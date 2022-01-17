Use JSON Schema along with fake generators to provide consistent and meaningful fake data for your system.

Breaking-changes towards v0.5.x API:

deprecated — You will not longer be able to call jsf() and get a fully-dereferenced result. It will just generate given refs and inline ones, nothing else. jsf.generate() is the sync-version, with partial dereferencing through given refs, etc. jsf.resolve() is the async-version, with full dereferencing, given refs are also supported.

— You will not longer be able to call and get a fully-dereferenced result. It will just generate given refs and inline ones, nothing else. deprecated — TypeScript sources are not longer used, however d.ts definitions will be updated on time.

Usage info from README.md was moved to docs/ , read more.

Contributors

We are more than happy to welcome new contributors, our project is still being developed, but we need more feedback! Please see our contribution guide to learn how.

We are looking for your help!

We have a gitter room for this project, if you want to contribute, talk about specific issues from the library, or you need help on json-schema topics just reach out to us!

Please take a look at the technical documentation page.