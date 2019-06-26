This module turns a JSON Schema into a human-readable markdown file.

This module does not implement anywhere near the full RFC specs. If you have bits of the RFC that you'd like implemented, let me know and I'll try to add them in a timely manner. Pull requests are also very welcome.

using

Install the normal way: npm install json-schema-to-markdown

Use it like this:

var parse = require ( 'json-schema-to-markdown' ) var schema = var markdown = parse(schema)

There are plenty of examples in the test folder, but a very simple example would be as follows:

For a JSON file like this:

{ "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#" , "title" : "Example Schema" , "description" : "This schema is awesome." , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "price" : { "description" : "Cost of the product." , "type" : "number" } } }

The output would be:

# Example Schema This schema is awesome. The schema defines the following properties: ## `price` (number) Cost of the product.

license

Published and released under the VOL.