Streamy module that transforms a JSON stream into scss syntax Sass.

json-sass converts JSON objects into Sass maps, which are supported in Ruby Sass 3.3 and libsass 2.0.

npm install json-sass

So you can share values between your scripts and stylesheets without having to use something like SassyJSON, which doesn't work with libsass.

Examples

Example source file theme.json :

{ "string" : "I am a string" , "boolean" : true , "number" : 1.23 , "array" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], "object" : { "foo" : "bar" } "null" : null }

From the command-line:

$ json-sass - i theme .json -o theme .scss - p "\$theme: "

Output theme.scss :

$theme : ( string: I am a string, boolean: true, number: 1.23 , array: ( 1 , 2 , 3 ), object: ( foo: bar ), null: null );

Or you can use the Node API:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var jsonSass = require ( 'json-sass' ); fs.createReadStream( 'theme.json' ) .pipe(jsonSass({ prefix : '$theme: ' , })) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'theme.scss' ));

Or with gulp using vinyl-source-stream:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var jsonSass = require ( 'json-sass' ); var source = require ( 'vinyl-source-stream' ); var rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ); gulp.task( 'theme' , function ( ) { return fs.createReadStream( 'theme.json' ) .pipe(jsonSass({ prefix : '$theme: ' , })) .pipe(source( 'theme.json' )) .pipe(rename( 'theme.scss' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); });

You can also transform normal JavaScript values using the exposed utility function:

jsonSass.convertJs([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]);

API

Returns a through stream. Available options:

prefix : Add some text to the beginning

: Add some text to the beginning suffix : Add some text to the end. Defaults to ';' .

Convert a normal JavaScript value to its string representation in Sass. Ignores undefined and functions. Calls .toString() on non-plain object instances.

License

MIT

Andrew Clark