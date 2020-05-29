JSON Schema draft-07 TypeScript definitions with complete inline documentation for each property.
npm install json-schema-typed # NPM
yarn add json-schema-typed # or Yarn
TypeScript:
import { JSONSchema } from 'json-schema-typed'
const schema: JSONSchema = {
// ...
}
Additional exports:
|Name
|Type
|Purpose
JSONSchemaFormat
|Enum
|JSON Schema string formats.
JSONSchemaType
|Enum
|Standard values for the "type" field.
JSONSchemaContentEncoding
|Enum
|JSON Schema content encoding strategies.
JSONSchemaKeys
string[]
|All the standard property keys available in a JSON schema.
+----- Major version is synchronized with the major version of JSON Schema.
| +--- Minor version has BREAKING CHANGE and/or new features.
| | +- Patch version.
| | |
x.x.x