JsonSocket is a very easy way to send JSON over a socket using either TCP or UNIX sockets.
JsonSocket uses a decorator pattern
to expose extra methods and events on instances of
net.Socket.
These methods and events makes it straightforward to send bidirectional JSON messages of any kind and size.
You can install
JsonSocket using Node Package Manager (npm):
npm install json-socket
Or add it to your
package.json file, like this:
{
...
"dependencies": {
"json-socket": "*"
}
...
}
And then run:
npm install
JsonSocket relies on Node.js' built-in
net package. Everytime you have an instance
of
net.Socket you simply wrap in an instance of
JsonSocket.
Here is a simple example where a client can connect to the server and send two numbers (a and b) that the server multiplies and sends back the result.
var net = require('net'),
JsonSocket = require('json-socket');
var port = 9838;
var server = net.createServer();
server.listen(port);
server.on('connection', function(socket) { //This is a standard net.Socket
socket = new JsonSocket(socket); //Now we've decorated the net.Socket to be a JsonSocket
socket.on('message', function(message) {
var result = message.a + message.b;
socket.sendEndMessage({result: result});
});
});
var net = require('net'),
JsonSocket = require('json-socket');
var port = 9838; //The same port that the server is listening on
var host = '127.0.0.1';
var socket = new JsonSocket(new net.Socket()); //Decorate a standard net.Socket with JsonSocket
socket.connect(port, host);
socket.on('connect', function() { //Don't send until we're connected
socket.sendMessage({a: 5, b: 7});
socket.on('message', function(message) {
console.log('The result is: '+message.result);
});
});
Here is an example of a server that can stream square numbers. A client can connect and send a
start command which should
also include a
beginAt value, i.e. which number should be squared first. Then the server streams a square every second,
until the client sends a
stop command.
var net = require('net'),
JsonSocket = require('json-socket');
var port = 9838;
var server = net.createServer();
server.listen(port);
server.on('connection', function(socket) {
socket = new JsonSocket(socket);
var n;
var isRunning = false;
var streatTimeout;
socket.on('message', function(message) {
if (message.command == 'start') {
if (!isRunning) {
n = message.beginAt || 1;
isRunning = true;
streamInterval = setInterval(function() {
socket.sendMessage(n * n);
n++;
}, 1000);
}
} else if (message.command == 'stop') {
if (isRunning) {
isRunning = false;
clearInterval(streamInterval);
}
}
});
});
var net = require('net'),
JsonSocket = require('json-socket');
var port = 9838; //The same port that the server is listening on
var host = '127.0.0.1';
var socket = new JsonSocket(new net.Socket()); //Decorate a standard net.Socket with JsonSocket
socket.connect(port, host);
socket.on('connect', function() { //Don't send until we're connected
socket.sendMessage({command: 'start', beginAt: 10});
socket.on('message', function(square) {
console.log(square);
if (square > 200) {
socket.sendMessage({command: 'stop'});
}
});
});
Will output:
100
121
144
169
196
225
JsonSocket has two helper methods that are useful if you just need to send a single message and you don't need the socket to stay open.
The second method is
JsonSocket.sendSingleMessage. It sends a single message and closes the connection instantly.
Use this if you need to send a server a message, but you don't need any response.
var JsonSocket = require('json-socket');
JsonSocket.sendSingleMessage(port, host, {type: 'ping'}, function(err) {
if (err) {
//Something went wrong
throw err;
}
console.log('Pinged '+host+' on port '+port);
});
The second method is
JsonSocket.sendSingleMessageAndReceive. It sends a single message, waits for a single response
message from the server and closes the connection right after.
Use this if you need to send a server a message, and get a response, but you don't need the connection to stay open.
var JsonSocket = require('json-socket');
JsonSocket.sendSingleMessageAndReceive(port, host, {type: 'ping'}, function(err, message) {
if (err) {
//Something went wrong
throw err;
}
console.log('Server said: '+message.type); //E.g. pong
});
The messages can be any Javascript object that can be converted to JSON:
Since
JsonSocket is a decorator of
net.Socket, it supports all methods that
net.Socket supports.
Besides that the following methods and events are also available on
JsonSocket instances.
Sends a single message anc close the connection instantly.
Arguments
Sends a single message to
host:
port, waits for a response message, and closes the connection right after.
As soon as the response message is received the
callback function is invoked (if given) with the response message
as the second argument.
Arguments
Sends a JSON a message over the socket.
Arguments
Same as
socket.sendMessage, except that the socket is closed right after the message has been sent using
net.end().
No more messages can be sent from either the server or client through this socket.
Convenience method for sending an error as a message.
Arguments
Example
socket.sendError(new Error('Something went wrong!');
Will send a message of this JSON format:
{
"success": false,
"error": "Something went wrong"
}
Same as
socket.sendError, except that the socket is closed right after the message has been sent using
net.end().
No more messages can be sent from either the server or client through this socket.
Returns true if either the server or the client has closed the connection. Returns false otherwise.
Emitted when a complete message has been received.
The
JsonSocket protocol works by
JSON.stringify'ing the message and prefixing it with a content length and a content length delimiter (#).
Example:
socket.sendMessage({
type: "ping"
});
Will send a message that looks like this:
15#{"type":"ping"}
This mechanism ensures that messages that are chunked will be parsed correctly.
##Todo
socket.request() method, and
request event. Makes it easier to send multiple requests with callbacks.