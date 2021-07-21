JWT authentication middleware for JSON Server
Because you also need a fake authentication & authorization flow for your prototyping.
Install both JSON Server and JSON Server Auth :
# NPM
npm install -D json-server json-server-auth
# Yarn
yarn add -D json-server json-server-auth
Create a
db.json file with a
users collection :
{
"users": []
}
Start JSON server (with JSON server Auth as middleware) :
json-server db.json -m ./node_modules/json-server-auth
# with json-server installed globally and json-server-auth installed locally
As a convenience,
json-server-auth CLI exposes
json-server bundled with its middlewares :
json-server-auth db.json
# with json-server-auth installed globally
It exposes and works the same for all JSON Server flags.
JSON Server Auth adds a simple JWT based authentication flow.
Any of the following routes registers a new user :
POST /register
POST /signup
POST /users
password are required in the request body :
POST /register
{
"email": "olivier@mail.com",
"password": "bestPassw0rd"
}
The password is encrypted by bcryptjs. The response contains the JWT access token (expiration time of 1 hour) :
201 Created
{
"accessToken": "xxx.xxx.xxx"
}
Any other property can be added to the request body without being validated :
POST /register
{
"email": "olivier@mail.com",
"password": "bestPassw0rd",
"firstname": "Olivier",
"lastname": "Monge",
"age": 32
}
Any update to an existing user (via
PATCH or
PUT methods) will go through the same process for
password.
Any of the following routes logs an existing user in :
POST /login
POST /signin
password are required, of course :
POST /login
{
"email": "olivier@mail.com",
"password": "bestPassw0rd"
}
The response contains the JWT access token (expiration time of 1 hour) :
200 OK
{
"accessToken": "xxx.xxx.xxx"
}
The access token has the following claims :
sub : the user
id (as per the JWT specs).
email : the user
email.
JSON Server Auth provides generic guards as route middlewares.
To handle common use cases, JSON Server Auth draws inspiration from Unix filesystem permissions, especialy the numeric notation.
4 for read permission.
2 for write permission.
Of course CRUD is not a filesystem, so we don't add 1 for execute permission.
Similarly to Unix, we then have three digits to match each user type :
For example,
640 means that only the owner can write the resource, logged-in users can read the resource, and public users cannot access the resource at all.
A user is the owner of a resource if that resource has a
userId property that matches his
id property. Example:
// The owner of
{ id: 8, text: 'blabla', userId: 1 }
// is
{ id: 1, email: 'olivier@mail.com' }
Private guarded routes will use the JWT
sub claim (which equals the user
id) to check if the user actually owns the requested resource, by comparing
sub with the
userId property.
Except for the actual
users collection, where the JWT
sub claim must match the
id property.
Guarded routes exist at the root and can restrict access to any resource you put after them :
|Route
|Resource permissions
/664/*
|User must be logged to write the resource.
Everyone can read the resource.
/660/*
|User must be logged to write or read the resource.
/644/*
|User must own the resource to write the resource.
Everyone can read the resource.
/640/*
|User must own the resource to write the resource.
User must be logged to read the resource.
/600/*
|User must own the resource to write or read the resource.
/444/*
|No one can write the resource.
Everyone can read the resource.
/440/*
|No one can write the resource.
User must be logged to read the resource.
/400/*
|No one can write the resource.
User must own the resource to read the resource.
|Request
|Response
GET /664/posts
200 OK
POST /664/posts
{text: 'blabla'}
401 UNAUTHORIZED
id: 1 does the following requests :
|Request
|Response
GET /600/users/1
Authorization: Bearer xxx.xxx.xxx
200 OK
GET /600/users/23
Authorization: Bearer xxx.xxx.xxx
403 FORBIDDEN
Of course, you don't want to directly use guarded routes in your requests. We can take advantage of JSON Server custom routes feature to setup resource permissions ahead.
Create a
routes.json file :
{
"/users*": "/600/users$1",
"/messages*": "/640/messages$1"
}
Then :
json-server db.json -m ./node_modules/json-server-auth -r routes.json
# with json-server installed globally and json-server-auth installed locally
As a convenience,
json-server-auth CLI allows you to define permissions in a more succinct way :
{
"users": 600,
"messages": 640
}
Then :
json-server-auth db.json -r routes.json
# with json-server-auth installed globally
You can still add any other normal custom routes :
{
"users": 600,
"messages": 640,
"/posts/:category": "/posts?category=:category"
}
If you go the programmatic way and use JSON Server as a module, there is an extra step to properly integrate JSON Server Auth :
⚠️ You must bind the router property
db to the created app, like the JSON Server CLI does, and you must apply the middlewares in a specific order.
const jsonServer = require('json-server')
const auth = require('json-server-auth')
const app = jsonServer.create()
const router = jsonServer.router('db.json')
// /!\ Bind the router db to the app
app.db = router.db
// You must apply the auth middleware before the router
app.use(auth)
app.use(router)
app.listen(3000)
The custom rewriter is accessible via a subproperty :
const auth = require('json-server-auth')
const rules = auth.rewriter({
// Permission rules
users: 600,
messages: 640,
// Other rules
'/posts/:category': '/posts?category=:category',
})
// You must apply the middlewares in the following order
app.use(rules)
app.use(auth)
app.use(router)
id and
foreignKeySuffix parameters