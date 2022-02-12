Reset middleware for json-server

Install

Requires Node version 8 or above (because of json-server@0.15 peer dependency).

npm install --save json-server-reset

Use

If you are using json-server, add this module as a middleware. For example, imagine our data file to be data.json with the following resources

{ "todos" : [] }

Then load the file and this middleware

json - server data.json

Then you can work with "todos" and reset the datastore (I am using httpie client in this examples)

$ http : 3000 /todos [] $ http POST : 3000 /todos text="do something " { " id ": 1, " text ": " do something " } $ http POST :3000/todos text=" do something else " { " id ": 2, " text ": " do something else " } $ http :3000/todos [ { " id ": 1, " text ": " do something " }, { " id ": 2, " text ": " do something else " } ]

Now reset the database back to the initial empty list of todos. Note := syntax to send the JSON as a list, not as a string.

http POST :3000/reset todos:=[] http :3000/todos []

Debugging

Run this module with environment variable

DEBUG = json - server - reset

Using in your own server

If you want to use json-server-reset when building your own server that includes json-server , make sure the to initialize it by passing json-server reference and router database reference, and to add body-parser middleware before the reset. This middleware is included with json-server

Then set it to be the middleware before the rest of the json-server middlewares.

const jsonServer = require ( 'json-server' ) const reset = require ( 'json-server-reset' ) const setApp = require ( 'json-server-reset/src/set-app' ) const bodyParser = require ( 'json-server/lib/server/body-parser' ) const server = jsonServer.create() const router = jsonServer.router(db) server.use(setApp(server, router.db)) server.use(bodyParser) server.use(reset) server.use(jsonServer.defaults()) server.use(router)

Examples

