JSON-Serialize.js provides conventions and helpers to manage serialization and deserialization of instances to/from JSON.

#Download Latest (1.1.3):

Please see the release notes for upgrade pointers.

###Module Loading

JSON-Serialize.js is compatible with RequireJS, CommonJS, Brunch and AMD module loading. Module names:

'json-serialize' - json-serialize.js.

Examples

1) JSON-Serialize natively supports nested Date serialization so this "just works":

var embedded_date_objects = [ new Date (), { to : new Date , from : new Date }, [ 1 , new Date ] ]; var json = JSON .serialize(embedded_date_objects); var deserialized_embedded_date_objects = JSON .deserialize(json); equal(_.isEqual(embedded_date_objects, deserialized_embedded_date_objects), true , 'the nested dates were deserialized automatically' )



2) Creating custom serialization for one of your classes.

class SomeClass constructor: (int_value, string_value, date_value) -> this .int_value = int_value; this .string_value = string_value; this .date_value = date_value; toJSON: -> return { _type: 'SomeClass' , int_value: this .int_value, string_value: this .string_value, date_value:JSON.serialize( this .date_value) } @fromJSON: (json) -> if (json._type!= 'SomeClass' ) return null ; return new SomeClass(json.int_value, json.string_value, JSON.deserialize(json.date_value));

Now you can automatically serialize and deserialize it:

instance = new SomeClass( 1 , 'two' , new Date()); json = JSON.serialize(instance) instance2 = JSON.deserialize(json)

Conventions

Uses the following configurable conventions:

use a '_type" field in the json that you serialize for serializing, implement a toJSON function as an instance method. for deserializing, implement a fromJSON deserialization factory function as an class method. This doesn't need to be a class function but can be any function as long as it can be found (see JSON.deserialize.NAMESPACE_ROOTS).

Options

JSON.deserialize.TYPE_FIELD

You can globally choose the type field used when deserializing an instance from JSON.

For example, if you use couchdb, you could use a 'type' field convention:

JSON.deserialize.TYPE_FIELD = 'type'

JSON.deserialize.NAMESPACE_ROOTS

If you don't want to pollute the global namespace with your deserialization factory functions, you can put them in any sort of nested namespaces. Just register your namespace roots like:

JSON.deserialize.NAMESPACE_ROOTS.push( window .my_classes)

Building, Running and Testing the library

###Installing:

install node.js: http://nodejs.org install node packages: 'npm install'

###Commands:

