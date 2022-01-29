Let your client and server talk over function calls under JSON-RPC 2.0 spec.

Protocol agnostic Use over HTTP, WebSocket, TCP, UDP, inter-process, whatever else Easy migration from HTTP to WebSocket, for example

No external dependencies Keep your package small Stay away from dependency hell

Works in both browser and Node.js

First-class TypeScript support Written in TypeScript



Install

npm install --save json-rpc-2.0

Example

The example uses HTTP for communication protocol, but it can be anything.

Server

const express = require ( "express" ); const bodyParser = require ( "body-parser" ); const { JSONRPCServer } = require ( "json-rpc-2.0" ); const server = new JSONRPCServer(); server.addMethod( "echo" , ({ text }) => text); server.addMethod( "log" , ({ message }) => console .log(message)); const app = express(); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.post( "/json-rpc" , (req, res) => { const jsonRPCRequest = req.body; server.receive(jsonRPCRequest).then( ( jsonRPCResponse ) => { if (jsonRPCResponse) { res.json(jsonRPCResponse); } else { res.sendStatus( 204 ); } }); }); app.listen( 80 );

With authentication

To hook authentication into the API, inject custom params:

const server = new JSONRPCServer(); server.addMethod( "echo" , ({ text }, { userID }) => ` ${userID} said ${text} ` ); app.post( "/json-rpc" , (req, res) => { const jsonRPCRequest = req.body; const userID = getUserID(req); server.receive(jsonRPCRequest, { userID }).then( ( jsonRPCResponse ) => { if (jsonRPCResponse) { res.json(jsonRPCResponse); } else { res.sendStatus( 204 ); } }); }); const getUserID = ( req ) => { };

Middleware

Use middleware to intercept request and response:

const server = new JSONRPCServer(); const logMiddleware = ( next, request, serverParams ) => { console .log( `Received ${ JSON .stringify(request)} ` ); return next(request, serverParams).then( ( response ) => { console .log( `Responding ${ JSON .stringify(response)} ` ); return response; }); }; const exceptionMiddleware = async (next, request, serverParams) => { try { return await next(request, serverParams); } catch (error) { if (error.code) { return createJSONRPCErrorResponse(request.id, error.code, error.message); } else { throw error; } } }; server.applyMiddleware(logMiddleware, exceptionMiddleware);

Client

import { JSONRPCClient } from "json-rpc-2.0" ; const client = new JSONRPCClient( ( jsonRPCRequest ) => fetch( "http://localhost/json-rpc" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" , }, body : JSON .stringify(jsonRPCRequest), }).then( ( response ) => { if (response.status === 200 ) { return response .json() .then( ( jsonRPCResponse ) => client.receive(jsonRPCResponse)); } else if (jsonRPCRequest.id !== undefined ) { return Promise .reject( new Error (response.statusText)); } }) ); client .request( "echo" , { text : "Hello, World!" }) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result)); client.notify( "log" , { message : "Hello, World!" });

With authentication

Just like JSONRPCServer , you can inject custom params to JSONRPCClient too:

const client = new JSONRPCClient( ( jsonRPCRequest, { token } ) => fetch( "http://localhost/json-rpc" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" , authorization : `Bearer ${token} ` , }, body : JSON .stringify(jsonRPCRequest), }).then( ( response ) => { }) ); client.request( "echo" , { text : "Hello, World!" }, { token : "foo's token" }); client.notify( "log" , { message : "Hello, World!" }, { token : "foo's token" });

With timeout

Sometimes you don't want to wait for the response indefinitely. You can use timeout to automatically fail the request after certain delay:

const client = new JSONRPCClient( ); client .timeout( 10 * 1000 ) .request( "echo" , { text: "Hello, World!" }); const createTimeoutJSONRPCErrorResponse = ( id: JSONRPCID ): JSONRPCErrorResponse => createJSONRPCErrorResponse(id, 123 , "Custom error message" ); client .timeout( 10 * 1000 , createTimeoutJSONRPCErrorResponse) .request( "echo" , { text: "Hello, World!" });

For bi-directional JSON-RPC, use JSONRPCServerAndClient .

const webSocket = new WebSocket( "ws://localhost" ); const serverAndClient = new JSONRPCServerAndClient( new JSONRPCServer(), new JSONRPCClient( ( request ) => { try { webSocket.send( JSON .stringify(request)); return Promise .resolve(); } catch (error) { return Promise .reject(error); } }) ); webSocket.onmessage = ( event ) => { serverAndClient.receiveAndSend( JSON .parse(event.data.toString())); }; webSocket.onclose = ( event ) => { serverAndClient.rejectAllPendingRequests( `Connection is closed ( ${event.reason} ).` ); }; serverAndClient.addMethod( "echo" , ({ text }) => text); serverAndClient .request( "add" , { x : 1 , y : 2 }) .then( ( result ) => console .log( `1 + 2 = ${result} ` ));

Error handling

To respond an error, reject with an Error . On the client side, the promise will be rejected with an Error object with the same message.

server.addMethod( "fail" , () => Promise .reject( new Error ( "This is an error message." )) ); client.request( "fail" ).then( () => console .log( "This does not get called" ), (error) => console .error(error.message) );

If you want to return a custom error response, either use advanced APIs or implement mapErrorToJSONRPCErrorResponse :

import { createJSONRPCErrorResponse, JSONRPCErrorResponse, JSONRPCID, JSONRPCServer, } from "json-rpc-2.0" ; const server = new JSONRPCServer(); server.mapErrorToJSONRPCErrorResponse = ( id: JSONRPCID, error: any ): JSONRPCErrorResponse => { return createJSONRPCErrorResponse( id, error?.code || 0 , error?.message || "An unexpected error occurred" , { foo: "bar" } ); };

Advanced APIs

Use the advanced APIs to handle raw JSON-RPC messages.

Server

import { JSONRPC, JSONRPCResponse, JSONRPCServer } from "json-rpc-2.0" ; const server = new JSONRPCServer(); server.addMethodAdvanced( "doSomething" , (jsonRPCRequest: JSONRPCRequest): PromiseLike<JSONRPCResponse> => { if (isValid(jsonRPCRequest.params)) { return { jsonrpc: JSONRPC, id: jsonRPCRequest.id, result: "Params are valid" , }; } else { return { jsonrpc: JSONRPC, id: jsonRPCRequest.id, error: { code: -100 , message: "Params are invalid" , data: jsonRPCRequest.params, }, }; } } );

Client

import { JSONRPC, JSONRPCClient, JSONRPCRequest, JSONRPCResponse, } from "json-rpc-2.0" ; const send = () => { }; let nextID: number = 0 ; const createID = () => nextID++; const client = new JSONRPCClient(send, createID); const jsonRPCRequest: JSONRPCRequest = { jsonrpc: JSONRPC, id: createID(), method: "doSomething" , params: { foo: "foo" , bar: "bar" , }, }; client .requestAdvanced(jsonRPCRequest) .then( ( jsonRPCResponse: JSONRPCResponse ) => { if (jsonRPCResponse.error) { console .log( `Received an error with code ${jsonRPCResponse.error.code} and message ${jsonRPCResponse.error.message} ` ); } else { doSomethingWithResult(jsonRPCResponse.result); } });

Build

npm run build

Test