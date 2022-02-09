JSON-RPC 2 protocol messages parsing and formatting
Installation of the npm package:
> npm install --save json-rpc-protocol
// ES5
var protocol = require('json-rpc-protocol')
var JsonRpcError = protocol.JsonRpcError
var InvalidJson = protocol.InvalidJson
var InvalidRequest = protocol.InvalidRequest
var MethodNotFound = protocol.MethodNotFound
var InvalidParameters = protocol.InvalidParameters
// ES6
import {
JsonRpcError,
InvalidJson,
InvalidRequest,
MethodNotFound,
InvalidParameters
} from 'json-rpc-protocol'
This is the base error for all JSON-RPC errors:
throw new JsonRpcError(message, code)
The JSON-RPC 2 specification defined also the following specialized errors:
// Parse error: invalid JSON was received by the peer.
throw new InvalidJson()
// Invalid request: the JSON sent is not a valid JSON-RPC 2 message.
throw new InvalidRequest()
// Method not found: the method does not exist or is not available.
throw new MethodNotFound(methodName)
// Invalid parameters.
throw new InvalidParameters(data)
Custom errors can of course be created, they just have to inherit
JsonRpcError:
// ES5
function MyError () {
JsonRpcError.call(this, 'my error', 1)
}
MyError.prototype = Object.create(JsonRpcError.prototype, {
constructor: {
value: MyError
}
})
// ES6
class MyError extends JsonRpcError {
constructor () {
super('my error', 1)
}
}
// ES5
var parse = require('json-rpc-protocol').parse
// ES6
import {parse} from 'json-rpc-protocol'
The
parse() function parses, normalizes and validates JSON-RPC 1 or
JSON-RPC 2 messages.
These message can be either JS objects or JSON strings (they will be parsed automatically).
This function may throws:
InvalidJson: if the string cannot be parsed as a JSON;
InvalidRequest: if the message is not a valid JSON-RPC message.
parse('{"jsonrpc":"2.0", "method": "foo", "params": ["bar"]}')
// → {
// [type: 'notification']
// jsonrpc: '2.0',
// method: 'foo',
// params: ['bar']
// }
parse('{"jsonrpc":"2.0", "id": 0, "method": "add", "params": [1, 2]}')
// → {
// [type: 'request']
// jsonrpc: '2.0',
// id: 0,
// method: 'add',
// params: [1, 2]
// }
parse('{"jsonrpc":"2.0", "id": 0, "result": 3}')
// → {
// [type: 'response']
// jsonrpc: '2.0',
// id: 0,
// result: 3
// }
A parsed message has a non enumerable property
typeset to easily differentiate between types of JSON-RPC messages.
The
parse.result helper parses and returns the result of a response message or throws the error of an error message:
try {
const result = await parse.result(message)
// do something with the result
} catch (error) {
// deal with the failure
}
// ES5
var format = require('json-rpc-protocol').format
// ES6
import {format} from 'json-rpc-protocol'
The
format.*() functions can be used to create valid JSON-RPC
messages (as JavaScript strings).
format.notification('foo', ['bars'])
// → {
// "jsonrpc": "2.0",
// "method": "foo",
// "params": ["bar"]
// }
The last argument, the parameters of the notification, is optional and
defaults to
undefined.
The last argument, the parameters of the request, is optional and
defaults to
undefined.
format.request(0, 'add', [1, 2])
// → {
// "jsonrpc": "2.0",
// "id": 0,
// "method": "add",
// "params": [1, 2]
// }
A successful response:
format.response(0, 3)
// → {
// "jsonrpc": "2.0",
// "id": 0,
// "result": 3
// }
A failed response:
var MethodNotFound = require('json-rpc-protocol').MethodNotFound
format.error(0, new MethodNotFound('add'))
// → {
// "jsonrpc": "2.0",
// "id": 0,
// "error": {
// "code": -3601,
// "message": "method not found: add",
// "data": "add"
// }
// }
Note: the error to format must implement a
toJsonRpcError function which returns an object or it
will be automatically replaced by an unknown error for security
reasons.
toJsonRpcError example:
toJsonRpcError () {
return {
code: 42, // must be an integer
message: 'Hacking too much time!', // must be a string
data: [ 'Hackerman' ] // optional
}
}
# Install dependencies
> npm install
# Run the tests
> npm test
# Continuously compile
> npm run dev
# Continuously run the tests
> npm run dev-test
# Build for production (automatically called by npm install)
> npm run build
Contributions are very welcomed, either on the documentation or on the code.
You may:
ISC © Julien Fontanet