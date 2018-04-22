While still used by the likewise-deprecated
doca package, for the new
@cloudflare/doca
package, this package has been replaced by
@cloudflare/json-schema-ref-loader in
the json-schema-tools repository.
It relies on several general-purpose JSON Schema utility packages that are also present
in that repository.
Depending on your use case, either this package or the new one may be more suitable.
This package is part of the doca suite. Please file any issues at the doca repository
npm install json-schema-loader --save
Webpack loader that resolves both internal and external json schema references (
$ref properties). The loader uses json-schema-ref-parser to resolve references. It supports both JSON and YAML. Based on @pr0da/json-schema-loader.
var resolvedSchema = require('json-schema-loader!./schema.json');
Or define it in your
webpack.config.js
module: {
loaders: [{
test: /\.json$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'json-schema-loader'
}]
}
var resolvedSchema = require('./schema.json');
useSource: boolean
This loader normally passes the RefParser the
resourcePath, not the source. If you want to chain loaders, make sure to set
useSource=true.