npm i -g json-serverless
create a jsonserver-file sample e.g. db.json
{
"posts": [
{ "id": 1, "title": "json-server", "author": "typicode" },
{ "id": 2, "title": "test", "author": "yourAuthor" }
],
"comments": [
{ "id": 1, "body": "some comment", "postId": 1 }
],
"profile": { "name": "typicode" }
}
2) execute command
jsonsls run db.json
Verify that you have a AWS account and set appropriate credentials
execute command
jsonsls create-stack db.json {optional: STAGE}
When the deployment was successful you can see following output
Service Information
service: serverless-json-server
stage: dev
region: eu-central-1
stack: serverless-json-server-dev
api keys:
serverless-json-server.dev: {API-KEY}
endpoints:
ANY - https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/ <== {ENDPOINTURL}
ANY - https://xxxxxxx.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/{proxy+}
functions:
app: serverless-json-server-dev-app
layers:
None
Serverless: Removing old service artifacts from S3...
Open the {ENDPOINTURL}: https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/ that you received as output
|Features
|Relative Path
|Sample with Endpoint
|Swagger UI
|/ui
|https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/ui
|Swagger Specification
|/api-spec
|https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api-spec
|GraphiQL
|/graphql
|https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/graphql
|API Routes
|/api/{routes}
|https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api/posts
MIND: If you have set enableApiKeyAuth to true => SwaggerUI )
Default Schema:
Default route is posts: (see db.json)
curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api/posts
# or another route given in db.json file
curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api/{route}
# with enableApiKeyAuth=true
curl -H "x-api-key: {API-KEY}" -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api/{route}
What`s my {route} ? -> see json-server documentation
Please have a look at this example to see how you can add own middleware and authentication.
https://github.com/pharindoko/jsonsls-vue-cognito-demo
update local db.json file in root directory with new values
re-deploy the stack via serverless framework
jsonsls update-stack
delete db.json file in S3 Bucket
Make a GET request against the root url https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api
curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api
# with enableApiKeyAuth=true
curl -H "x-api-key: {API-KEY}" -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api/{route}
=> With the next request a new db.json file will be created in the S3 Bucket
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Default
|readOnly
|Make API readonly - all API - write operations are forbidden (http 403))
|string
|false
|enableApiKeyAuth
|Make your routes private by using an additional ApiKey
|boolean
|false
|enableJSONValidation
|validate JSON file at start
|boolean
|true
|enableSwagger
|enable or disable Swagger (and related Graphql) features
|boolean
|true
PRs are welcome!
Please have a look into the makefile to get the understanding how this construct is built. There are components managed: (under /packages)
cli
server
template
a serverless framework template
can be used standalone without the cli
serverless create --template-url https://github.com/pharindoko/json-serverless/tree/master/packages/template
npm i
npm run build
sls deploy
sls offline
make install
Lerna will be used to manage the monorepo`s dependencies.
lerna bootstrap
make start-server
the json file will be loaded directly from your local filesystem. No AWS access is needed.
This part is using the serverless offline and is close to how the solution behaves in the cloud.
make start-template
the json file will be loaded directly from your local filesystem. No AWS access is needed.
you should see a direct output of all local endpoints.
make start-cli
the json file will be loaded directly from your local filesystem. No AWS access is needed.
The apiKey is set in AWS API Gateway. This means all requests (even the standard route) need to use the API-KEY.
If you want to see the Swagger UI you need to add a plugin e.g. ModHeader to Chrome and add the needed headers:
Ensure you have credentials for AWS set.
sls info
sls remove
Check Cloudwatch Logs in AWS - the issue should be describe there. Log has the same name as the stack that has been created.