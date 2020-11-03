Node.js library for mapping mongo-style query objects to SQL queries.
This library is not a driver, it is only translator, you should use specific driver for your db (for example https://github.com/brianc/node-postgres for PostgreSQL) to execute result query.
Install it with NPM or add it to your package.json:
$ npm install json-sql
Then:
var jsonSql = require('json-sql')();
var sql = jsonSql.build({
type: 'select',
table: 'users',
fields: ['name', 'age'],
condition: {name: 'Max', id: 6}
});
sql.query
// sql string:
// select name, age from users where name = $p1 && id = 6;
sql.values
// hash of values:
// { p1: 'Max' }
Documentation is available at the ./docs directory.
Select with join:
var sql = jsonSql.build({
type: 'select',
table: 'users',
join: {
documents: {
on: {'user.id': 'documents.userId'}
}
}
});
sql.query
// select * from users join documents on user.id = documents.userId;
sql.values
// {}
Insert:
var sql = jsonSql.build({
type: 'insert',
table: 'users',
values: {
name: 'John',
lastname: 'Snow',
age: 24,
gender: 'male'
}
});
sql.query
// insert into users (name, lastname, age, gender) values ($p1, $p2, 24, $p3);
sql.values
// { p1: 'John', p2: 'Snow', p3: 'male' }
Update:
var sql = jsonSql.build({
type: 'update',
table: 'users',
condition: {
id: 5
},
modifier: {
role: 'admin'
age: 33
}
});
sql.query
// update users set role = $p1, age = 33 where id = 5;
sql.values
// { p1: 'admin' }
Remove:
var sql = jsonSql.build({
type: 'remove',
table: 'users',
condition: {
id: 5
}
});
sql.query
// delete from users where id = 5;
sql.values
// {}
For more examples, take a look at the ./docs directory or ./tests directory.
Clone repository from github,
cd into cloned dir and install dev dependencies:
$ npm install
Then run tests with command:
$ gulp test
Or run tests coverage with command:
$ gulp coverage