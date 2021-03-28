openbase logo
json-schema-migrate

by ajv-validator
2.0.0 (see all)

Migrate JSON-Schema draft-04 to draft-07, draft-2019-09 or draft-2020-12

Readme

json-schema-migrate

Migrate JSON-Schema from draft-04 to draft-07, draft-2019-09 or draft-2020-12

Install

npm install json-schema-migrate

Usage

const migrate = require("json-schema-migrate")
const schema = {
  id: "my-schema",
  minimum: 1,
  exclusiveMinimum: true,
}
migrate.draft7(schema)
// or migrate.draft2019(schema)
// or migrate.draft2020(schema)

console.log(schema)
// {
//  $id: 'my-schema',
//  exclusiveMinimum: 1
// }

You can access Ajv instance that is used to migrate schema using migrate.getAjv function:

console.log(migrate.getAjv().errorsText(errors))

Changes in schemas after migration

  • id is replaced with $id
  • $schema value becomes draft-07, draft-2019-09 or draft-2020-12 meta-schema
  • draft-04 boolean form of exclusiveMaximum/Minimum is replaced with the current number form
  • enum with a single allowed value is replaced with const
  • Non-standard constant is replaced with const
  • empty schema is replaced with true
  • schema {"not":{}} is replaced with false
  • draft2019 function additionally replaces:
    • definitions with $defs
    • dependencies with dependentRequired and dependentSchemas
    • "id": "#foo" with "$anchor": "foo"
    • "id": "schema#foo" with "$id": "schema", "$anchor": "foo"
  • draft2020 function additionally replaces array form of items with prefixItems (and additionalItems with items)

License

MIT

