator for each SQL-dialect or you can add your specific Helper-Syntax as dialect-specific expression.

Example

SELECT { [$top]}-->(SQLServer) { DISTINCT[$distinct]} { SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS[$calcFoundRows]}-->(MySQL,MariaDB) { <$columns>} { [$into]}-->(MySQL,MariaDB,SQLServer) { FROM [$ from ]} { [$join]} { WHERE [$where]} { GROUP BY [$groupBy]} { WITH ROLLUP[$withRollup]}-->(MariaDB,MySQL) { HAVING [$having]} { ORDER BY [$orderBy]} { LIMIT [$limit]}-->(MariaDB,MySQL,PostgreSQL,SQLite) { OFFSET [$offset]}-->(MariaDB,MySQL,PostgreSQL,SQLite)

The Example shows the current Syntax of the SELECT Statement. Here you can see some dialect-specific Helpers marked with -->(<sql-dialect>[,<sql-dialect>,...]) .

So, if you are running SQLBuilder with PostgreSQL the $info Helper for the INTO clause is only supported by MySQL, MariaDB and SQLServer. If you write $select: { $from: 'people', $into: ... } the SQLBuilder will throw an Error that $into Helper is not permitted by Syntax .

Concating iterateable Informations

Sometimes you need to define an Array of columns or an Object with column-identifiers and they all need to concatenated by comma with the previouse one. To archive this you can specifiy a concatination-String or Joiner.

Let's build a part of the $columns Helper from the $select Operator.

let myQuery = sql.$select({ $columns : { first_name : true , last_name : true , ... } }) SELECT first_name, last_name, ... class columns extends SQLBuilder . SQLHelper { constructor (sql){ super (sql); this .Types({ Object : { eachItemOf : { Boolean : { syntax : { true : this .Syntax( '<key-ident>[ , ... ]' ), false : this .Syntax( '' ) } }, Number : { syntax : { 1 : this .Syntax( '<key-ident>[ , ... ]' ), 0 : this .Syntax( '' ) } }, String : { syntax : this .Syntax( '<key-ident> AS <value-ident>[ , ... ]' ) }, Object : { syntax : this .Syntax( '<value> AS <identifier>[ , ... ]' ) }, Function : { syntax : this .Syntax( '<value> AS <key-ident>[ , ... ]' ) } } }, Array : { eachItemOf : { String : { syntax : this .Syntax( '<value-ident>[ , ... ]' ) }, Object : { syntax : this .Syntax( '<value> AS <key-ident>[ , ... ]' ) } } }, String : { syntax : this .Syntax( '<value-ident>' ) } }); } }

Every time the Syntax includes such a declaration the SQLBuilder extracts the joiner-definition and concatenates each item with this string-definition.

Another Example of a joiner-Definition you will find at /sql/helpers/locical/and/and.js which is a Helper that is used by the $where Helper. The joiner is defined as [ AND ... ] .

BuiltIn Parameters

Each Syntax can take - so called BuiltIn-Params - to interact with the JSON-Data. For this you have to following parameter definitions you could use inside each Syntax:

<key> , <key-ident> or <key-param>

, or <value> , <value-ident> or <value-param>

, or <identifier>

<key> , <value> :

Native replacement for the Objects Key (or Index when using an Array) and replacement for the value of an Item.

class columns extends ... { ... this.Types({ Object : { eachItemOf : { String : { syntax : this .Syntax( '<key> AS <value>' ) } } } }); ... } let myQuery = sql.$select({ $columns : { my_key : 'my_string_value' } }) SELECT my_key AS my_string_value

<key-ident> , <value-ident> :

Safely quoted replacement for the Objects Key (or Index when using an Array - does not really make sense :-) ) and replacement for the value of an Item.

class columns extends ... { constructor (){ ... this.Types({ Object : { eachItemOf : { String : { syntax : this .Syntax( '<key-ident> AS <value-ident>' ) } } } }); ... } } let myQuery = sql.$select({ $columns : { my_key : 'my_string_value' , 'my_schema.my_table.my_col' : 'my_test_alias' } }) SELECT "my_key" AS "my_string_value" , "my_schema" . "my_table" . "my_col" AS "my_test_alias" SELECT `my_key` AS `my_string_value` , `my_schema` . `my_table` . `my_col` AS `my_test_alias` SELECT [my_key] AS [my_string_value], [my_schema].[my_table].[my_col] AS [my_test_alias]

<key-param> , <value-param>

Parameterized Key and Value replacement where the value itself is pushed to the value-stack.

class left extends ... { constructor (){ ... this.Types({ Number : { syntax : this .Syntax( '<key-ident> AS <value-param>' ) }); ... } } let myQuery = sql.$select({ $columns : { first_name : { $left : 1 } } }) SELECT LEFT( "first_name" , $ 1 ) AS "first_name" SELECT LEFT( `first_name` , ?) AS `first_name` SELECT LEFT([first_name], @param1) AS [first_name]

More Examples writing new stuff

For more informations browse through the /sql/operator or /sql/helper directories. There are a lot of Helpers and Operators and they all give you the best examples to write your own magic stuff.

Tests

After changing an existing Helper, Operator or maybe creating some new stuff you should run the Test. For this use always:

npm test

If you like to Test only a specific language dialect or specific helper or operator you could pass arguments for that:

npm test -- [ --language|dialect <MySQL|MariaDB|PostgreSQL|SQLite|Oracle|SQLServer> ] [ --helper|operator <path of helper located in ./sql> ] npm test -- --helper /helpers/ functions /string/left/left.js --language MySQL

Generating docs

The documentation will automatically rebuild with every successful Test run. Please note that a successful Test will only be archived by running a complete Tests without a specific language, helper or operator.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017-2018 planetarydev

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.