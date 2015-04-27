Streamy module that transforms a JSON stream into scss syntax Sass.
json-sass converts JSON objects into Sass maps, which are supported in Ruby Sass 3.3 and libsass 2.0.
npm install json-sass
So you can share values between your scripts and stylesheets without having to use something like SassyJSON, which doesn't work with libsass.
Example source file
theme.json:
{
"string": "I am a string",
"boolean": true,
"number": 1.23,
"array": [1, 2, 3],
"object": {
"foo": "bar"
}
"null": null
}
From the command-line:
$ json-sass -i theme.json -o theme.scss -p "\$theme: "
Output
theme.scss:
$theme: (
string: I am a string,
boolean: true,
number: 1.23,
array: (1, 2, 3),
object: (
foo: bar
),
null: null
);
Or you can use the Node API:
var fs = require('fs');
var jsonSass = require('json-sass');
fs.createReadStream('theme.json')
.pipe(jsonSass({
prefix: '$theme: ',
}))
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('theme.scss'));
Or with gulp using vinyl-source-stream:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jsonSass = require('json-sass');
var source = require('vinyl-source-stream');
var rename = require('gulp-rename');
gulp.task('theme', function() {
return fs.createReadStream('theme.json')
.pipe(jsonSass({
prefix: '$theme: ',
}))
.pipe(source('theme.json'))
.pipe(rename('theme.scss'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});
You can also transform normal JavaScript values using the exposed utility function:
jsonSass.convertJs([1, 2, 3]); // (1, 2, 3)
jsonSass([opts])
Returns a through stream. Available options:
prefix: Add some text to the beginning
suffix: Add some text to the end. Defaults to
';'.
jsonSass.convertJs(jsValue)
Convert a normal JavaScript value to its string representation in Sass. Ignores
undefined and functions. Calls
.toString() on non-plain object instances.
MIT