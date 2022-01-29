openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jr2

json-rpc-2.0

by Shogo Wada
1.1.0 (see all)

Let your client and server talk over function calls under JSON-RPC 2.0 spec. No external dependencies.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

json-rpc-2.0

Let your client and server talk over function calls under JSON-RPC 2.0 spec.

  • Protocol agnostic
    • Use over HTTP, WebSocket, TCP, UDP, inter-process, whatever else
      • Easy migration from HTTP to WebSocket, for example
  • No external dependencies
    • Keep your package small
    • Stay away from dependency hell
  • Works in both browser and Node.js
  • First-class TypeScript support
    • Written in TypeScript

Install

npm install --save json-rpc-2.0

Example

The example uses HTTP for communication protocol, but it can be anything.

Server

const express = require("express");
const bodyParser = require("body-parser");
const { JSONRPCServer } = require("json-rpc-2.0");

const server = new JSONRPCServer();

// First parameter is a method name.
// Second parameter is a method itself.
// A method takes JSON-RPC params and returns a result.
// It can also return a promise of the result.
server.addMethod("echo", ({ text }) => text);
server.addMethod("log", ({ message }) => console.log(message));

const app = express();
app.use(bodyParser.json());

app.post("/json-rpc", (req, res) => {
  const jsonRPCRequest = req.body;
  // server.receive takes a JSON-RPC request and returns a promise of a JSON-RPC response.
  // It can also receive an array of requests, in which case it may return an array of responses.
  // Alternatively, you can use server.receiveJSON, which takes JSON string as is (in this case req.body).
  server.receive(jsonRPCRequest).then((jsonRPCResponse) => {
    if (jsonRPCResponse) {
      res.json(jsonRPCResponse);
    } else {
      // If response is absent, it was a JSON-RPC notification method.
      // Respond with no content status (204).
      res.sendStatus(204);
    }
  });
});

app.listen(80);

With authentication

To hook authentication into the API, inject custom params:

const server = new JSONRPCServer();

// The method can also take a custom parameter as the second parameter.
// Use this to inject whatever information that method needs outside the regular JSON-RPC request.
server.addMethod("echo", ({ text }, { userID }) => `${userID} said ${text}`);

app.post("/json-rpc", (req, res) => {
  const jsonRPCRequest = req.body;
  const userID = getUserID(req);

  // server.receive takes an optional second parameter.
  // The parameter will be injected to the JSON-RPC method as the second parameter.
  server.receive(jsonRPCRequest, { userID }).then((jsonRPCResponse) => {
    if (jsonRPCResponse) {
      res.json(jsonRPCResponse);
    } else {
      res.sendStatus(204);
    }
  });
});

const getUserID = (req) => {
  // Do whatever to get user ID out of the request
};

Middleware

Use middleware to intercept request and response:

const server = new JSONRPCServer();

// next will call the next middleware
const logMiddleware = (next, request, serverParams) => {
  console.log(`Received ${JSON.stringify(request)}`);
  return next(request, serverParams).then((response) => {
    console.log(`Responding ${JSON.stringify(response)}`);
    return response;
  });
};

const exceptionMiddleware = async (next, request, serverParams) => {
  try {
    return await next(request, serverParams);
  } catch (error) {
    if (error.code) {
      return createJSONRPCErrorResponse(request.id, error.code, error.message);
    } else {
      throw error;
    }
  }
};

// Middleware will be called in the same order they are applied
server.applyMiddleware(logMiddleware, exceptionMiddleware);

Client

import { JSONRPCClient } from "json-rpc-2.0";

// JSONRPCClient needs to know how to send a JSON-RPC request.
// Tell it by passing a function to its constructor. The function must take a JSON-RPC request and send it.
const client = new JSONRPCClient((jsonRPCRequest) =>
  fetch("http://localhost/json-rpc", {
    method: "POST",
    headers: {
      "content-type": "application/json",
    },
    body: JSON.stringify(jsonRPCRequest),
  }).then((response) => {
    if (response.status === 200) {
      // Use client.receive when you received a JSON-RPC response.
      return response
        .json()
        .then((jsonRPCResponse) => client.receive(jsonRPCResponse));
    } else if (jsonRPCRequest.id !== undefined) {
      return Promise.reject(new Error(response.statusText));
    }
  })
);

// Use client.request to make a JSON-RPC request call.
// The function returns a promise of the result.
client
  .request("echo", { text: "Hello, World!" })
  .then((result) => console.log(result));

// Use client.notify to make a JSON-RPC notification call.
// By definition, JSON-RPC notification does not respond.
client.notify("log", { message: "Hello, World!" });

With authentication

Just like JSONRPCServer, you can inject custom params to JSONRPCClient too:

const client = new JSONRPCClient(
  // It can also take a custom parameter as the second parameter.
  (jsonRPCRequest, { token }) =>
    fetch("http://localhost/json-rpc", {
      method: "POST",
      headers: {
        "content-type": "application/json",
        authorization: `Bearer ${token}`, // Use the passed token
      },
      body: JSON.stringify(jsonRPCRequest),
    }).then((response) => {
      // ...
    })
);

// Pass the custom params as the third argument.
client.request("echo", { text: "Hello, World!" }, { token: "foo's token" });
client.notify("log", { message: "Hello, World!" }, { token: "foo's token" });

With timeout

Sometimes you don't want to wait for the response indefinitely. You can use timeout to automatically fail the request after certain delay:

const client = new JSONRPCClient(/* ... */);

client
  .timeout(10 * 1000) // Automatically fails if it didn't get a response within 10 sec
  .request("echo", { text: "Hello, World!" });

// Create a custom error response
const createTimeoutJSONRPCErrorResponse = (
  id: JSONRPCID
): JSONRPCErrorResponse =>
  createJSONRPCErrorResponse(id, 123, "Custom error message");

client
  .timeout(10 * 1000, createTimeoutJSONRPCErrorResponse)
  .request("echo", { text: "Hello, World!" });

Bi-directional JSON-RPC

For bi-directional JSON-RPC, use JSONRPCServerAndClient.

const webSocket = new WebSocket("ws://localhost");

const serverAndClient = new JSONRPCServerAndClient(
  new JSONRPCServer(),
  new JSONRPCClient((request) => {
    try {
      webSocket.send(JSON.stringify(request));
      return Promise.resolve();
    } catch (error) {
      return Promise.reject(error);
    }
  })
);

webSocket.onmessage = (event) => {
  serverAndClient.receiveAndSend(JSON.parse(event.data.toString()));
};

// On close, make sure to reject all the pending requests to prevent hanging.
webSocket.onclose = (event) => {
  serverAndClient.rejectAllPendingRequests(
    `Connection is closed (${event.reason}).`
  );
};

serverAndClient.addMethod("echo", ({ text }) => text);

serverAndClient
  .request("add", { x: 1, y: 2 })
  .then((result) => console.log(`1 + 2 = ${result}`));

Error handling

To respond an error, reject with an Error. On the client side, the promise will be rejected with an Error object with the same message.

server.addMethod("fail", () =>
  Promise.reject(new Error("This is an error message."))
);

client.request("fail").then(
  () => console.log("This does not get called"),
  (error) => console.error(error.message) // Outputs "This is an error message."
);

If you want to return a custom error response, either use advanced APIs or implement mapErrorToJSONRPCErrorResponse:

import {
  createJSONRPCErrorResponse,
  JSONRPCErrorResponse,
  JSONRPCID,
  JSONRPCServer,
} from "json-rpc-2.0";

const server = new JSONRPCServer();

server.mapErrorToJSONRPCErrorResponse = (
  id: JSONRPCID,
  error: any
): JSONRPCErrorResponse => {
  return createJSONRPCErrorResponse(
    id,
    error?.code || 0,
    error?.message || "An unexpected error occurred",
    // Optional 4th argument. It maps to error.data of the response.
    { foo: "bar" }
  );
};

Advanced APIs

Use the advanced APIs to handle raw JSON-RPC messages.

Server

import { JSONRPC, JSONRPCResponse, JSONRPCServer } from "json-rpc-2.0";

const server = new JSONRPCServer();

// Advanced method takes a raw JSON-RPC request and returns a raw JSON-RPC response
server.addMethodAdvanced(
  "doSomething",
  (jsonRPCRequest: JSONRPCRequest): PromiseLike<JSONRPCResponse> => {
    if (isValid(jsonRPCRequest.params)) {
      return {
        jsonrpc: JSONRPC,
        id: jsonRPCRequest.id,
        result: "Params are valid",
      };
    } else {
      return {
        jsonrpc: JSONRPC,
        id: jsonRPCRequest.id,
        error: {
          code: -100,
          message: "Params are invalid",
          data: jsonRPCRequest.params,
        },
      };
    }
  }
);

Client

import {
  JSONRPC,
  JSONRPCClient,
  JSONRPCRequest,
  JSONRPCResponse,
} from "json-rpc-2.0";

const send = () => {
  // ...
};
let nextID: number = 0;
const createID = () => nextID++;

// To avoid conflict ID between basic and advanced method request, inject a custom ID factory function.
const client = new JSONRPCClient(send, createID);

const jsonRPCRequest: JSONRPCRequest = {
  jsonrpc: JSONRPC,
  id: createID(),
  method: "doSomething",
  params: {
    foo: "foo",
    bar: "bar",
  },
};

// Advanced method takes a raw JSON-RPC request and returns a raw JSON-RPC response
// It can also send an array of requests, in which case it returns an array of responses.
client
  .requestAdvanced(jsonRPCRequest)
  .then((jsonRPCResponse: JSONRPCResponse) => {
    if (jsonRPCResponse.error) {
      console.log(
        `Received an error with code ${jsonRPCResponse.error.code} and message ${jsonRPCResponse.error.message}`
      );
    } else {
      doSomethingWithResult(jsonRPCResponse.result);
    }
  });

Build

npm run build

Test

npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial