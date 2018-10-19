openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

json-schema-to-flow-type

by PassFort
1.0.0 (see all)

[![Build Status](https://img.shields.io/travis/morlay/json-schema-to-flow-type.svg?style=flat-square)](https://travis-ci.org/morlay/json-schema-to-flow-type) [![NPM](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/json-schema-to-flow-type.svg?style=flat-square)](https://npm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Convert JSON Schema to Flow Type Definitions

Build Status NPM Dependencies License

APIs

type Imports = {
  [key: string]: Schema
}

simplifySchema(schema, Schema, imports: ?Imports): Schema

  • schema should have id for type alias identifier
  • outside $ref will be resolve the real schema instead of $ref;
  • imports with { #: schema } will have same rule as above;

convertSchema(schema: Schema): FlowSchema

convert schema to a flow schema

toFlow(flowSchema): AstObject

will export ast object export ${upperCamelCase(flowSchema.id)} == ${toFlowType(flowType)}

schemaToFlow(flowSchema): string

convert definitions and schema root by toFlow

parseSchema(schema: Schema, imports: ?Imports): string

pipe simplifySchema | convertSchema | schemaToFlow

Changelog

0.4.0

  • Support for string literal object type keys

0.3.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial