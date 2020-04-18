JSON-RPC 2.0 server and client library, with HTTP (with Websocket support) and TCP endpoints

This fork is a rewrite with proper testing framework, linted code, compatible with node 0.8.x and 0.10.x, class inheritance, and added functionalities

Check jsonrpc2-tools for some nice additions to this module.

Install

To install node-jsonrpc2 in the current directory, run:

npm install json-rpc2 --save

Changes from 1.x

Uses native EventEmitter instead of EventEmitter3

Changes from 0.x

Before, the id member was permissive and wouldn't actually adhere to the RFC, allowing anything besides undefined .

member was permissive and wouldn't actually adhere to the RFC, allowing anything besides . If your application relied on weird id constructs other than String , Number or null , it might break if you update to 1.x

Usage

Firing up an efficient JSON-RPC server becomes extremely simple:

var rpc = require ( 'json-rpc2' ); var server = rpc.Server.$create({ 'websocket' : true , 'headers' : { 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' : '*' } }); function add ( args, opt, callback ) { callback( null , args[ 0 ] + args[ 1 ]); } server.expose( 'add' , add); server.expose( 'namespace' , { 'function1' : function ( ) {}, 'function2' : function ( ) {}, 'function3' : function ( ) {} }); server.listen( 8000 , 'localhost' );

And creating a client to speak to that server is easy too:

var rpc = require ( 'json-rpc2' ); var client = rpc.Client.$create( 8000 , 'localhost' ); client.call( 'add' , [ 1 , 2 ], function ( err, result ) { console .log( '1 + 2 = ' + result); });

Create a raw (socket) server using:

var rpc = require ( 'json-rpc2' ); var server = rpc.Server.$create(); server.enableAuth( 'user' , 'pass' ); server.listenRaw( 8080 , 'localhost' );

Extend, overwrite, overload

Any class can be extended, or used as a mixin for new classes, since it uses ES5Class module.

For example, you may extend the Endpoint class, that automatically extends Client and Server classes. Extending Connection automatically extends SocketConnection and HttpServerConnection .

var rpc = require ( 'json-rpc2' ); rpc.Endpoint.$include({ 'newFunction' : function ( ) { } }); var server = rpc.Server.$create(), client = rpc.Client.$create(); server.newFunction(); client.newFunction();

To implement a new class method (that can be called without an instance, like rpc.Endpoint.newFunction ):

var rpc = require ( 'json-rpc2' ); rpc.Endpoint.$implement({ 'newFunction' : function ( ) { } }); rpc.Endpoint.newFunction(); rpc.Client.newFunction(); rpc.Server.newFunction();

Don't forget, when you are overloading an existing function, you can call the original function using $super

var rpc = require ( 'json-rpc2' ); rpc.Endpoint.$implement({ 'trace' : function ( $super, direction, message ) { $ super ( ' (' + direction + ')' , message); } });

And you can start your classes directly from any of the classes

var MyCoolServer = require ( 'json-rpc2' ).Server.$define( 'MyCoolServer' , { myOwnFunction : function ( ) { }, }, { myOwnClassMethod : function ( ) { } }); MyCoolServer.myOwnClassMethod(); MyCoolServer.$create().myOwnFunction();

Debugging

This module uses the debug package, to debug it, you need to set the Node environment variable to jsonrpc, by setting it in command line as set DEBUG=jsonrpc or export DEBUG=jsonrpc

Examples

To learn more, see the examples directory, peruse test/jsonrpc-test.js , or simply "Use The Source, Luke".

More documentation and development is on its way.