openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
js

json-select

by Dominic Tarr
2.2.0 (see all)

select json from (very large) json files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

275

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

json-select

filter out a portion of a (very large) json file.

Example

pipe a text stream of json into json-select, and pull out just 3 keys per row.

var request = require('request')
var JSONSelect = require('json-select')

request('https://npmjs.org/browserify')
  .pipe(JSONSelect(
    ['versions', true, {name: true, version: true, dependencies:true}]
  ))
  .pipe(process.stdout)

cli tool

to do the same as above, but from bash:

npm install json-select
curl https://npmjs.org/browserify | json-select 'versions.*.{name, version, dependencies}'

the selector can be either valid json, or the terse syntax as in this example.

use on a js object

var select = require('json-select/select')

select(
//the object to select from
{
  hello: [
    {foo: 1, bar: 2, baz: {whatever: true}},
    {foo: 3, bar: 13, baz: {whatever: false}},
    {foo: 70, bar: 77, baz: {whatever: null}}
  ]
},

['hello', true, {foo: true, BAR: 'bar', z: ['whatever']}])

//outputs ==>

[
  {foo: 1, BAR: 2, z: true},
  {foo: 3, BAR: 13, z: false},
  {foo: 70, BAR: 77, z: null}
]

Selector Syntax

The selector syntax is based on JSONStream, except you can provide an object which collects values the object. the object can be a {} object or an array. each value can be a string, a boolean or an array.

key: (string) name

allows you to map to a different named key. set {key: data[name]}

key: true

short hand for {key: key}

set {[name]: data[name]}

key: [path...]

extract the value from the given path, this can contain selectors.

Usage

json-select can also be used as a command, if you npm install json-select -g

json-select [selector] --arrays? < json_source
  # path is a json array indicating the selector into the json file.
  # if --arrays is passed, any unmatched groups will default to arrays.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial