Json Schema Loader

While still used by the likewise-deprecated doca package, for the new @cloudflare/doca package, this package has been replaced by @cloudflare/json-schema-ref-loader in the json-schema-tools repository. It relies on several general-purpose JSON Schema utility packages that are also present in that repository.

Depending on your use case, either this package or the new one may be more suitable.

This package is part of the doca suite. Please file any issues at the doca repository

Installation

npm install json - schema -loader

Description

Webpack loader that resolves both internal and external json schema references ( $ref properties). The loader uses json-schema-ref-parser to resolve references. It supports both JSON and YAML. Based on @pr0da/json-schema-loader.

Usage

var resolvedSchema = require ( 'json-schema-loader!./schema.json' );

Or define it in your webpack.config.js

module : { loaders : [{ test : /\.json$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , loader : 'json-schema-loader' }] }

var resolvedSchema = require ( './schema.json' );

Options

useSource: boolean