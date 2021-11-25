openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
js

json-schema

by Kris Zyp
0.4.0 (see all)

JSON Schema specifications, reference schemas, and a CommonJS implementation

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.4M

GitHub Stars

484

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(AFL-2.1 OR BSD-3-Clause)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

This is a historical repository for the early development of the JSON Schema specification and implementation. This package is considered "finished": it holds the earlier draft specification and a simple, efficient, lightweight implementation of the original core elements of JSON Schema. This repository does not house the latest specifications nor does it implement the latest versions of JSON Schema. This package seeks to maintain the stability (in behavior and size) of this original implementation for the sake of the numerous packages that rely on it. For the latest JSON Schema specifications and implementations, please visit the JSON Schema site (or the respository).

Code is licensed under the AFL or BSD 3-Clause license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Matvii HodovaniukUkraine52 Ratings38 Reviews
January 11, 2021

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial