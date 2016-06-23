Generate simple data that matches a json schema.
All libraries that generate data from a json-schema I could find generate random data that conforms to a json schema. This is nice for testing but is not well-suited for generating default data for forms for example.
json-schema-empty fills another niche. The data it generates
conforms to the following qualities:
To install
json-schema-empty, run:
npm install json-schema-empty --save
The api is simple:
import empty from 'json-schema-empty';
// var empty = require('json-schema-empty').default; // when not using es6
var schema = {
type: 'object'
, properties: {
foo: {
type: 'integer'
, minimum: 12
, multipleOf: 5
}
, bar: {
type: 'array'
, items: { type: 'integer' }
, minItems: 3
}
, baz: {
type: 'string',
minLength: 5
}
}
, required: [ 'foo', 'bar', 'baz' ]
};
console.log(empty(schema));
// logs:
// {
// foo: 15,
// bar: [ 0, 0, 0 ],
// baz: ''
// }
string: because it impossible to guess what the string
content should be, even when patterns and length limits are given,
a string schema always results in the empty string:
''.
integer:
json-schema-empty tries to satisfy the
minimum,
maximum
and
multipleOf constraints whenever possible wth the additional property
that, when it is possible,
0 is returned.
number: just follows the
integer schema.
object: tries to create a minimal object with as few keys as possible.
Only keys that are in the
required array are generated.
Object size is ignored completely, for the same reason that the strings are empty: we cannot guess the keys.
array: when the
item type is given, and
minItems is given,
the shortest array that matches this is generated. It also works
when
items is a tuple.
maxItems is ignored. Whenever possible,
the empty array is returned.
boolean: always results in
false.
null: always results in
null.
oneOf, anyOf: selects one of the accepted types and goes from there.
allOf:
json-schema-empty merges all schemas and works from that schema
to generate a value.
enum: selects the first possible value.
$ref: just works!
Whenever specified,
json-schema-empty uses the
default value (even if it
does not match the schema).
This code is licensed under the ISC license