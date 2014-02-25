filter out a portion of a (very large) json file.
pipe a text stream of json into json-select, and pull out just 3 keys per row.
var request = require('request')
var JSONSelect = require('json-select')
request('https://npmjs.org/browserify')
.pipe(JSONSelect(
['versions', true, {name: true, version: true, dependencies:true}]
))
.pipe(process.stdout)
to do the same as above, but from bash:
npm install json-select
curl https://npmjs.org/browserify | json-select 'versions.*.{name, version, dependencies}'
the selector can be either valid json, or the terse syntax as in this example.
var select = require('json-select/select')
select(
//the object to select from
{
hello: [
{foo: 1, bar: 2, baz: {whatever: true}},
{foo: 3, bar: 13, baz: {whatever: false}},
{foo: 70, bar: 77, baz: {whatever: null}}
]
},
['hello', true, {foo: true, BAR: 'bar', z: ['whatever']}])
//outputs ==>
[
{foo: 1, BAR: 2, z: true},
{foo: 3, BAR: 13, z: false},
{foo: 70, BAR: 77, z: null}
]
The selector syntax is based on
JSONStream,
except you can provide an object which collects values the object.
the object can be a
{} object or an array.
each value can be a string, a boolean or an array.
allows you to map to a different named key.
set
{key: data[name]}
short hand for
{key: key}
set
{[name]: data[name]}
extract the value from the given path, this can contain selectors.
json-select can also be used as a command, if you
npm install json-select -g
json-select [selector] --arrays? < json_source
# path is a json array indicating the selector into the json file.
# if --arrays is passed, any unmatched groups will default to arrays.
MIT