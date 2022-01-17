openbase logo
json-schema-faker

by json-schema-faker
0.5.0-rcv.40 (see all)

JSON-Schema + fake data generators

Overview

Downloads/wk

145K

GitHub Stars

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

54

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js Mocking

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Readme

JSON Schema Faker logo

Use JSON Schema along with fake generators to provide consistent and meaningful fake data for your system.

What's next?

Breaking-changes towards v0.5.x API:

  • deprecated — You will not longer be able to call jsf() and get a fully-dereferenced result. It will just generate given refs and inline ones, nothing else.
    • jsf.generate() is the sync-version, with partial dereferencing through given refs, etc.
    • jsf.resolve() is the async-version, with full dereferencing, given refs are also supported.
  • deprecated — TypeScript sources are not longer used, however d.ts definitions will be updated on time.

Usage info from README.md was moved to docs/, read more.

Contributors

We are more than happy to welcome new contributors, our project is still being developed, but we need more feedback!

Please see our contribution guide to learn how.

We are looking for your help!

We have a gitter room for this project, if you want to contribute, talk about specific issues from the library, or you need help on json-schema topics just reach out to us!

Please take a look at the technical documentation page.

If you think json-schema-faker is adding value on what you're doing please consider buying me a coffee.

Also, you can support the project via Open Collective.

Emanuele Fumagalli
October 6, 2020
October 6, 2020

Alternatives

fak
fakerWhat really happened with Aaron Swartz?
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
204
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
24Highly Customizable
mswSeamless REST/GraphQL API mocking library for browser and Node.js.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
818K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Bleeding Edge
nockHTTP server mocking and expectations library for Node.js
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
cas
casualFake data generator for javascript
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
74K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
mas
mock-aws-s3Library to mock the AWS SDK for Node.js
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
43K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

