Let your client and server talk over function calls under JSON-RPC 2.0 spec.
npm install --save json-rpc-2.0
The example uses HTTP for communication protocol, but it can be anything.
const express = require("express");
const bodyParser = require("body-parser");
const { JSONRPCServer } = require("json-rpc-2.0");
const server = new JSONRPCServer();
// First parameter is a method name.
// Second parameter is a method itself.
// A method takes JSON-RPC params and returns a result.
// It can also return a promise of the result.
server.addMethod("echo", ({ text }) => text);
server.addMethod("log", ({ message }) => console.log(message));
const app = express();
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.post("/json-rpc", (req, res) => {
const jsonRPCRequest = req.body;
// server.receive takes a JSON-RPC request and returns a promise of a JSON-RPC response.
// It can also receive an array of requests, in which case it may return an array of responses.
// Alternatively, you can use server.receiveJSON, which takes JSON string as is (in this case req.body).
server.receive(jsonRPCRequest).then((jsonRPCResponse) => {
if (jsonRPCResponse) {
res.json(jsonRPCResponse);
} else {
// If response is absent, it was a JSON-RPC notification method.
// Respond with no content status (204).
res.sendStatus(204);
}
});
});
app.listen(80);
To hook authentication into the API, inject custom params:
const server = new JSONRPCServer();
// The method can also take a custom parameter as the second parameter.
// Use this to inject whatever information that method needs outside the regular JSON-RPC request.
server.addMethod("echo", ({ text }, { userID }) => `${userID} said ${text}`);
app.post("/json-rpc", (req, res) => {
const jsonRPCRequest = req.body;
const userID = getUserID(req);
// server.receive takes an optional second parameter.
// The parameter will be injected to the JSON-RPC method as the second parameter.
server.receive(jsonRPCRequest, { userID }).then((jsonRPCResponse) => {
if (jsonRPCResponse) {
res.json(jsonRPCResponse);
} else {
res.sendStatus(204);
}
});
});
const getUserID = (req) => {
// Do whatever to get user ID out of the request
};
Use middleware to intercept request and response:
const server = new JSONRPCServer();
// next will call the next middleware
const logMiddleware = (next, request, serverParams) => {
console.log(`Received ${JSON.stringify(request)}`);
return next(request, serverParams).then((response) => {
console.log(`Responding ${JSON.stringify(response)}`);
return response;
});
};
const exceptionMiddleware = async (next, request, serverParams) => {
try {
return await next(request, serverParams);
} catch (error) {
if (error.code) {
return createJSONRPCErrorResponse(request.id, error.code, error.message);
} else {
throw error;
}
}
};
// Middleware will be called in the same order they are applied
server.applyMiddleware(logMiddleware, exceptionMiddleware);
import { JSONRPCClient } from "json-rpc-2.0";
// JSONRPCClient needs to know how to send a JSON-RPC request.
// Tell it by passing a function to its constructor. The function must take a JSON-RPC request and send it.
const client = new JSONRPCClient((jsonRPCRequest) =>
fetch("http://localhost/json-rpc", {
method: "POST",
headers: {
"content-type": "application/json",
},
body: JSON.stringify(jsonRPCRequest),
}).then((response) => {
if (response.status === 200) {
// Use client.receive when you received a JSON-RPC response.
return response
.json()
.then((jsonRPCResponse) => client.receive(jsonRPCResponse));
} else if (jsonRPCRequest.id !== undefined) {
return Promise.reject(new Error(response.statusText));
}
})
);
// Use client.request to make a JSON-RPC request call.
// The function returns a promise of the result.
client
.request("echo", { text: "Hello, World!" })
.then((result) => console.log(result));
// Use client.notify to make a JSON-RPC notification call.
// By definition, JSON-RPC notification does not respond.
client.notify("log", { message: "Hello, World!" });
Just like
JSONRPCServer, you can inject custom params to
JSONRPCClient too:
const client = new JSONRPCClient(
// It can also take a custom parameter as the second parameter.
(jsonRPCRequest, { token }) =>
fetch("http://localhost/json-rpc", {
method: "POST",
headers: {
"content-type": "application/json",
authorization: `Bearer ${token}`, // Use the passed token
},
body: JSON.stringify(jsonRPCRequest),
}).then((response) => {
// ...
})
);
// Pass the custom params as the third argument.
client.request("echo", { text: "Hello, World!" }, { token: "foo's token" });
client.notify("log", { message: "Hello, World!" }, { token: "foo's token" });
Sometimes you don't want to wait for the response indefinitely. You can use
timeout to automatically fail the request after certain delay:
const client = new JSONRPCClient(/* ... */);
client
.timeout(10 * 1000) // Automatically fails if it didn't get a response within 10 sec
.request("echo", { text: "Hello, World!" });
// Create a custom error response
const createTimeoutJSONRPCErrorResponse = (
id: JSONRPCID
): JSONRPCErrorResponse =>
createJSONRPCErrorResponse(id, 123, "Custom error message");
client
.timeout(10 * 1000, createTimeoutJSONRPCErrorResponse)
.request("echo", { text: "Hello, World!" });
For bi-directional JSON-RPC, use
JSONRPCServerAndClient.
const webSocket = new WebSocket("ws://localhost");
const serverAndClient = new JSONRPCServerAndClient(
new JSONRPCServer(),
new JSONRPCClient((request) => {
try {
webSocket.send(JSON.stringify(request));
return Promise.resolve();
} catch (error) {
return Promise.reject(error);
}
})
);
webSocket.onmessage = (event) => {
serverAndClient.receiveAndSend(JSON.parse(event.data.toString()));
};
// On close, make sure to reject all the pending requests to prevent hanging.
webSocket.onclose = (event) => {
serverAndClient.rejectAllPendingRequests(
`Connection is closed (${event.reason}).`
);
};
serverAndClient.addMethod("echo", ({ text }) => text);
serverAndClient
.request("add", { x: 1, y: 2 })
.then((result) => console.log(`1 + 2 = ${result}`));
To respond an error, reject with an
Error. On the client side, the promise will be rejected with an
Error object with the same message.
server.addMethod("fail", () =>
Promise.reject(new Error("This is an error message."))
);
client.request("fail").then(
() => console.log("This does not get called"),
(error) => console.error(error.message) // Outputs "This is an error message."
);
If you want to return a custom error response, either use advanced APIs or implement
mapErrorToJSONRPCErrorResponse:
import {
createJSONRPCErrorResponse,
JSONRPCErrorResponse,
JSONRPCID,
JSONRPCServer,
} from "json-rpc-2.0";
const server = new JSONRPCServer();
server.mapErrorToJSONRPCErrorResponse = (
id: JSONRPCID,
error: any
): JSONRPCErrorResponse => {
return createJSONRPCErrorResponse(
id,
error?.code || 0,
error?.message || "An unexpected error occurred",
// Optional 4th argument. It maps to error.data of the response.
{ foo: "bar" }
);
};
Use the advanced APIs to handle raw JSON-RPC messages.
import { JSONRPC, JSONRPCResponse, JSONRPCServer } from "json-rpc-2.0";
const server = new JSONRPCServer();
// Advanced method takes a raw JSON-RPC request and returns a raw JSON-RPC response
server.addMethodAdvanced(
"doSomething",
(jsonRPCRequest: JSONRPCRequest): PromiseLike<JSONRPCResponse> => {
if (isValid(jsonRPCRequest.params)) {
return {
jsonrpc: JSONRPC,
id: jsonRPCRequest.id,
result: "Params are valid",
};
} else {
return {
jsonrpc: JSONRPC,
id: jsonRPCRequest.id,
error: {
code: -100,
message: "Params are invalid",
data: jsonRPCRequest.params,
},
};
}
}
);
import {
JSONRPC,
JSONRPCClient,
JSONRPCRequest,
JSONRPCResponse,
} from "json-rpc-2.0";
const send = () => {
// ...
};
let nextID: number = 0;
const createID = () => nextID++;
// To avoid conflict ID between basic and advanced method request, inject a custom ID factory function.
const client = new JSONRPCClient(send, createID);
const jsonRPCRequest: JSONRPCRequest = {
jsonrpc: JSONRPC,
id: createID(),
method: "doSomething",
params: {
foo: "foo",
bar: "bar",
},
};
// Advanced method takes a raw JSON-RPC request and returns a raw JSON-RPC response
// It can also send an array of requests, in which case it returns an array of responses.
client
.requestAdvanced(jsonRPCRequest)
.then((jsonRPCResponse: JSONRPCResponse) => {
if (jsonRPCResponse.error) {
console.log(
`Received an error with code ${jsonRPCResponse.error.code} and message ${jsonRPCResponse.error.message}`
);
} else {
doSomethingWithResult(jsonRPCResponse.result);
}
});
npm run build
npm test