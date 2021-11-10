JSON Schema to JSDoc

Useful when you already have a JSON Schema and want to document the types you want to validate. Works with subschema definitions.

Usage

const jsdoc = require ( 'json-schema-to-jsdoc' ) const schema = { "title" : "Person" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "A person's name" }, "age" : { "type" : "integer" , "description" : "A person's age" } }, "required" : [ "name" ] } jsdoc(schema )

Output

Examples

hyphenatedDescriptions

jsdoc(schema, { hyphenatedDescriptions : true })

autoDescribe

jsdoc(schema, { autoDescribe : true })

types

jsdoc(schema, { types : { object : 'PlainObject' } })

Options