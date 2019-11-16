Try json-schema-merge-allof instead. It provides similar functionality to this libary, but does a merge that is semantic.
I deprecated this library because it contains bugs about how allOfs get merged in non-compliant ways. The alternative libary (json-schema-merge-allof) is much more thorough about producing compliant schemas after merge.
Some simple code to resolve the
allof references in JSON Schema
npm install json-schema-resolve-allof --save
Usage
var resolveAllOf = require('json-schema-resolve-allof');
resolveAllOf({
"type": "string",
"allOf": [{
"properties": {
"lastName": {
"type": "string"
}
}
},
{
"properties": {
"lastName": {
"type": "string"
}
}
}
]
});
// Returns:
// {
// "type": "string",
// "properties": {
// "lastName": {
// "type": "string"
// },
// "lastName": {
// "type": "string"
// }
// }
// }
json-schema-resolve-allof can also be used on the command line by piping stdin into it.
For example,
echo '{"allOf": [{"type": "object"}, {"additionalProperties": false}]}' | json-schema-resolve-allof
will return
{"type":"object","additionalProperties":false}