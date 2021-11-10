openbase logo
jst

json-schema-to-jsdoc

by Francis Nepomuceno
1.1.0 (see all)

Generate JSDocs from JSON Schema

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

482

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

JSON Schema to JSDoc

Useful when you already have a JSON Schema and want to document the types you want to validate. Works with subschema definitions.

Usage

const jsdoc = require('json-schema-to-jsdoc')

const schema = {
  "title": "Person",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "name": {"type": "string", "description": "A person's name"},
    "age": {"type": "integer", "description": "A person's age"}
  },
  "required": ["name"]
}

jsdoc(schema /* , optionsObject */)

Output

/**
 * @typedef {object} Person
 * @property {string} name A person's name
 * @property {integer} [age] A person's age
 */

Examples

hyphenatedDescriptions

jsdoc(schema, {
    hyphenatedDescriptions: true
})

/**
 * @typedef {object} Person
 * @property {string} name - A person's name
 * @property {integer} [age] - A person's age
 */

autoDescribe

jsdoc(schema, {
    autoDescribe: true
})

/**
 * Represents a Person object
 * @typedef {object} Person
 * @property {string} name A person's name
 * @property {integer} [age] A person's age
 */

types

jsdoc(schema, {
    types: {
      object: 'PlainObject'
    }
})

/**
 * @typedef {PlainObject} Person
 * @property {string} name A person's name
 * @property {integer} [age] A person's age
 */

Options

  • addDescriptionLineBreak: boolean - Inserts an empty line when autoDescribe is false and the schema description is empty. Defaults to false.
  • autoDescribe: boolean - Adds a description ("Represents a/n [<title> ]<type>") when the schema has no description. Defaults to false.
  • capitalizeProperty: boolean - When propertyNameAsType is true, capitalizes the property-as-type, i.e., MyTitle in @property {MyTitle} myTitle. Defaults to false.
  • capitalizeTitle: boolean - If a schema title is present, capitalizes the schema's title in the output of @typedef {myType} title. Defaults to false.
  • defaultPropertyType: null|string - Used when no schema type is present. If set to a string, that string will be used (e.g., "any", "JSON", "external:JSON"). Note that jsdoc recommends * for any, while TypeScript uses "any". If one defines one's own "JSON" type, one could use that to clarify that only JSON types are used. If defaultPropertyType is set to null, will avoid any type brackets or type being added. Defaults to *.
  • descriptionPlaceholder: boolean - If false and there is no description for the object @property, this will avoid a hyphen or even a space for {description} within @property {name}{description}. Defaults to false.
  • hyphenatedDescriptions: boolean - Inserts a hyphen + space in the {description} portion of @property {name}{description} (will add a space, however, unless descriptionPlaceholder is false). Defaults to false.
  • ignore: string[] - Property names to ignore adding to output. Defaults to empty array.
  • indent: number - How many of indentChar to precede each line. Defaults to 0 (no indent). Note that a single space will be added in addition to the indent for every line of the document block after the first.
  • indentChar: string - Character to use when indent is set (e.g., a tab or space). Defaults to a space.
  • maxLength: number|boolean - Enforce a maximum length in @typedef and @property descriptions (taking into account indent/indentChar). Set to false to prevent wrapping entirely. Defaults to false.
  • objectTagName: string - Tag name to use for objects. Defaults to typedef.
  • propertyNameAsType: boolean - Indicates that the property name (for objects) should be used as the type name (optionally capitalized with capitalizeProperty). Defaults to false.
  • types: null|{[schemaType: string]: string} - Used to determine output of curly-bracketed type content within @typedef {...}. If types is null, no curly brackets or type content will be shown with the @typedef at all. If the schema type matches a property in the object map, and it maps to the empty string, an empty {} will result. Otherwise, if there is a type match, that string will be used as the curly bracketed type, or if there is no match, the schema's type will be used for the bracketed content. Defaults to an empty object map (will always just use the schema's type). This property may be used to change the likes of @typedef {object} to @typedef {PlainObject}.

