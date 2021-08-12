A tool for processing JSON-RPC requests and responses.
const { JsonRpcEngine } = require('json-rpc-engine');
let engine = new JsonRpcEngine();
Build a stack of JSON-RPC processors by pushing middleware to the engine.
engine.push(function (req, res, next, end) {
res.result = 42;
end();
});
Requests are handled asynchronously, stepping down the stack until complete.
let request = { id: 1, jsonrpc: '2.0', method: 'hello' };
engine.handle(request, function (err, response) {
// Do something with response.result, or handle response.error
});
// There is also a Promise signature
const response = await engine.handle(request);
Middleware have direct access to the request and response objects.
They can let processing continue down the stack with
next(), or complete the request with
end().
engine.push(function (req, res, next, end) {
if (req.skipCache) return next();
res.result = getResultFromCache(req);
end();
});
By passing a return handler to the
next function, you can get a peek at the result before it returns.
engine.push(function (req, res, next, end) {
next(function (cb) {
insertIntoCache(res, cb);
});
});
Engines can be nested by converting them to middleware using
JsonRpcEngine.asMiddleware():
const engine = new JsonRpcEngine();
const subengine = new JsonRpcEngine();
engine.push(subengine.asMiddleware());
async Middleware
If you require your middleware function to be
async, use
createAsyncMiddleware:
const { createAsyncMiddleware } = require('json-rpc-engine');
let engine = new RpcEngine();
engine.push(
createAsyncMiddleware(async (req, res, next) => {
res.result = 42;
next();
}),
);
async middleware do not take an
end callback.
Instead, the request ends if the middleware returns without calling
next():
engine.push(
createAsyncMiddleware(async (req, res, next) => {
res.result = 42;
/* The request will end when this returns */
}),
);
The
next callback of
async middleware also don't take return handlers.
Instead, you can
await next().
When the execution of the middleware resumes, you can work with the response again.
engine.push(
createAsyncMiddleware(async (req, res, next) => {
res.result = 42;
await next();
/* Your return handler logic goes here */
addToMetrics(res);
}),
);
You can freely mix callback-based and
async middleware:
engine.push(function (req, res, next, end) {
if (!isCached(req)) {
return next((cb) => {
insertIntoCache(res, cb);
});
}
res.result = getResultFromCache(req);
end();
});
engine.push(
createAsyncMiddleware(async (req, res, next) => {
res.result = 42;
await next();
addToMetrics(res);
}),
);
Handle errors via
end(err), NOT
next(err).
/* INCORRECT */
engine.push(function (req, res, next, end) {
next(new Error());
});
/* CORRECT */
engine.push(function (req, res, next, end) {
end(new Error());
});
However,
next() will detect errors on the response object, and cause
end(res.error) to be called.
engine.push(function (req, res, next, end) {
res.error = new Error();
next(); /* This will cause end(res.error) to be called. */
});
Build the project if not already built:
yarn build
yarn test