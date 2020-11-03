Node.js library for mapping mongo-style query objects to SQL queries.

This library is not a driver, it is only translator, you should use specific driver for your db (for example https://github.com/brianc/node-postgres for PostgreSQL) to execute result query.

Quick Start

Install it with NPM or add it to your package.json:

$ npm install json-sql

Then:

var jsonSql = require ( 'json-sql' )(); var sql = jsonSql.build({ type : 'select' , table : 'users' , fields : [ 'name' , 'age' ], condition : { name : 'Max' , id : 6 } }); sql.query sql.values

Documentation

Documentation is available at the ./docs directory.

Examples

Select with join:

var sql = jsonSql.build({ type : 'select' , table : 'users' , join : { documents : { on : { 'user.id' : 'documents.userId' } } } }); sql.query sql.values

Insert:

var sql = jsonSql.build({ type : 'insert' , table : 'users' , values : { name : 'John' , lastname : 'Snow' , age : 24 , gender : 'male' } }); sql.query sql.values

Update:

var sql = jsonSql.build({ type : 'update' , table : 'users' , condition : { id : 5 }, modifier : { role : 'admin' age : 33 } }); sql.query sql.values

Remove:

var sql = jsonSql.build({ type : 'remove' , table : 'users' , condition : { id : 5 } }); sql.query sql.values

For more examples, take a look at the ./docs directory or ./tests directory.

Tests

Clone repository from github, cd into cloned dir and install dev dependencies:

$ npm install

Then run tests with command:

$ gulp test

Or run tests coverage with command:

$ gulp coverage

License

MIT