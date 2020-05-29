openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jst

json-schema-typed

by Jeremy Rylan
7.0.3 (see all)

JSONSchema TypeScript definitions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

225K

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

json-schema-typed

JSON Schema draft-07 TypeScript definitions with complete inline documentation for each property.

code style: Prettier npm semantic-release License

Install

npm install json-schema-typed # NPM
yarn add json-schema-typed # or Yarn

Usage

TypeScript:

import { JSONSchema } from 'json-schema-typed'

const schema: JSONSchema = {
  // ...
}

API

Additional exports:

NameTypePurpose
JSONSchemaFormatEnumJSON Schema string formats.
JSONSchemaTypeEnumStandard values for the "type" field.
JSONSchemaContentEncodingEnumJSON Schema content encoding strategies.
JSONSchemaKeysstring[]All the standard property keys available in a JSON schema.

Versioning

+----- Major version is synchronized with the major version of JSON Schema.
| +--- Minor version has BREAKING CHANGE and/or new features.
| | +- Patch version.
| | |
x.x.x

Sponsors

Maintainers

License

BSD-2-Clause

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial