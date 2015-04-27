openbase logo
jsv

json-sass-vars

by Andrew Clark
3.1.0 (see all)

Transforms a JSON stream into scss syntax Sass.

Readme

json-sass

Streamy module that transforms a JSON stream into scss syntax Sass.

json-sass converts JSON objects into Sass maps, which are supported in Ruby Sass 3.3 and libsass 2.0.

npm install json-sass

Why?

So you can share values between your scripts and stylesheets without having to use something like SassyJSON, which doesn't work with libsass.

Examples

Example source file theme.json:

{
  "string": "I am a string",
  "boolean": true,
  "number": 1.23,
  "array": [1, 2, 3],
  "object": {
    "foo": "bar"
  }
  "null": null
}

From the command-line:

$ json-sass -i theme.json -o theme.scss -p "\$theme: "

Output theme.scss:

$theme: (
  string: I am a string,
  boolean: true,
  number: 1.23,
  array: (1, 2, 3),
  object: (
    foo: bar
  ),
  null: null
);

Or you can use the Node API:

var fs = require('fs');
var jsonSass = require('json-sass');

fs.createReadStream('theme.json')
  .pipe(jsonSass({
    prefix: '$theme: ',
  }))
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream('theme.scss'));

Or with gulp using vinyl-source-stream:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var jsonSass = require('json-sass');
var source = require('vinyl-source-stream');
var rename = require('gulp-rename');

gulp.task('theme', function() {
  return fs.createReadStream('theme.json')
    .pipe(jsonSass({
      prefix: '$theme: ',
    }))
    .pipe(source('theme.json'))
    .pipe(rename('theme.scss'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});

You can also transform normal JavaScript values using the exposed utility function:

jsonSass.convertJs([1, 2, 3]); // (1, 2, 3)

API

jsonSass([opts])

Returns a through stream. Available options:

  • prefix: Add some text to the beginning
  • suffix: Add some text to the end. Defaults to ';'.

jsonSass.convertJs(jsValue)

Convert a normal JavaScript value to its string representation in Sass. Ignores undefined and functions. Calls .toString() on non-plain object instances.

License

MIT

Andrew Clark

