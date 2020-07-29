JSON.prune is a pruning JSON.stringify for the very specific cases where you need to stringify big or recursive javascript objects and don't really need the result to be complete.

var json = JSON .stringify( window ); var json = JSON .prune( window ); var prunedWindow = JSON .parse( JSON .prune( window ));

JSON.prune also lets you, in case of need, stringify inherited and/or non enumerable properties.

JSON .prune( window . location , {inheritedProperties: true }); // without inherited properties, FireFox and IE only show an empty object

JSON.prune.log is a proxy over console.log deep cloning the objects (using JSON.prune) before logging them, in order to avoid the delay problem encountered on non primitive objects logging.

You should not use it frequently, only when you really need to see the objects how they were at logging time.

// make sure someObject is logged as it was at logging time JSON .prune.log(someObject);

Include it in a page

< script src = http://dystroy.org/JSON.prune/JSON.prune.js > </ script >

Use it with CommonJS or in node

var prune = require ( 'json-prune' ); var json = prune(obj);

Customization: replace the "-pruned-" placeholder

Here's how are handled by default by JSON.prune the special values needing pruning:

Value Default undefined Key and value are ommited (same as JSON.stringify ) function Key and value are ommited (same as JSON.stringify ) already written or too deep object (cycle prevention) The "-pruned-" string array with too many elements Truncation: JSON.prune applied to only the start of the array

By specifiying a replacer or a prunedString in JSON.prune options, you can customize those prunings.

The replacer function takes 3 arguments:

the value to replace

the default replacement value

a boolean indicating whether the replacement is due to a cycle detection

Returning undefined makes JSON.prune ommit the property (name and value).

The default value makes it easy to just specify the specific behavior you want instead of implementing the whole standard replacement.

Example 1: Use an object instead of a string as pruning mark

var json = JSON .prune(obj, { prunedString : '{}' });

Note: if you want a string to be inserted, don't forget the double quotes, as in '"-pruned-"' .

Example 2: Silent Pruning

If you want the pruned properties to just be ommited, pass undefined as prunedString :

var obj = {a: 3 }; obj.self = obj; var json = JSON .prune(obj); console.log( json ); // logs {"a": 3 ,"self":"-pruned-"} json = JSON .prune(obj, {prunedString: undefined }); console.log( json ); // logs {"a": 3 }

Note: You get the same behavior with

json = JSON .prune(obj, { replacer : function ( ) {}});

Example 3: Verbose Pruning

var options = {replacer: function ( value , defaultValue, circular){ if (circular) return '"-circular-"' ; if ( value === undefined) return '"-undefined-"' ; if ( Array .isArray( value )) return '"-array(' + value .length+ ')-"' ; return defaultValue; }}; var json = JSON .prune(obj, options );

Example 4: Function "serialization"

var options = {replacer: function ( value , defaultValue){ if (typeof value === "function") return JSON .stringify( value .toString()); return defaultValue; }}; var json = JSON .prune(obj, options );

Example 5: Array truncation mark

The default behavior on big arrays is to silently write only the first elements. It's possible with a replacer to add a string as last element:

var obj = { arr : Array .apply( 0 , Array ( 100 )).map( function ( _,i ) { return i+ 1 })} function replacer ( value, defaultValue ) { if ( Array .isArray(value)) return defaultValue.replace( /]$/ , ',"-truncated-"]' ); return defaultValue; } var json = (asPrunedJSON(obj, { arrayMaxLength : 5 , replacer});

This produces

{ "arr" :[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , "-truncated-" ]}

License

MIT