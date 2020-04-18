JSON-RPC 2.0 server and client library, with
HTTP (with
Websocket support) and
TCP endpoints
This fork is a rewrite with proper testing framework, linted code, compatible with node 0.8.x and 0.10.x, class inheritance, and added functionalities
Check jsonrpc2-tools for some nice additions to this module.
To install node-jsonrpc2 in the current directory, run:
npm install json-rpc2 --save
id member was permissive and wouldn't actually adhere to the RFC, allowing anything besides
undefined.
String,
Number or
null, it might break if you update to 1.x
Firing up an efficient JSON-RPC server becomes extremely simple:
var rpc = require('json-rpc2');
var server = rpc.Server.$create({
'websocket': true, // is true by default
'headers': { // allow custom headers is empty by default
'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*'
}
});
function add(args, opt, callback) {
callback(null, args[0] + args[1]);
}
server.expose('add', add);
// you can expose an entire object as well:
server.expose('namespace', {
'function1': function(){},
'function2': function(){},
'function3': function(){}
});
// expects calls to be namespace.function1, namespace.function2 and namespace.function3
// listen creates an HTTP server on localhost only
server.listen(8000, 'localhost');
And creating a client to speak to that server is easy too:
var rpc = require('json-rpc2');
var client = rpc.Client.$create(8000, 'localhost');
// Call add function on the server
client.call('add', [1, 2], function(err, result) {
console.log('1 + 2 = ' + result);
});
Create a raw (socket) server using:
var rpc = require('json-rpc2');
var server = rpc.Server.$create();
// non-standard auth for RPC, when using this module using both client and server, works out-of-the-box
server.enableAuth('user', 'pass');
// Listen on socket
server.listenRaw(8080, 'localhost');
Any class can be extended, or used as a mixin for new classes, since it uses ES5Class module.
For example, you may extend the
Endpoint class, that automatically extends
Client and
Server classes.
Extending
Connection automatically extends
SocketConnection and
HttpServerConnection.
var rpc = require('json-rpc2');
rpc.Endpoint.$include({
'newFunction': function(){
}
});
var
server = rpc.Server.$create(),
client = rpc.Client.$create();
server.newFunction(); // already available
client.newFunction(); // already available
To implement a new class method (that can be called without an instance, like
rpc.Endpoint.newFunction):
var rpc = require('json-rpc2');
rpc.Endpoint.$implement({
'newFunction': function(){
}
});
rpc.Endpoint.newFunction(); // available
rpc.Client.newFunction(); // every
rpc.Server.newFunction(); // where
Don't forget, when you are overloading an existing function, you can call the original function using
$super
var rpc = require('json-rpc2');
rpc.Endpoint.$implement({
'trace': function($super, direction, message){
$super(' (' + direction + ')', message); //call the last defined function
}
});
And you can start your classes directly from any of the classes
var MyCoolServer = require('json-rpc2').Server.$define('MyCoolServer', {
myOwnFunction: function(){
},
}, {
myOwnClassMethod: function(){
}
}); // MyCoolServer will contain all class and instance functions from Server
MyCoolServer.myOwnClassMethod(); // class function
MyCoolServer.$create().myOwnFunction(); // instance function
This module uses the debug package, to debug it, you need to set the Node
environment variable to jsonrpc, by setting it in command line as
set DEBUG=jsonrpc or
export DEBUG=jsonrpc
To learn more, see the
examples directory, peruse
test/jsonrpc-test.js, or
simply "Use The Source, Luke".
More documentation and development is on its way.