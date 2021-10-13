Customizable and hackable json-validator and json-schema utilities for traversal, data generation and validation
This package offers tools and utilities to work with json-schema, create and validate data. Unfortunately, most packages, editors or validators do not care to expose basic json-schema functionality. Instead of small memory footprint or high performance, this package focuses on exposing utilities for browser and node environments and lessens the pain to build custom tools around json-schema.
npm i json-schema-library -S or
yarn add json-schema-library
v6.0.0 supported json schema drafts are exported directly as
Draft04,
Draft06,
Draft07, e.g.
import { Draft07 } from "json-schema-library"
v5.0.0 the api has changed to es6 modules, where there is no default export, only named exports. Additionally all code has been rewritten to typescript. When directly accessing files, switch to
dist/module/*.js-files for plain js-modules.
v4.0.0 the api has changed in order to use the defined (root) schema in core as default where
possible. This means, most methods have a changed signature, where
data is passed before an optional
schema argument. Check the Core Overview for the current signature
iterateSchema has been renamed to
eachSchema for consistency
Either select an existing validator (
core) or create your own. Each Core holds all functions that are required
for the json-schema operations like validation. In order to overwrite a custom function you can either
const instance = new Core())
Additionally, helper functions and tools are separately exposed via CommonJS Modules. Most of them do require a core-object as parameter, but use only some of the functions defined in an core-instance.
The default interface of a validator can be found in /lib/cores/CoreInterface. It exposes the following methods
|method
|signature
|description
|constructor
|schema : instance
|pass the root-schema in the constructor
|each
|data, callback, [schema], [pointer]
|Iterates over the data, passing value and its schema
|getSchema
|pointer, [data], [schema] : Schema
|Get the json-schema describing the
data found at
pointer
|getTemplate
|data, [schema] : Mixed
|returns a template object based of the given json-schema
|isValid
|data, [schema], [pointer] : Boolean
|Check if the given schema validates the data
|resolveOneOf
|data, [schema], [pointer] : Schema
|returns the oneOf-schema for the passed data
|resolveRef
|schema : Schema
|resolves a $ref on a given schema-object
|setSchema
|schema
|set a new (root) schema
|step
|key, schema, data, [pointer] : Schema
|step into a json-schema by the given key (property or index)
|validate
|data, [schema], [pointer] : Array
|Get a list of validation errors
Each core holds some mapping objects, that may be modified
Core {
// keyword validations for each type, e.g. "array": ["enum", "items", "minItems", "maxItems", ...]
// for each item in the given list, the validation function in `validationKeyword` will be called
typeKeywords: {}
// keyword validation functions, e.g. validateKeyword.enum(), validateKeyword.items(), ...
validateKeyword: {}
// type validation for array, object, number, etc. Basically runs over typeKeywords and executes
// validation functions from `validateKeyword`
validateType: {}
// format validation functions. will be executed if a) typeKeywords includes 'format' and a
// validation function is set in validateFormat
validateFormat: {}
// list of error-creator functions. They receive an object with the data of the error and must
// return an object like { type: 'error', message: "" }
errors: {}
}
Get the json-schema describing the
datafound at
pointer. The default json-schema definitions can be resolved without any data as input:
core.getSchema('#/article/title'). For any dynamic values (like
oneOf,
definitions) the data has to be passed in addition.
import { Draft04 as Core } from "json-schema-library";
const core = new Core(rootSchema);
const targetSchema = core.getSchema('#/path/to/target', rootData);
Currently may also return an error:
if (targetSchema.type === "error") {
throw new Error(targetSchema.message);
}
Or using
getSchema directly
import { Draft04 as Core } from "json-schema-library";
const core = new Core(rootSchema);
const targetSchema = getSchema(core, '#/path/to/target', rootData);
Generate data which is valid to the given json-schema. Additionally, a data object may be given, which will be extended by any missing items or properties.
import { Draft04 as Core } from "json-schema-library";
const core = new Core();
const baseData = core.getTemplate(
{ other: true },
{ type: "object", properties: { target: { type: "string", default: "v" } } },
); // returns { other: true, target: "v" }
Get a list of validation errors
import { Draft04 as Core } from "json-schema-library";
const core = new Core(rootSchema);
const errors = core.validate({ validationOf: "rootSchema" });
// validation errors running data for 'rootSchema'
const customSchemaErrors = core.validate("", { type: "number" });
// returns { type: "TypeError" }
Check if the given schema validates the data
basically
core.validate("", { type: "number" }).length === 0
import { Draft04 as Core } from "json-schema-library";
const core = new Core(rootSchema);
const baseSchema = core.isValid("", { type: "number" });
// returns false
Asynchronous validation helper
Optional support for onError helper, which is invoked for each error (after being resolved)
import { Draft04 as Core } from "json-schema-library";
const core = new Core(rootSchema);
// signature: Core, data, { onError: [onErrorCallback], schema: JSONSchema, pointer: [Pointer]} : Promise
validateAsync(core, "", { onError: (err) => {}, schema: { type: "number" } })
.then(allErrors => {});
Get the json-schema of a child-property
import { Draft04 as Core } from "json-schema-library";
const core = new Core(rootSchema);
const baseSchema = core.step(
"target"
{ type: "object", properties: { target: { type: "string" } } },
{ target: "value" }
); // returns {type: "string"}
Iterates over each data-item (object, array and value); passing the value and its corresponding schema
import { Draft04 as Core } from "json-schema-library";
const core = new Core({
type: "array",
items: [
{ type: "number" },
{ type: "string" }
]
});
core.each([5, "nine"], (schema, value, pointer) => {
// 1. schema = { type: "array", items: [...] }, data = [5, "nine"], pointer = #
// 2. schema = { type: "number" }, data = 5, pointer = #/0
// 3. schema = { type: "string" }, data = "nine", pointer = #/1
});
import { addValidator } from "json-schema-library";
// add a custom format 'id'
addValidator.format(core, "id", (core, schema, value, pointer) => {});
// add custom keyword 'capitalized' for type 'string'
addValidator.keyword(core, "string", "capitalized", (core, schema, value, pointer) => {});
// add a custom error (may overwrite existing errors)
addValidator.error(core, "minLengthError", (data) => ({
type: "error",
code: "custom-min-length-error",
message: "my custom error message",
data
}));
Returns a list of possible schemas for the given child-property or index
import { getChildSchemaSelection } from "json-schema-library";
const listOfAvailableOptions = getChildSchemaSelection(core, "childKey", schema);
Creates a json-schema for the given input-data.
import { createSchemaOf } from "json-schema-library";
const baseSchema = createSchemaOf({ target: "" });
// returns {type: "object", properties: { target: "string"}},
Iterate the schema, invoking the callback function for each type (schema) definition
import { eachSchema } from "json-schema-library";
const baseSchema = eachSchema(schema, (schema, pointer) => {});
For error generation, an attribute
patternExample may be set for a
pattern validation. Instead of the regular
expression, the example will be printed in the error message.
In
resolveOneOf.fuzzy.js For an explicit oneOf resolution the schema may be extended by a
oneOfProperty-property.
This will always associate an entry with a matching value (instead of schema validation).
Example
const schema = {
oneOfProperty: "id",
oneOf: [
{ type: "object", properties: { id: { type: "string", pattern: "^1$" }, title: { type: "number" } } },
{ type: "object", properties: { id: { type: "string", pattern: "^2$" }, title: { type: "number" } } },
{ type: "object", properties: { id: { type: "string", pattern: "^3$" }, title: { type: "number" } } }
]
}
const result = resolveOneOf(core, { id: "2", title: "not a number" }, schema);
// will always return (even if invalid)
// { type: "object", properties: { id: { type: "string", pattern: "^2$" }, title: { type: "number" } } }