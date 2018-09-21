A pure JavaScript component for rendering JSON Schema in HTML.
JSON Schema is very verbose and hard to read in JSON. This component helps rendering a JSON Schema in a user readable format.
Also available as an AngularJS directive
Installation
Install via bower
bower install json-schema-view-js --save
Then use global
JSONSchemaView constructor
const schema = {type: 'string', title: 'Name'};
const view = new JSONSchemaView(schema);
document.body.appendChild(view.render());
JSONSchemaView(schema [, open ] [, options])
schema (
Object) - required
The JSON Schema object.
open (
Number)
Default:
1
This number indicates up to how many levels the rendered tree should expand. Set it to
0 to make the whole tree collapsed or set it to
Infinity to expand the tree deeply
options ('Object')
An object containing other options for construction the view. These are possible options:
theme (
string)
A theme defined in the CSS of this view. Possible values:
dark. Note that the dark theme is just for making the text brighter so it looks good on dark backgrounds.
Install
gulp and run
gulp serve to start the server that serves the development version of the project.
Once:
npm test
Continues:
gulp test