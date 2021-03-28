Migrate JSON-Schema from draft-04 to draft-07, draft-2019-09 or draft-2020-12
npm install json-schema-migrate
const migrate = require("json-schema-migrate")
const schema = {
id: "my-schema",
minimum: 1,
exclusiveMinimum: true,
}
migrate.draft7(schema)
// or migrate.draft2019(schema)
// or migrate.draft2020(schema)
console.log(schema)
// {
// $id: 'my-schema',
// exclusiveMinimum: 1
// }
You can access Ajv instance that is used to migrate schema using
migrate.getAjv function:
console.log(migrate.getAjv().errorsText(errors))
id is replaced with
$id
$schema value becomes draft-07, draft-2019-09 or draft-2020-12 meta-schema
exclusiveMaximum/Minimum is replaced with the current number form
enum with a single allowed value is replaced with
const
constant is replaced with
const
true
{"not":{}} is replaced with
false
draft2019 function additionally replaces:
definitions with
$defs
dependencies with
dependentRequired and
dependentSchemas
"id": "#foo" with
"$anchor": "foo"
"id": "schema#foo" with
"$id": "schema", "$anchor": "foo"
draft2020 function additionally replaces array form of
items with
prefixItems (and
additionalItems with
items)