jst

json-schema-to-markdown

by Tobias Davis
1.1.1 (see all)

Turn a JSON Schema into a markdown file.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

json-schema-to-markdown

This module turns a JSON Schema into a human-readable markdown file.

This module does not implement anywhere near the full RFC specs. If you have bits of the RFC that you'd like implemented, let me know and I'll try to add them in a timely manner. Pull requests are also very welcome.

using

Install the normal way: npm install json-schema-to-markdown

Use it like this:

var parse = require('json-schema-to-markdown')
var schema = // An object that is a valid JSON Schema
var markdown = parse(schema)

There are plenty of examples in the test folder, but a very simple example would be as follows:

For a JSON file like this:

{
    "$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#",
    "title": "Example Schema",
    "description": "This schema is awesome.",
    "type": "object",
    "properties": {
        "price": {
            "description": "Cost of the product.",
            "type": "number"
        }
    }
}

The output would be:

# Example Schema

This schema is awesome.

The schema defines the following properties:

## `price` (number)

Cost of the product.

license

Published and released under the VOL.

