JSON-Serialize.js provides conventions and helpers to manage serialization and deserialization of instances to/from JSON.
###Module Loading
JSON-Serialize.js is compatible with RequireJS, CommonJS, Brunch and AMD module loading. Module names:
1) JSON-Serialize natively supports nested Date serialization so this "just works":
var embedded_date_objects = [
new Date(),
{to: new Date, from: new Date},
[1, new Date]
];
var json = JSON.serialize(embedded_date_objects);
var deserialized_embedded_date_objects = JSON.deserialize(json);
equal(_.isEqual(embedded_date_objects, deserialized_embedded_date_objects), true, 'the nested dates were deserialized automatically')
Pretty cool, eh?
2) Creating custom serialization for one of your classes.
class SomeClass
constructor: (int_value, string_value, date_value) ->
this.int_value = int_value;
this.string_value = string_value;
this.date_value = date_value;
toJSON: ->
return {
_type:'SomeClass',
int_value:this.int_value,
string_value:this.string_value,
date_value:JSON.serialize(this.date_value)
}
@fromJSON: (json) -> # note: this is a class method
if (json._type!='SomeClass') return null;
return new SomeClass(json.int_value, json.string_value, JSON.deserialize(json.date_value));
Now you can automatically serialize and deserialize it:
instance = new SomeClass(1, 'two', new Date());
json = JSON.serialize(instance) # this calls the toJSON function on the instance
instance2 = JSON.deserialize(json) # this calls the fromJSON function on the class (you need to make sure the constructor can be found)
Uses the following configurable conventions:
You can globally choose the type field used when deserializing an instance from JSON.
For example, if you use couchdb, you could use a 'type' field convention:
JSON.deserialize.TYPE_FIELD = 'type'
If you don't want to pollute the global namespace with your deserialization factory functions, you can put them in any sort of nested namespaces. Just register your namespace roots like:
JSON.deserialize.NAMESPACE_ROOTS.push(window.my_classes)
