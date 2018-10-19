type Imports = {
[key: string]: Schema
}
simplifySchema(schema, Schema, imports: ?Imports): Schema
schema should have
id for type alias identifier
$ref will be resolve the real schema instead of
$ref;
{ #: schema } will have same rule as above;
convertSchema(schema: Schema): FlowSchema
convert schema to a flow schema
toFlow(flowSchema): AstObject
will export ast object
export ${upperCamelCase(flowSchema.id)} == ${toFlowType(flowType)}
schemaToFlow(flowSchema): string
convert definitions and schema root by
toFlow
parseSchema(schema: Schema, imports: ?Imports): string
pipe
simplifySchema | convertSchema | schemaToFlow
additionalProperties: false is present.