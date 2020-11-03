openbase logo
json-sql

by 2do2go
0.5.0 (see all)

Node.js library for mapping mongo-style query objects to SQL queries.

Readme

JSON-SQL

This library is not a driver, it is only translator, you should use specific driver for your db (for example https://github.com/brianc/node-postgres for PostgreSQL) to execute result query.

Quick Start

Install it with NPM or add it to your package.json:

$ npm install json-sql

Then:

var jsonSql = require('json-sql')();

var sql = jsonSql.build({
    type: 'select',
    table: 'users',
    fields: ['name', 'age'],
    condition: {name: 'Max', id: 6}
});

sql.query
// sql string:
// select name, age from users where name = $p1 && id = 6;

sql.values
// hash of values:
// { p1: 'Max' }

Documentation

Documentation is available at the ./docs directory.

Examples

Select with join:

var sql = jsonSql.build({
    type: 'select',
    table: 'users',
    join: {
        documents: {
            on: {'user.id': 'documents.userId'}
        }
    }
});

sql.query
// select * from users join documents on user.id = documents.userId;

sql.values
// {}

Insert:

var sql = jsonSql.build({
    type: 'insert',
    table: 'users',
    values: {
        name: 'John',
        lastname: 'Snow',
        age: 24,
        gender: 'male'
    }
});

sql.query
// insert into users (name, lastname, age, gender) values ($p1, $p2, 24, $p3);

sql.values
// { p1: 'John', p2: 'Snow', p3: 'male' }

Update:

var sql = jsonSql.build({
    type: 'update',
    table: 'users',
    condition: {
        id: 5
    },
    modifier: {
        role: 'admin'
        age: 33
    }
});

sql.query
// update users set role = $p1, age = 33 where id = 5;

sql.values
// { p1: 'admin' }

Remove:

var sql = jsonSql.build({
    type: 'remove',
    table: 'users',
    condition: {
        id: 5
    }
});

sql.query
// delete from users where id = 5;

sql.values
// {}

For more examples, take a look at the ./docs directory or ./tests directory.

Tests

Clone repository from github, cd into cloned dir and install dev dependencies:

$ npm install

Then run tests with command:

$ gulp test

Or run tests coverage with command:

$ gulp coverage

License

MIT

