A translation library between JSON Schema and Mongoose Schema. Written in TypeScript.
This project was created from the ashes of
json-schema-converter. I took away
some features and made it more single purpose and added features to the
conversion.
npm install https://github.com/agrozyme/json-schema-to-mongoose.git
import createMongooseSchema from 'json-schema-to-mongoose';
// Or use plain javascript
// var createMongooseSchema = require('json-schema-to-mongoose').default;
// var util = require('util');
// example json-schema references
const refs =
{
yep:
{
type: 'string',
pattern: '^\\d{3}$'
},
idSpec: {
type: 'object',
properties:
{
id:
{
$ref: 'yep'
}
}
}
};
// example schema to convert to mongoose schema
const schema =
{
type: 'object',
properties:
{
id:
{
$ref: 'yep'
},
address:
{
type: 'object',
properties:
{
street: {type: 'string', default: '44', pattern: '^\\d{2}$'},
houseColor: {type: 'string', default: '[Function=Date.now]', format: 'date-time'}
}
}
}
};
//Convert the schema
const mongooseSchema = createMongooseSchema(refs, schema);
//Alternative syntax, which makes it so you can convert many at one time.
// var jsonSchemas = {commonRef: ..., good: ..., schema: ..., naming: ...}
// var convert = createMongooseSchema(jsonSchemas)
// var schemaNames = ['good', 'schema', 'naming']
// var schemas = _.map(schemaNames, (name) => { return jsonSchemas[name] })
// var mongooseSchemas = _.zipObject(schemaNames, schemas.reduce((mongooseSchemas, schema) => {
// return mongooseSchemas.concat(convert(schema))
// }, []))
console.dir(mongooseSchema, {depth: null});
const Schema = new mongoose.Schema(mongooseSchema);