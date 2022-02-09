JSON-RPC 2 protocol messages parsing and formatting

Install

Installation of the npm package:

> npm install

Usage

Errors

var protocol = require ( 'json-rpc-protocol' ) var JsonRpcError = protocol.JsonRpcError var InvalidJson = protocol.InvalidJson var InvalidRequest = protocol.InvalidRequest var MethodNotFound = protocol.MethodNotFound var InvalidParameters = protocol.InvalidParameters import { JsonRpcError, InvalidJson, InvalidRequest, MethodNotFound, InvalidParameters } from 'json-rpc-protocol'

This is the base error for all JSON-RPC errors:

throw new JsonRpcError(message, code)

The JSON-RPC 2 specification defined also the following specialized errors:

throw new InvalidJson() throw new InvalidRequest() throw new MethodNotFound(methodName) throw new InvalidParameters(data)

Custom errors can of course be created, they just have to inherit JsonRpcError :

function MyError ( ) { JsonRpcError.call( this , 'my error' , 1 ) } MyError.prototype = Object .create(JsonRpcError.prototype, { constructor : { value : MyError } }) class MyError extends JsonRpcError { constructor () { super ( 'my error' , 1 ) } }

Parsing

var parse = require ( 'json-rpc-protocol' ).parse import {parse} from 'json-rpc-protocol'

The parse() function parses, normalizes and validates JSON-RPC 1 or JSON-RPC 2 messages.

These message can be either JS objects or JSON strings (they will be parsed automatically).

This function may throws:

InvalidJson : if the string cannot be parsed as a JSON;

: if the string cannot be parsed as a JSON; InvalidRequest : if the message is not a valid JSON-RPC message.

parse( '{"jsonrpc":"2.0", "method": "foo", "params": ["bar"]}' ) parse( '{"jsonrpc":"2.0", "id": 0, "method": "add", "params": [1, 2]}' ) parse( '{"jsonrpc":"2.0", "id": 0, "result": 3}' )

A parsed message has a non enumerable property type set to easily differentiate between types of JSON-RPC messages.

The parse.result helper parses and returns the result of a response message or throws the error of an error message:

try { const result = await parse.result(message) } catch (error) { }

Formatting

var format = require ( 'json-rpc-protocol' ).format import {format} from 'json-rpc-protocol'

The format.*() functions can be used to create valid JSON-RPC messages (as JavaScript strings).

Notification

format.notification( 'foo' , [ 'bars' ])

The last argument, the parameters of the notification, is optional and defaults to undefined .

Request

The last argument, the parameters of the request, is optional and defaults to undefined .

format.request( 0 , 'add' , [ 1 , 2 ])

Response

A successful response:

format.response( 0 , 3 )

A failed response:

var MethodNotFound = require ( 'json-rpc-protocol' ).MethodNotFound format.error( 0 , new MethodNotFound( 'add' ))

Note: the error to format must implement a toJsonRpcError function which returns an object or it will be automatically replaced by an unknown error for security reasons.

toJsonRpcError example:

toJsonRpcError () { return { code : 42 , message : 'Hacking too much time!' , data : [ 'Hackerman' ] } }

Development

Install dependencies npm install Run the tests npm test Continuously compile npm run dev Continuously run the tests npm run dev-test Build for production (automatically called by npm install) npm run build

Contributions

Contributions are very welcomed, either on the documentation or on the code.

You may:

report any issue you've encountered;

fork and create a pull request.

License

ISC © Julien Fontanet