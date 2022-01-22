JSON Serverless

Features

Create a REST API out of a json-server compatible JSON-File

Swagger UI integrated (Swagger spec automatically generated)

GrapqhiQL integrated (Graphql schema automatically generated)

Additional JSON File validations at startup

Readonly or Read/Write Mode (file stored in S3 Bucket)

Deployment in AWS: Own CLI to test locally and immediately deploy it to the cloud Deployed in AWS cloud within Minutes by a single command Almost zero costs (First million requests for Lambda are free) Less maintenance as the deployed solution runs serverless

Security: Secured with https by default. Optional: Use a generated API Key

Customization: This solution written in Typescript can be easily extended for additional enhanced scenarios adding user authentication (Here`s an example) own custom domain additional routes etc.



QuickStart

1. Install Solution

npm i -g json-serverless

2. Run local

create a jsonserver-file sample e.g. db.json { "posts" : [ { "id" : 1 , "title" : "json-server" , "author" : "typicode" }, { "id" : 2 , "title" : "test" , "author" : "yourAuthor" } ], "comments" : [ { "id" : 1 , "body" : "some comment" , "postId" : 1 } ], "profile" : { "name" : "typicode" } }

2) execute command

jsonsls run db .json

3. Deploy api to AWS

Verify that you have a AWS account and set appropriate credentials execute command jsonsls create-stack db.json {optional: STAGE}

a stack template folder will be created that contains the deployable serverless framework solution. You can use the serverless cli in this stack template folder.

When the deployment was successful you can see following output Service Information service: serverless-json-server stage: dev region: eu-central-1 stack: serverless-json-server-dev api keys: serverless-json-server.dev: {API-KEY} endpoints: ANY - https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/ <== {ENDPOINTURL} ANY - https://xxxxxxx.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/{proxy+} functions: app: serverless-json-server-dev-app layers: None Serverless: Removing old service artifacts from S3...

4. Test your Api

Open the {ENDPOINTURL}: https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/ that you received as output

Features Relative Path Sample with Endpoint Swagger UI /ui https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/ui Swagger Specification /api-spec https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api-spec GraphiQL /graphql https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/graphql API Routes /api/{routes} https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api/posts

MIND: If you have set enableApiKeyAuth to true => SwaggerUI )

With Curl

replace the url with the url provided by serverless (see above) replace the {API-KEY} with the key you get from serverless (see above) replace {route} at the end of the url e.g. with posts (default value)

Default Schema:

Default route is posts: (see db.json) curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api/posts curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api/{route} curl -H "x-api-key: {API-KEY}" -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api/{route}

What`s my {route} ? -> see json-server documentation

Architecture in AWS

Customization

Examples

Please have a look at this example to see how you can add own middleware and authentication.

https://github.com/pharindoko/jsonsls-vue-cognito-demo

update local db.json file in root directory with new values re-deploy the stack via serverless framework jsonsls update-stack delete db.json file in S3 Bucket Make a GET request against the root url https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api

curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api curl -H "x-api-key: {API-KEY}" -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://xxxxxx.execute-api.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/dev/api/{route}

=> With the next request a new db.json file will be created in the S3 Bucket

Adapt settings (in the stackfolder you can find this config under ./config/appconfig.json)

Attribute Description Type Default readOnly Make API readonly - all API - write operations are forbidden (http 403)) string false enableApiKeyAuth Make your routes private by using an additional ApiKey boolean false enableJSONValidation validate JSON file at start boolean true enableSwagger enable or disable Swagger (and related Graphql) features boolean true

Used Packages

Components

Develop & Contribute

PRs are welcome!

Overview

Please have a look into the makefile to get the understanding how this construct is built. There are components managed: (under /packages)

cli built with oclif main purpose is to enease the usage of the tool creates a stack folder out of the template package

server the core component of the solution has json server implemented under the hood components will be injected from outside into the library (storageadapter, swagger) can be customized and used without the other parts (could be deployed with docker) library can be used standalone as well (see example)

template a serverless framework template can be used standalone without the cli serverless create --template-url https://github.com/pharindoko/json-serverless/tree/master/packages/template npm i npm run build sls deploy sls offline



Installation

make install

Lerna will be used to manage the monorepo`s dependencies.

lerna bootstrap

Start the server component

make start-server

the json file will be loaded directly from your local filesystem. No AWS access is needed.

Start the template component

This part is using the serverless offline and is close to how the solution behaves in the cloud.

make start-template

the json file will be loaded directly from your local filesystem. No AWS access is needed.

Start the cli component

you should see a direct output of all local endpoints.

make start-cli

the json file will be loaded directly from your local filesystem. No AWS access is needed.

FAQ

Cannot use Swagger UI when enableApiKeyAuth is true

The apiKey is set in AWS API Gateway. This means all requests (even the standard route) need to use the API-KEY.

If you want to see the Swagger UI you need to add a plugin e.g. ModHeader to Chrome and add the needed headers:

Content-Type: application/json

x-api-key: {provided by sls info in the output after deployment}

I forgot the API-KEY I have set

Ensure you have credentials for AWS set.

sls info

Destroy the stack in the cloud

sls remove

I deployed the solution but I get back a http 500 error

Check Cloudwatch Logs in AWS - the issue should be describe there. Log has the same name as the stack that has been created.