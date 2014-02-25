filter out a portion of a (very large) json file.

Example

pipe a text stream of json into json-select, and pull out just 3 keys per row.

var request = require ( 'request' ) var JSONSelect = require ( 'json-select' ) request( 'https://npmjs.org/browserify' ) .pipe(JSONSelect( [ 'versions' , true , { name : true , version : true , dependencies : true }] )) .pipe(process.stdout)

cli tool

to do the same as above, but from bash:

npm install json-select curl https:

the selector can be either valid json, or the terse syntax as in this example.

use on a js object

var select = require ( 'json-select/select' ) select( { hello : [ { foo : 1 , bar : 2 , baz : { whatever : true }}, { foo : 3 , bar : 13 , baz : { whatever : false }}, { foo : 70 , bar : 77 , baz : { whatever : null }} ] }, [ 'hello' , true , { foo : true , BAR : 'bar' , z : [ 'whatever' ]}]) [ { foo : 1 , BAR : 2 , z : true }, { foo : 3 , BAR : 13 , z : false }, { foo : 70 , BAR : 77 , z : null } ]

Selector Syntax

The selector syntax is based on JSONStream , except you can provide an object which collects values the object. the object can be a {} object or an array. each value can be a string, a boolean or an array.

key: (string) name

allows you to map to a different named key. set {key: data[name]}

key: true

short hand for {key: key}

set {[name]: data[name]}

extract the value from the given path, this can contain selectors.

Usage

json-select can also be used as a command, if you npm install json-select -g

json - select [selector] # path is a json array indicating the selector into the json file. # if

License

MIT