An AngularJS directive for rendering JSON Schema in HTML.
JSON Schema is very verbose and hard to read in JSON. This directive helps rendering a JSON Schema in a user readable format.
The same module is also available in pure JavaScript with no dependencies. Check it out here
Install via bower
bower install json-schema-view --save
Add it as a dependency to your app and then use
<json-schema-view> in your HTML as following
angular.module('myApp', ['...', 'mohsen1.json-schema-view']);
<json-schema-view schema="{properties: {value: {type: 'string'}}}" open="2"></json-schema-view>
schema(required) attribute will accepts a schema object
open attribute accepts a number that indicates how many levels deep the schema should be open
Install Gulp via npm if you don't have it
npm install -g gulp
gulp: build and test the project
gulp build: build the project and make new files in
dist
gulp serve: start a server to serve the demo page and launch a browser then watches for changes in
src files to reload the page. It also runs tests and keep test browser open for development. Watches for changes in source and test files to re-run the tests
gulp test: run tests
MIT