json-refs is a simple library for interacting with JSON References and JSON Pointers. While the main purpose of this library is to provide JSON References features, since JSON References are a combination of Object structure and a JSON Pointer , this library also provides some features for JSON Pointers as well.

Documentation

The documentation for this project can be found at https://github.com/whitlockjc/json-refs/blob/master/docs/README.md. Specific documentation can be found here:

API documentation can be found at https://github.com/whitlockjc/json-refs/blob/master/docs/API.md

CLI can be found at https://github.com/whitlockjc/json-refs/blob/master/docs/CLI.md

Installation

json-refs is available for both Node.js and the browser. Installation instructions for each environment are below.

Browser

json-refs binaries for the browser are available in the dist/ directory:

json-refs.js: 2,292kb, full source source maps

json-refs-min.js: 148kb, minified, compressed and no sourcemap

Of course, these links are for the master builds so feel free to download from the release of your choice. Once you've gotten them downloaded, to use the standalone binaries, your HTML include might look like this:

< script src = "json-refs.js" > </ script >

Installation for Node.js applications can be done via NPM.

npm install json -refs

If you plan on using the json-refs CLI executable, you can install json-refs globally like this:

npm install json -refs