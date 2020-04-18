openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jr

json-rpc2

by Paulo Cesar
2.0.0 (see all)

JSON-RPC 2.0 server and client library, with HTTP (with Websocket support) and TCP endpoints

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

NPM

node-jsonrpc2

JSON-RPC 2.0 server and client library, with HTTP (with Websocket support) and TCP endpoints

This fork is a rewrite with proper testing framework, linted code, compatible with node 0.8.x and 0.10.x, class inheritance, and added functionalities

Tools

Check jsonrpc2-tools for some nice additions to this module.

Install

To install node-jsonrpc2 in the current directory, run:

npm install json-rpc2 --save

Changes from 1.x

  • Uses native EventEmitter instead of EventEmitter3

Changes from 0.x

  • Before, the id member was permissive and wouldn't actually adhere to the RFC, allowing anything besides undefined.
  • If your application relied on weird id constructs other than String, Number or null, it might break if you update to 1.x

Usage

Firing up an efficient JSON-RPC server becomes extremely simple:

var rpc = require('json-rpc2');

var server = rpc.Server.$create({
    'websocket': true, // is true by default
    'headers': { // allow custom headers is empty by default
        'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*'
    }
});

function add(args, opt, callback) {
  callback(null, args[0] + args[1]);
}

server.expose('add', add);

// you can expose an entire object as well:

server.expose('namespace', {
    'function1': function(){},
    'function2': function(){},
    'function3': function(){}
});
// expects calls to be namespace.function1, namespace.function2 and namespace.function3

// listen creates an HTTP server on localhost only
server.listen(8000, 'localhost');

And creating a client to speak to that server is easy too:

var rpc = require('json-rpc2');

var client = rpc.Client.$create(8000, 'localhost');

// Call add function on the server

client.call('add', [1, 2], function(err, result) {
    console.log('1 + 2 = ' + result);
});

Create a raw (socket) server using:

var rpc = require('json-rpc2');

var server = rpc.Server.$create();

// non-standard auth for RPC, when using this module using both client and server, works out-of-the-box
server.enableAuth('user', 'pass');

// Listen on socket
server.listenRaw(8080, 'localhost');

Extend, overwrite, overload

Any class can be extended, or used as a mixin for new classes, since it uses ES5Class module.

For example, you may extend the Endpoint class, that automatically extends Client and Server classes. Extending Connection automatically extends SocketConnection and HttpServerConnection.

var rpc = require('json-rpc2');

rpc.Endpoint.$include({
    'newFunction': function(){

    }
});

var
    server = rpc.Server.$create(),
    client = rpc.Client.$create();

server.newFunction(); // already available
client.newFunction(); // already available

To implement a new class method (that can be called without an instance, like rpc.Endpoint.newFunction):

var rpc = require('json-rpc2');

rpc.Endpoint.$implement({
    'newFunction': function(){
    }
});

rpc.Endpoint.newFunction(); // available
rpc.Client.newFunction(); // every
rpc.Server.newFunction(); // where

Don't forget, when you are overloading an existing function, you can call the original function using $super

var rpc = require('json-rpc2');

rpc.Endpoint.$implement({
    'trace': function($super, direction, message){
        $super(' (' + direction + ')', message); //call the last defined function
    }
});

And you can start your classes directly from any of the classes

var MyCoolServer = require('json-rpc2').Server.$define('MyCoolServer', {
    myOwnFunction: function(){
    },
}, {
    myOwnClassMethod: function(){
    }
}); // MyCoolServer will contain all class and instance functions from Server

MyCoolServer.myOwnClassMethod(); // class function
MyCoolServer.$create().myOwnFunction(); // instance function

Debugging

This module uses the debug package, to debug it, you need to set the Node environment variable to jsonrpc, by setting it in command line as set DEBUG=jsonrpc or export DEBUG=jsonrpc

Examples

To learn more, see the examples directory, peruse test/jsonrpc-test.js, or simply "Use The Source, Luke".

More documentation and development is on its way.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial