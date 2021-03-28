Migrate JSON-Schema from draft-04 to draft-07, draft-2019-09 or draft-2020-12

Install

npm install json - schema -migrate

Usage

const migrate = require ( "json-schema-migrate" ) const schema = { id : "my-schema" , minimum : 1 , exclusiveMinimum : true , } migrate.draft7(schema) console .log(schema)

You can access Ajv instance that is used to migrate schema using migrate.getAjv function:

console .log(migrate.getAjv().errorsText(errors))

Changes in schemas after migration

id is replaced with $id

is replaced with $schema value becomes draft-07, draft-2019-09 or draft-2020-12 meta-schema

value becomes draft-07, draft-2019-09 or draft-2020-12 meta-schema draft-04 boolean form of exclusiveMaximum/Minimum is replaced with the current number form

is replaced with the current number form enum with a single allowed value is replaced with const

with a single allowed value is replaced with Non-standard constant is replaced with const

is replaced with empty schema is replaced with true

schema {"not":{}} is replaced with false

is replaced with draft2019 function additionally replaces: definitions with $defs dependencies with dependentRequired and dependentSchemas "id": "#foo" with "$anchor": "foo" "id": "schema#foo" with "$id": "schema", "$anchor": "foo"

function additionally replaces: draft2020 function additionally replaces array form of items with prefixItems (and additionalItems with items )

License

MIT