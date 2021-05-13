Dereference JSON pointers in a JSON schemas with their true resolved values. Basically a lighter, synchronous version of json-schema-deref but omits web references.

Installation

npm install json-schema-deref-sync

Overview

Let's say you have the following JSON Schema:

{ "description" : "Just some JSON schema." , "title" : "Basic Widget" , "type" : "object" , "definitions" : { "id" : { "description" : "unique identifier" , "type" : "string" , "minLength" : 1 , "readOnly" : true } }, "properties" : { "id" : { "$ref" : "#/definitions/id" }, "bar" : { "$ref" : "bar.json" } } }

Sometimes you just want that schema to be fully expanded, with $ref 's being their (true) resolved values:

{ "description" : "Just some JSON schema." , "title" : "Basic Widget" , "type" : "object" , "definitions" : { "id" : { "description" : "unique identifier" , "type" : "string" , "minLength" : 1 , "readOnly" : true } }, "properties" : { "id" : { "description" : "unique identifier" , "type" : "string" , "minLength" : 1 , "readOnly" : true }, "bar" : { "description" : "bar property" , "type" : "boolean" } } }

This utility lets you do that:

var deref = require ( 'json-schema-deref-sync' ); var myschema = require ( 'schema.json' ); var fullSchema = deref(myschema);

API Reference

deref(schema, options) ⇒ Object | Error

Derefs $ref 's in JSON Schema to actual resolved values. Supports local, and file refs.

Kind: global function

Returns: Object | Error - the deref schema oran instance of Error if error.