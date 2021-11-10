Useful when you already have a JSON Schema and want to document the types you want to validate. Works with subschema definitions.
const jsdoc = require('json-schema-to-jsdoc')
const schema = {
"title": "Person",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"name": {"type": "string", "description": "A person's name"},
"age": {"type": "integer", "description": "A person's age"}
},
"required": ["name"]
}
jsdoc(schema /* , optionsObject */)
/**
* @typedef {object} Person
* @property {string} name A person's name
* @property {integer} [age] A person's age
*/
hyphenatedDescriptions
jsdoc(schema, {
hyphenatedDescriptions: true
})
/**
* @typedef {object} Person
* @property {string} name - A person's name
* @property {integer} [age] - A person's age
*/
autoDescribe
jsdoc(schema, {
autoDescribe: true
})
/**
* Represents a Person object
* @typedef {object} Person
* @property {string} name A person's name
* @property {integer} [age] A person's age
*/
types
jsdoc(schema, {
types: {
object: 'PlainObject'
}
})
/**
* @typedef {PlainObject} Person
* @property {string} name A person's name
* @property {integer} [age] A person's age
*/
addDescriptionLineBreak: boolean - Inserts an empty line when
autoDescribe is
false and the schema
description is empty. Defaults
to
false.
autoDescribe: boolean - Adds a description
(
"Represents a/n [<title> ]<type>") when the schema has no
description. Defaults to
false.
capitalizeProperty: boolean - When
propertyNameAsType is
true,
capitalizes the property-as-type, i.e.,
MyTitle in
@property {MyTitle} myTitle. Defaults to
false.
capitalizeTitle: boolean - If a schema
title is present, capitalizes the
schema's
title in the output of
@typedef {myType} title. Defaults to
false.
defaultPropertyType: null|string - Used when no schema type is present.
If set to a string, that string will be used (e.g., "any", "JSON",
"external:JSON"). Note that jsdoc recommends
* for any, while TypeScript
uses "any". If one defines one's own "JSON" type, one could use that to
clarify that only JSON types are used. If
defaultPropertyType is set to
null, will avoid any type brackets or type being added. Defaults to
*.
descriptionPlaceholder: boolean - If
false and there is no
description
for the object
@property, this will avoid a hyphen or even a space for
{description} within
@property {name}{description}. Defaults to
false.
hyphenatedDescriptions: boolean - Inserts a hyphen + space in the
{description} portion of
@property {name}{description} (will add a
space, however, unless
descriptionPlaceholder is
false). Defaults to
false.
ignore: string[] - Property names to ignore adding to output. Defaults to
empty array.
indent: number - How many of
indentChar to precede each line. Defaults
to
0 (no indent). Note that a single space will be added in addition to
the indent for every line of the document block after the first.
indentChar: string - Character to use when
indent is set (e.g., a tab or
space). Defaults to a space.
maxLength: number|boolean - Enforce a maximum length in
@typedef and
@property descriptions (taking into account
indent/
indentChar).
Set to
false to prevent wrapping entirely. Defaults to
false.
objectTagName: string - Tag name to use for objects. Defaults to
typedef.
propertyNameAsType: boolean - Indicates that the property name (for
objects) should be used as the type name (optionally capitalized with
capitalizeProperty). Defaults to
false.
types: null|{[schemaType: string]: string} - Used to determine output of
curly-bracketed type content within
@typedef {...}.
If
types is
null, no curly brackets or type content will be shown
with the
@typedef at all. If the schema
type matches a property in the
object map, and it maps to the empty string, an empty
{} will result.
Otherwise, if there is a
type match, that string will be used as the
curly bracketed type, or if there is no match, the schema's
type will
be used for the bracketed content. Defaults to an empty object map (will
always just use the schema's
type). This property may be used to change
the likes of
@typedef {object} to
@typedef {PlainObject}.