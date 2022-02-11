Build a Yup schema from a JSON Schema, GraphQL schema (type definition) or any other similar type/class and field/properties model or schema :)
The builder currently supports the most commonly used JSON Schema layout
GraphQL type definition exports using graphSchemaToJson (see GraphQL schema).
Recently basic Avro schema support has been added as well.
You can easily add support for your own custom schema formats.
We also supports some extra convenience schema properties that make it more "smooth" to define validation requirements declaratively (see below).
According to the JSON schema specs, you are free to add extra metadata to the field schema definitions beyond those supported "natively".
You can use the building blocks of this library to support alternative validators other than Yup. See Supporting alternative validators
This library is built to be easy to customise or extend to suit individual developer needs. |Use any of the following customisation hooks to add custom features, circumvent missing functionality or bugs or extend any way you see fit. You can even use these hooks to support a different validator library, leveraging the generic schema validator builder infrastructure.
$ yarn run build
Sample runs (uses built file in
dist)
node sample-runs/person-schema.mjs
This sample run is configured with detailed logging in the
config object:
{
logging: true,
logDetailed: [{
propName: 'exclusiveMinimum',
key: 'age'
}],
}
Install
npm install schema-to-yup -S or
yarn add schema-to-yup
Use
const schema = {
$schema: "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
$id: "http://example.com/person.schema.json",
title: "Person",
description: "A person",
type: "object",
properties: {
name: {
description: "Name of the person",
type: "string",
},
email: {
type: "string",
format: "email",
},
fooorbar: {
type: "string",
matches: "(foo|bar)",
},
age: {
description: "Age of person",
type: "number",
exclusiveMinimum: 0,
required: true,
},
characterType: {
enum: ["good", "bad"],
enum_titles: ["Good", "Bad"],
type: "string",
title: "Type of people",
propertyOrder: 3,
},
},
required: ["name", "email"],
};
const config = {
// for error messages...
errMessages: {
age: {
required: "A person must have an age",
},
email: {
required: "You must enter an email address",
format: "Not a valid email address",
},
},
};
const { buildYup } = require("schema-to-yup");
const yupSchema = buildYup(schema, config);
// console.dir(schema)
const valid = await yupSchema.isValid({
name: "jimmy",
age: 24,
});
console.log({
valid,
});
// => {valid: true}
This would generate the following Yup validation schema:
const schema = yup.object().shape({
name: yup.string().required(),
age: yup.number().required().positive(),
});
Note the
"required": true for the
age property (not natively supported by JSON schema).
Please note that this library does not currently resolve
$ref (JSON Pointers) out of the box. You can use another library for that.
You could f.ex use json-schema-ref-parser to preprocess your schema. Also see:
By default, any property will be explicitly
notRequired unless set to be required, either via
required: true in the property constraint object or via the
required list of properties of the
object schema definition (of the property).
You can override the
notRequired behavior by setting it on the new
mode object of the configuration which can be used to control and fine-tune runtime behaviour.
const jsonSchema = {
title: "users",
type: "object",
properties: {
username: { type: "string" },
},
};
const yupSchema = buildYup(jsonSchema, {
mode: {
notRequired: true, // default setting
},
});
// will be valid since username is not required by default
const valid = yupSchema.validateSync({
foo: "dfds",
});
const yupSchema = buildYup(jsonSchema, {
mode: {
notRequired: true, // default setting
},
});
// will be invalid since username is required by default when notRequired mode is disabled
const valid = yupSchema.validateSync({
foo: "dfds",
});
The new run time mode settings are demonstrated under
sample-runs/mode
No validation error (prop not required unless explicitly specified):
$ npx babel-node sample-runs/modes/not-required-on.js
Validation error if not valid type:
$ npx babel-node sample-runs/modes/not-required-on.js
You can access the internal Yup shape, via
shapeConfig on the yup schema returned by the
buildYup schema builder function.
This allows you to easily mix and match to suit more advanced requirements.
const { buildYup } = require("json-schema-to-yup");
const { shapeConfig } = buildYup(json, config);
const schema = yup.object().shape({
...shapeConfig,
...customShapeConfig,
});
Currently the following schema types are supported:
array
boolean
date
number
object
string
strict
default
nullable
const
required
notRequired
oneOf (
enum,
anyOf)
notOneOf
refValue for confirm password scenario
when
isType
nullable (
isNullable)
ensure
compact
items (
of)
maxItems (
max)
minItems (
min)
itemsOf (
of) NEW
No keys
maxDate (
max)
minDate (
min)
integer
moreThan (
exclusiveMinimum)
lessThan (
exclusiveMaximum)
positive
negative
min (
minimum)
max (
maximum)
truncate
round
camelCase
constantCase
noUnknown (
propertyNames)
minLength (
min)
maxLength (
max)
pattern (
matches or
regex)
email (
format: 'email')
url (
format: 'url')
lowercase
uppercase
trim
For pattern (RegExp) you can additionally provide a flags property, such as
flags: 'i'.
Will be converted to a regexp using
new RegExp(pattern, flags)
You can use the special
refValue constraint for password confirmation scenarios.
"password": {
"minLength": 6,
"type": "string"
},
"confirmPassword": {
"refValue": "password",
"type": "string"
}
See the sample test case in
test/confirm-password.test.js
A sample implementation to support multi type constraints has been implemented in
MultiPropertyValueResolver.
To improve support this, pass a custom factory method
createMultiTypeValueResolver on the
config object and build on or improve the current implementation.
You can supply a custom
init function on the
config object to do custom initialisation.The
init function will be bound to the
YupBuilder instance so that
this returns the builder instance.
import * as yup from "yup";
const yupSchema = buildYup(jsonSchema, {
init: (schema, config) {
if (config.locale) yup.setLocale(config.locale);
console.log({properties: this.properties})
},
});
You can pass in custom functions for the following kinds of type entry values
{type: 'string'}
["string", "integer"]
The custom functions are:
toSingleType(yupSchemaEntryBuilder)
toMultiType(yupSchemaEntryBuilder)
Each takes an instance
yupSchemaEntryBuilder of
YupSchemaEntry, which primarily holds the following properties of interest, that you can leverage in your custom handler logic
{
schema, key, name, value, type, obj, config;
}
You can pass any custom typehandlers in a
typeHandlers object as part of the
config object passes. See
setTypeHandlers() and
get typeHandlers() in
entry.js for how this works internally.
function myCustomStringHandler = (obj, config) => {
// ... custom handler
// return yup type schema such as yup.string()
// with one or more constraints added
}
const yupSchema = buildYup(jsonSchema, {
typeHandlers: {
string: myCustomStringHandler
},
});
This can be used to support special cases:
In order to pass a a type handler map that does not rely on any built in type handlers, pass in a
types object
const yupSchema = buildYup(jsonSchema, {
types: {
bytes: myCustomBytesHandler,
// more handlers
},
});
You can use the built in type handler classes as building blocks.
To control which constraints are enabled (executed), simply edit the
typeEnabled getter on your type handler class. Here is the default
typeEnabled getter for the
YupDate (Date) type handler, which is configured to execute constraint handler functions:
minDate and
maxDate.
get typeEnabled() {
return ["minDate", "maxDate"];
}
A simpler alternative is to add custom constraint functions to the handlers as described in the next section.
You can add custom custraint handler functions directly via the
config object.
This can be used to override built in constraints or extend with your own.
A custom handler to validate a string formatted as a valid
ip address might look something like this (presuming such a method is available on
yup string). You can also use this with yup schema type extensions.
// takes the typehandler (such as YupString) instance as argument
const ipHandler = (th) => {
const constraintName = th.constraintNameFor("ip", "format");
const method = "ip";
th.addConstraint("ip", {
constraintValue: true,
constraintName,
method,
errName: method,
});
};
const config = {
string: {
convert: {
ip: ipHandler,
},
enabled: [
"ip", // custom
// built in
"normalize",
"minLength",
"maxLength",
"pattern",
"lowercase",
"uppercase",
"email",
"url",
"genericFormat",
],
},
// ... more configuration
};
buildYup(jsonSchema, config);
Instead of using enabled with the full list, you can also use
extends
extends: [
// custom additions
"ip",
// built in handlers all included automatically
]
Note that if
convert has entries and
extends for the type configuration is not set (and no
enabled list of constraints defined either) it will use all the entries in
convert by default (ie.
extends set to all keys).
We welcome feedback on how to better structure the
config object to make it easy and intuitive to add run-time configuration to suit your needs.
You can use this approach to add base level entry handlers via
mixed which is the base handler for any specific type handler such as for
string and
number.
Here we are replacing the
label handler with our custom handler implementation which uses
description if available.
const mixed = {
enabled: [
"oneOf",
"notOneOf",
"when",
"nullable",
"isType",
// "label", not enabled
// custom
"my-custom-label" // enabled
},
convert: {
"my-custom-label": (th) =>
const value = th.value;
const label = value.title || value.label || value.description;
return th.apply('label', label)
}
}
}
const yupSchema = buildYup(jsonSchema, { mixedEnabled }
This library supports using a custom constraint builder to add and build constraints. All factories are initialised in
initHelpers and executed as the first step of
convert (see
mixed.js)
import { ConstraintBuilder } from "schema-to-yup";
class MyConstraintBuilder extends ConstraintBuilder {
constructor(typeHandler, opts = {}) {
super(typeHandler, opts);
// custom instance configuration
}
build(propName, opts) {
/// custom build logic
// returns new type validation handler (base) with built constraint added
return newBase;
}
addConstraint(propName, opts) {
// custom add constraint logic
return this.typeHandler;
}
// custom event handler
onConstraintAdded({ name, value }) {
// ...
return this.typeHandler;
}
}
To use a custom constraint builder we recommend subclassing the
ConstraintBuilder class that comes with the library. Then create a factory method thart can instanciate it.
const createConstraintBuilder = (typeHandler, config) => {
return new MyConstraintBuilder(typeHandler, config);
};
const config = {
createConstraintBuilder,
// ... more configuration
};
buildYup(jsonSchema, config);
Supply a
validator instance (or getter function) on the
config object which returns an instance of the validator you wish to use.
Optionally supply a
validatorFor function on the config that returns a specific validator to be used for a given type handler.
init(...) {
this.validator = this.getValidator()
//
this.base = this.getBase()
}
getBase() {
return this.customBaseValidator || this.validatorInstance;
}
getValidator() {
return this.opts.validator || this.builder.validator || yup;
}
Subclass all the built-in type handlers, such as
YupString and override the following key methods:
get baseType() {
return "string";
}
get validatorInstance() {
return this.validator.string();
}
Then create a new
types type handler mapping object and pass it via the
types entry on the
config object
class MyCustomValidatorStringHandler extends YupString {
get validatorInstance() {
return this.validator.fieldHandlerFor("string");
}
}
buildYup(jsonSchema, {
types: {
string: MyCustomValidatorStringHandler,
// ...
},
});
Subclass
YupBuilder and override the
yupSchema getter method and optionally the
setLocale method as well
get yupSchema() {
return yup.object().shape(this.shapeConfig);
}
setLocale() {
this.config.locale && yup.setLocale(this.config.locale);
}
Something like this
const validatorSingleton = new MyValidator()
class MyCustomBuilder extends YupBuilder {
init(schema, config)
super.init(schema, config)
}
get validator() {
return validatorSingleton
}
get yupSchema() {
return this.validator.buildSchema();
}
}
You can access the
entryHandler and from there the
builder from within a type handler via
this.entryHandler.builder
So you can access a
validator instance set in the builder via
this.entryHandler.validator (note: should normally be a singleton instance)
Then do futher customisations as needed.
Basic support for when conditions as requested and outlined in this issue is now included.
Work will continue in the when-condition branch.
Sample schema using simple
when constraint:
const biggyJson = {
title: "biggy",
type: "object",
properties: {
isBig: {
type: "boolean",
},
count: {
type: "number",
when: {
isBig: {
is: true,
then: {
min: 5,
},
},
},
},
},
};
Sample valid and invalid values with respect to
biggyJson schema
const bigJson = {
valid: {
isBig: true,
count: 5, // since isBig is set, must be >= 5
},
invalid: {
isBig: true,
count: 4, // since isBig is set, must be >= 5
},
};
Currently basic support is included in
1.10.x on npmjs
More advanced conditionals support will likely be included the next major release:
2.0.
You are welcome to continue the effort to support more conditional schema logic by continuing on this branch and making PRs.
Support for
if
then and
else conditional JSON schema constraints can likely be added using an approach like the
when condition (perhaps by transalating to equivalent:
when,
then and
otherwise).
if - This keyword's value MUST be a valid JSON Schema
then - This keyword's value MUST be a valid JSON Schema
else - This keyword's value MUST be a valid JSON Schema
See also json-schema-spec
You can now also override, extend or customize the
when condition logic by passing in your own factory method for the config object entry
createWhenCondition
const myWhenConditionFactoryFn = (opts = {}) => {
const { type, key, value, when, schema, properties, config } = opts;
// ...
};
const config = {
createWhenCondition: myWhenConditionFactoryFn,
};
const schema = buildYup(nameJsonSchema, config);
The best and easiest way to do this is to extend the
WhenCondition class which contains most of the necessary infrastructure you can further build on.
See the
src/conditions/legacy folder for the legacy
1.9.0 logic that works but has limited functionality.
Currently this library does not have built-in support for the
additionalProperties feature of JSON schema as described here
{
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"number": { "type": "number" },
"street_name": { "type": "string" },
"street_type": { "type": "string",
"enum": ["Street", "Avenue", "Boulevard"]
}
},
"additionalProperties": { "type": "string" }
}
See issue 55
Yup does not directly support this, so it would require some "hacking" to make it work.
You can extend
YupBuilder to include custom logic to support
additionalProperties
class YupBuilderWithSupportForAdditionalProperties extends YupBuilder {
additionalPropsToShape(opts, shape) {
// do your magic here using this.additionalProps
// make new yup constraint function calls on the incoming yup shape object
return shape;
}
}
See the issue for ideas and hints on how to achieve support for this.
Here a more complete example of the variations currently possible
{
"title": "Person",
"description": "A person",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"name": {
"description": "Name of the person",
"type": "string",
"required": true,
"matches": "[a-zA-Z- ]+",
"min": 3,
"maxLength": 40
},
"age": {
"description": "Age of person",
"type": "integer",
"moreThan": 0,
"max": 130,
"default": 32,
"required": false,
"nullable": true
},
"birthday": {
"type": "date",
"min": "1-1-1900",
"maxDate": "1-1-2015"
},
"married": {
"type": "boolean"
},
"boss": {
"type": "object",
"noUnknown": ["name"],
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string",
"notOneOf": ["Dr. evil", "bad ass"]
}
}
},
"colleagues": {
"type": "array",
"items": {
"type": "object",
"propertyNames": ["name"],
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string"
}
}
}
},
"programming": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"languages": {
"type": "array",
"of": {
"type": "string",
"enum": ["javascript", "java", "C#"]
},
"min": 1,
"max": 3
}
}
}
}
}
Nested object schema properties are supported.
See
test/types/object/complex-schema.test.js
This library now also supports non JSON schema models. See the
types/schema-parser-maps mappings.
types/schema-parser-maps/json-schema.js
module.exports {
getProps: obj => obj.properties,
getType: obj => obj.type,
getName: obj => obj.name || obj.title,
getConstraints: obj => obj,
isString: obj => obj.type === "string",
isArray: obj => obj.type === "array",
isInteger: obj => obj.type === "integer",
isBoolean: obj => obj.type === "boolean",
hasDateFormat: obj => ["date", "date-time"].find(t => t === obj.format),
isDate: obj => obj.type === "string" && defaults.hasDateFormat(obj.format),
isNumber: obj => obj.type === "number" || defaults.isInteger(obj.type),
isObject: obj => obj.type === "object",
isRequired: obj => obj.required
};
This can be used to support any kind of schema, including JSN schema and GraphQL type definition schemas etc.
To support another model, such as GraphQL schema (type definitions) via graphSchemaToJson
Person:
{
Person: {
name: 'Person',
fields: {
name: {
type: 'String',
directives: {
constraints: {
minLength: 2
}
},
isNullable: false,
isList: false
}
}
directives: {},
type: 'Object',
implements: []
}
}
Create a map of methods to match your model layout:
const typeDefConf = {
getProps: (obj) => obj.fields,
getType: (obj) => obj.type,
getName: (obj) => obj.name,
getConstraints: (obj) => (obj.directives || {}).constraints || {},
isString: (obj) => obj.type === "String",
isArray: (obj) => obj.isList,
isInteger: (obj) => obj.type === "Int",
isBoolean: (obj) => obj.type === "Boolean",
isDate: (obj) => obj.type === "Date" || obj.directives.date,
isNumber: (obj) => obj.type === "Int" || obj.type === "Float",
isObject: (obj) => obj.type === "Object",
isRequired: (obj) => !obj.isNullable,
};
Please note that
getConstraints can be used to control where the constraints of the field will be taken from (depending on the type of model/schema or your preference).
Pass overrides to match your model in
config as follows:
const schema = buildYup(nameJsonSchema, { ...typeDefConf, log: true });
The type definition mappings above are already built-in and available.
To switch the schema type, pass
schemaType in config as follows.
const schema = buildYup(nameJsonSchema, { schemaType: "type-def", log: true });
## Avro schema
Simply use
schemaType: "avro" in the config object.
const schema = buildYup(nameJsonSchema, { schemaType: "avro", log: true });
You can supply a
config.schemaParserMap object with parser entries for any specific schema formats you wish to support.
const mySchemaParserMap = {
"my-schema": {
// ...
isArray: (obj) => obj && obj.type === "list",
// ...
},
};
const schema = buildYup(nameJsonSchema, {
schemaType: "my-schema",
mySchemaParserMap,
});
You can eaven extend and override an existing entry in the map as follows, using the special
extends key
const mySchemaParserMap = {
"my-schema": {
extends: "avro",
isArray: (obj) => obj && obj.type === "list",
// ...
},
};
You can supply a custom
createSchemaParserBuilder entry in the
config object to further customize the building of a
SchemaParser using this map.
Feel free to make PRs to make more common schema models available!
You can enable logging py passing a
log option in the
config.enable object. If set to
true, it will by default assign the internal log function to
console.log
You can enable/disable warnings in a similar fashion with
enable.warn
const schema = buildYup(nameJsonSchema, { enable: { log: true, warn: true } });
You can also pass a log function in the
log option to handle log messages and an
err option with a custom error handler function.
See Custom errors in Node for how to design custom errors
class ValidationError extends Error {}
const schema = buildYup(nameJsonSchema, {
log: (name, msg) => console.log(`[${name}] ${msg}`)
err: (msg) => {
console.error(`[${name}] ERROR: ${msg}`
throw new ValidationError(msg)
})
});
Logging can also be enabled simply by passing
logging:true. In addition, detailed logging can be enabled for specific matches, such as whenever a combination of a specific
key,
propName and
method are encountered by the
ConstraintBuilder
{
logging: true,
logDetailed: [{
propName: 'exclusiveMinimum', // property name in JSON schema
key: 'age' // key in JSON schema
}, {
method: 'lessThan' // method that propName is resolved to
}],
You can specify the locale to use in the
config object.
Internally the builder will use the following
yup call:
yup.setLocale(config.locale)
Thanks @gabrielburich
You can supply a
createYupSchemaEntry function as an entry in the
config object.
This function will then be used to build each Yup Schema entry in the Yup Schema being built.
Use the Yup Type classes such as
types.YupArray to act as building blocks or create your own custom logic as you see fit.
const { YupSchemaEntry, buildYup, types } = require("schema-to-yup");
class CustomYupArray extends types.YupArray {
// ...
}
class CustomYupSchemaEntry extends YupSchemaEntry {
// ...
}
function createYupSchemaEntry(key, value, config) {
const builder = new CustomYupSchemaEntryBuilder(key, value, config);
builder.types.array = (config) => createYupArray(config);
return builder.toEntry();
}
// use some localized error messages
const messages = i18n.locale(LOCALE);
const yupSchema = buildYup(json, {
createYupSchemaEntry,
messages,
});
You can use
extendYupApi to extend the Yup API with extra validation methods:
const validator = require("validator");
const { extendYupApi } = require("schema-to-yup/validator-bridge");
// by default extends with string format validation methods of validator
// See https://www.npmjs.com/package/validator
extendYupApi({ validator });
You can optionally pass in a custom
validator and a constraints map of your choice.
You can either extend the default constraints or override them with your own map.
PS: Check out
src/validator-bridge for more many options for fine control
const myValidator = new MyValidator();
const constraints = ["creditCard", "currency", { name: "hash", opts: "algo" }];
extendYupApi({ validator: myValidator, override: true, constraints });
const { buildYup } = require("schema-to-yup");
// type def sample schema, using credit-card format validator
const schema = {
name: "BankAccount",
fields: {
accountNumber: {
type: "String",
format: "credit-card",
},
},
};
// opt in to use generic string format validation, via format: true config option
const yupSchema = buildYup(schema, { format: true, schemaType: "type-def" });
// ...do your validation
const valid = await yupSchema.isValid({
accountNumber: "123-4567-1828-2929",
});
Now the bridge includes tests and seems to work ;)
You can sublass
YupBuilder or any of the internal classes to create your own custom infrastructure to suit your particular needs, extend with extra features etc.
const { YupBuilder } = require("schema-to-yup");
class MyYupBuilder extends YupBuilder {
// ... custom overrides etc
}
const builder = new MyYupBuilder(schema, config);
const { yupSchema } = builder;
// ...
You can pass an
errMessages object in the optional
config object argument with key mappings for your custom validation error messages.
Internally the validator error messages are resolved via an instance of the
ErrorMessageHandler calling the
valErrMessage method.
notOneOf() {
const {not, notOneOf} = this.value
const $oneOf = notOneOf || (not && (not.enum || not.oneOf))
$oneOf && this
.base
.notOneOf($oneOf, this.valErrMessage('notOneOf'))
return this
}
Error handling
class ErrorMessageHandler {
// ...
valErrMessage(msgName) {
const { constraints, description, title } = this;
const errMsg = this.errMessageFor(msgName);
return typeof errMsg === "function"
? errMsg(constraints, { description, title })
: errMsg;
}
}
Note that the error message function has
description and
title available.
We recommend you subclass the existing
ErrorMessageHandler as follow
import { ErrorMessageHandler } from "schema-to-yup";
class MyErrorMessageHandler extends ErrorMessageHandler {
// ...
}
const createErrorMessageHandler = (typeHandler, config = {}) => {
return new MyErrorMessageHandler(typeHandler, config);
};
You could f.ex override
errMessageFor as follows, using the
type
errMessageFor(name) {
return this.propertyErrMessageFor(name) || this.genericErrMessageFor(name)
}
propertyErrMessageFor(name) {
const { errMessages, key } = this;
const errMsg = errMessages[key];
if (!errMsg) return
return errMsg[name]
}
genericErrMessageFor(name) {
const { errMessages, type } = this;
const genricErrMsgMap = errMessages['_generic_'];
const fullName = `${type}.${name}`
return genricErrMsgMap[fullName] || genricErrMsgMap[name];
}
Then pass in your factory function in
config as follows.
const config = {
createErrorMessageHandler,
};
You can pass the
errMessages as follows. Note that you can define error messages specific to a property such as
emailAdr.format and generic messages prefixed with
$ such as
$required.
Note: This convention might well change in future releases.
let config = {
errMessages: {
emailAdr: {
// note: would also work with email as the key
format: "emailAdr must be a valid email",
},
// generic fallback message for any email format validation and required fields
// note: if not present uses yup default validation message
$email: "Email format incorrect",
$required: "Required field",
},
};
The key entries can be either a function, taking a
value argument or a static string.
Here are some of the defaults that you can override as needed.
export const errValKeys = [
"oneOf",
"enum",
"required",
"notRequired",
"minDate",
"min",
"maxDate",
"max",
"trim",
"lowercase",
"uppercase",
"email",
"url",
"minLength",
"maxLength",
"pattern",
"matches",
"regex",
"integer",
"positive",
"minimum",
"maximum",
];
export const defaults = {
errMessages: (keys = errValKeys) =>
keys.reduce((acc, key) => {
const fn = ({ key, value }) =>
`${key}: invalid for ${value.name || value.title}`;
acc[key] = fn;
return acc;
}, {}),
};
const { buildYup, types } = require("schema-to-yup");
const { defaults } = types;
const myErrMessages = require("./err-messages");
const valKeys = ["lowercase", "integer"];
// by default Yup built-in validation error messages will be used if not overridden here
const errMessages = {
...defaults.errMessages(valKeys),
myErrMessages,
};
const yupSchema = buildYup(json, {
errMessages,
});
See the
number type for the current best practice to add type constraints.
For simple cases: use
addConstraint from the superclass
YupMixed
required() {
return this.addConstraint("required");
}
For types with several of these, we should map through a list or map to add them all.
strict() {
return this.addValueConstraint("strict");
}
required() {
return this.addConstraint("required");
}
notRequired() {
return this.addConstraint("notRequired");
}
Can be rewritten to use conventions, iterating a map:
addMappedConstraints() {
Object.keys(this.constraintsMap).map(key => {
const list = constraintsMap[key];
const fnName = key === 'value' ? 'addValueConstraint' : 'addConstraint'
list.map(this.[fnName]);
});
}
get constraintsMap() {
return {
simple: ["required", "notRequired", "nullable"],
value: ["default", "strict"]
};
}
For more complex contraints that:
You can create a separate
Constraint subclass, to offload and handle it all separately. Here is a sample
RangeConstraint used by number.
class RangeConstraint extends NumericConstraint {
constructor(typer) {
super(typer);
}
get $map() {
return {
moreThan: ["exclusiveMinimum", "moreThan"],
lessThan: ["exclusiveMaximum", "lessThan"],
max: ["maximum", "max"],
min: ["minimum", "min"],
};
}
}
Instead of wrapping a
Constraint you can call it directly with a
map
// this would be an instance such as YupNumber
// map equivalent to $map in the RangeConstraint
range() {
return createNumericConstraint(this, map);
}
For the core type constraint class (such as
YupNumber) you should now be able to simplify it to:
get enabled() {
return ["range", "posNeg", "integer"];
}
convert() {
this.enabled.map(name => this.processConstraint(name));
super.convert();
return this;
}
The following constraint classes are available for use:
NumericConstraint
StringConstraint
RegExpConstraint
DateConstraint
Currently only
YupNumber has been (partly) refactored to take advantage of this new infrastructure. Please help refactor the rest!
YupNumber also has the most unit test coverage, used to test the current infrastructure!
The library JSON Schema model builder is a powerful toolset to build a framework to create any kind of output model from a JSON schema.
If you enjoy this declarative/generator approach, try it out!
Uses jest for unit testing.
NumericConstraint)
A new version is under development at schema-to-yup-mono which is this code ported to a lerna monorepo with a cleaner, mode modular structyure. More work needs to be done in terms of TDD and unit testing. Ideally this repo should be ported to Nx
Please feel free to come with ideas and suggestions on how to further improve this library.
2018 Kristian Mandrup (CTO@Tecla5)
MIT