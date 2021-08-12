A tool for processing JSON-RPC requests and responses.

Usage

const { JsonRpcEngine } = require ( 'json-rpc-engine' ); let engine = new JsonRpcEngine();

Build a stack of JSON-RPC processors by pushing middleware to the engine.

engine.push( function ( req, res, next, end ) { res.result = 42 ; end(); });

Requests are handled asynchronously, stepping down the stack until complete.

let request = { id : 1 , jsonrpc : '2.0' , method : 'hello' }; engine.handle(request, function ( err, response ) { }); const response = await engine.handle(request);

Middleware have direct access to the request and response objects. They can let processing continue down the stack with next() , or complete the request with end() .

engine.push( function ( req, res, next, end ) { if (req.skipCache) return next(); res.result = getResultFromCache(req); end(); });

By passing a return handler to the next function, you can get a peek at the result before it returns.

engine.push( function ( req, res, next, end ) { next( function ( cb ) { insertIntoCache(res, cb); }); });

Engines can be nested by converting them to middleware using JsonRpcEngine.asMiddleware() :

const engine = new JsonRpcEngine(); const subengine = new JsonRpcEngine(); engine.push(subengine.asMiddleware());

async Middleware

If you require your middleware function to be async , use createAsyncMiddleware :

const { createAsyncMiddleware } = require ( 'json-rpc-engine' ); let engine = new RpcEngine(); engine.push( createAsyncMiddleware( async (req, res, next) => { res.result = 42 ; next(); }), );

async middleware do not take an end callback. Instead, the request ends if the middleware returns without calling next() :

engine.push( createAsyncMiddleware( async (req, res, next) => { res.result = 42 ; }), );

The next callback of async middleware also don't take return handlers. Instead, you can await next() . When the execution of the middleware resumes, you can work with the response again.

engine.push( createAsyncMiddleware( async (req, res, next) => { res.result = 42 ; await next(); addToMetrics(res); }), );

You can freely mix callback-based and async middleware:

engine.push( function ( req, res, next, end ) { if (!isCached(req)) { return next( ( cb ) => { insertIntoCache(res, cb); }); } res.result = getResultFromCache(req); end(); }); engine.push( createAsyncMiddleware( async (req, res, next) => { res.result = 42 ; await next(); addToMetrics(res); }), );

Gotchas

Handle errors via end(err) , NOT next(err) .

engine.push( function ( req, res, next, end ) { next( new Error ()); }); engine.push( function ( req, res, next, end ) { end( new Error ()); });

However, next() will detect errors on the response object, and cause end(res.error) to be called.

engine.push( function ( req, res, next, end ) { res.error = new Error (); next(); });

Running tests

Build the project if not already built:

yarn build