A simple rules engine expressed in JSON
The primary goal of this project is to be an alternative of json-rules-engine for react-jsonschema-form-conditionals, as such it has similar interface and configuration, but simplified predicate language, similar to SQL.
and
or and
not) that allow to have any arbitrary complexity
Install
json-rules-engine-simplified by running:
npm install --s json-rules-engine-simplified
The simplest example of using
json-rules-engine-simplified
import Engine from 'json-rules-engine-simplified'
let rules = [{
conditions: {
firstName: "empty"
},
event: {
type: "remove",
params: {
field: "password"
},
}
}];
/**
* Setup a new engine
*/
let engine = new Engine(rules);
let formData = {
lastName: "Smit"
}
// Run the engine to evaluate
engine
.run(formData)
.then(events => { // run() returns remove event
events.map(event => console.log(event.type));
})
Rules engine expects to know all the rules in advance, it effectively drops builder pattern, but keeps the interface.
You don't have to specify all rules at the construction time, you can add rules in different time in process.
In order to add new rules to the
Engine use
addRule function.
For example, following declarations are the same
import Engine from 'json-rules-engine-simplified';
let engineA = new Engine();
let rule = {
conditions: {
firstName: "empty"
},
event: {
type: "remove",
params: {
field: "password"
},
}
};
engineA.addRule(rule);
let engineB = new Engine(rule);
In this case
engineA and
engineB will give the same results.
In order to prevent most common errors,
Engine does initial validation on the schema, during construction.
Validation is done automatically if you specify
schema during construction.
let rules = [{
conditions: {
firstName: "empty"
},
event: {
type: "remove",
params: { field: "password" },
}
}];
let schema = {
properties: {
firstName: { type: "string" },
lastName: { type: "string" }
}
}
let engine = new Engine(rules, schema);
Validation is done only during development, validation is disabled by default in
production.
WARNING!!! Currently validation does not support nested structures, so be extra careful, when using those.
Conditional logic is based on public predicate library with boolean logic extension.
Predicate library has a lot of predicates that we found more, than sufficient for our use cases.
To showcase conditional logic, we'll be using simple
registration schema
let schema = {
definitions: {
hobby: {
type: "object",
properties: {
name: { type: "string" },
durationInMonth: { type: "integer" },
}
}
},
title: "A registration form",
description: "A simple form example.",
type: "object",
required: [
"firstName",
"lastName"
],
properties: {
firstName: {
type: "string",
title: "First name"
},
lastName: {
type: "string",
title: "Last name"
},
age: {
type: "integer",
title: "Age",
},
bio: {
type: "string",
title: "Bio",
},
country: {
type: "string",
title: "Country"
},
state: {
type: "string",
title: "State"
},
zip: {
type: "string",
title: "ZIP"
},
password: {
type: "string",
title: "Password",
minLength: 3
},
telephone: {
type: "string",
title: "Telephone",
minLength: 10
},
work: { "$ref": "#/definitions/hobby" },
hobbies: {
type: "array",
items: { "$ref": "#/definitions/hobby" }
}
}
}
Assuming action part is taken from react-jsonschema-form-conditionals
Let's say we want to
remove
password , when
firstName is missing, we can expressed it like this:
let rules = [{
conditions: {
firstName: "empty"
},
event: {
type: "remove",
params: {
field: "password"
}
}
}]
This translates into -
when
firstName is
empty, trigger
remove
event.
Empty keyword is equal in predicate library and required
event will be performed only when
predicate.empty(registration.firstName) is
true.
Let's say we need to
require
zip, when
age is
less than
16,
because the service we are using is legal only after
16 in some countries
let rules = [{
conditions: {
age: { less : 16 }
},
event: {
type: "require",
params: {
field: "zip"
}
}
}]
This translates into - when
age is
less than
16,
require zip.
Less keyword is less in predicate and required
event will be returned only when
predicate.empty(registration.age, 5) is
true.
For the field AND is a default behavior.
Looking at previous rule, we decide that we want to change the rule and
require
zip,
when
age is between
16 and
70, so it would be available
only to people older, than
16 and younger than
70.
let rules = [{
conditions: {
age: {
greater: 16,
less : 70,
}
},
event: {
type: "require",
params: {
field: "zip"
}
}
}]
By default action will be applied only when both field conditions are true.
In this case, when age is
greater than
16 and
less than
70.
Let's say we want to change the logic to opposite, and trigger event only when
age is
lesser then
16 or
greater than
70,
let rules = [{
conditions: {
age: {
not: {
greater: 16,
less : 70,
}
}
},
event: {
type: "require",
params: {
field: "zip"
}
}
}]
This does it, since the final result will be opposite of the previous condition.
The previous example works, but it's a bit hard to understand, luckily we can express it differently
with
or conditional.
let rules = [{
conditions: { age: {
or: [
{ lessEq : 5 },
{ greaterEq: 70 }
]
}
},
event: {
type: "require",
params: {
field: "zip"
}
}
}]
The result is the same as
NOT, but easier to grasp.
To support cases, when action depends on more, than one field meeting criteria we introduced multi fields boolean operations.
Let's say, when
age is less than 70 and
country is
USA we want to
require
bio.
let rules = [{
conditions: {
age: { less : 70 },
country: { is: "USA" }
},
event: {
type: "require",
params: { fields: [ "bio" ]}
}
}]
This is the way we can express this. By default each field is treated as a separate condition and all conditions must be meet.
In addition to previous rule we need
bio, if
state is
NY.
let rules = [{
conditions: {
or: [
{
age: { less : 70 },
country: { is: "USA" }
},
{
state: { is: "NY"}
}
]
},
event: {
type: "require",
params: { fields: [ "bio" ]}
}
}]
When we don't require
bio we need
zip code.
let rules = [{
conditions: {
not: {
or: [
{
age: { less : 70 },
country: { is: "USA" }
},
{
state: { is: "NY"}
}
]
}
},
event: {
type: "require",
params: { fields: [ "zip" ]}
}
}]
Rules engine supports querying inside nested objects, with selectn, any data query that works in selectn, will work in here
Let's say we need to require
state, when
work has a
name
congressman, this is how we can do this:
let rules = [{
conditions: {
"work.name": { is: "congressman" }
},
event: {
type: "require",
params: { fields: [ "state" ]}
}
}]
Sometimes we need to make changes to the form if some nested condition is true.
For example if one of the
hobbies is
baseball, we need to make
state
required.
This can be expressed like this:
let rules = [{
conditions: {
hobbies: {
name: { is: "baseball" },
}
},
event: {
type: "require",
params: { fields: [ "state" ]}
}
}]
Rules engine will go through all the elements in the array and trigger
require if
any of the elements meet the criteria.
If for some reason the list of predicates is insufficient for your needs, you can extend them pretty easy, by specifying additional predicates in global import object.
For example, if we want to add
range predicate, that would verify, that integer value is in range, we can do it like this:
import predicate from "predicate";
import Engine from "json-rules-engine-simplified";
predicate.range = predicate.curry((val, range) => {
return predicate.num(val) &&
predicate.array(range) &&
predicate.equal(range.length, 2) &&
predicate.num(range[0]) &&
predicate.num(range[1]) &&
predicate.greaterEq(val, range[0]) &&
predicate.lessEq(val, range[1]);
});
let engine = new Engine([{
conditions: { age: { range: [ 20, 40 ] } },
event: "hit"
}]);
Validation will automatically catch new extension and work as expected.
Support of nested structures with selectn, so basically any query you can define in selectn you can use here.
For example if in previous example, age would be a part of person object, we could work with it like this:
let rules = [ { conditions: { "person.age": { range: [ 20, 40 ] } } } ];
Also in order to support systems where keys with "." not allowed (for example if you would like to store data in mongo), you can use
$ to separate references:
For example, this is the same condition, but instead of
. it uses
$:
let rules = [ { conditions: { "person$age": { range: [ 20, 40 ] } } } ];
Sometimes you would want to validate
formData fields one against the other.
You can do this simply by appending
$ to the beginning of reference.
For example, you want to trigger event only when
a is less then
b, when you don't know ahead
a or
b values
let schema = {
type: "object",
properties: {
a: { type: "number" },
b: { type: "number" }
}
}
let rules = [{
conditions: {
a: { less: "$b" }
},
event: "some"
}]
let engine = new Engine(schema, rules);
This is how you do it, in run time
$b will be replaces with field
b value.
Relevant fields work on nested objects as well as on any field condition.
Framework does not put any restrictions on event object, that will be triggered, in case conditions are meet
For example,
event can be a string:
let rules = [{
conditions: { ... },
event: "require"
}]
Or number
let rules = [{
conditions: { ... },
event: 4
}]
Or an
object
let rules = [{
conditions: { ... },
event: {
type: "require",
params: { fields: [ "state" ]}
}
}]
You can even return an array of events, each of which will be added to final array of results
let rules = [{
conditions: { ... },
event: [
{
type: "require",
params: { field: "state"}
},
{
type: "remove",
params: { fields: "fake" }
},
]
}]
The project is licensed under the Apache Licence 2.0.