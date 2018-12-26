Transforms a JSON object into an HTML string. Allows selecting a subset of the object and highlight it with a CSS class.
var json = {
"id": 2,
"name": "An ice sculpture",
"price": 12.50,
"tags": ["cold", "ice"],
"dimensions": {
"length": 7.0,
"width": 12.0,
"height": 9.5
},
"warehouseLocation": {
"latitude": -78.75,
"longitude": 20.4
}
};
var prettyHtml = require('json-pretty-html').default;
var html = prettyHtml(json, json.dimensions);
With a nice CSS, the result will be:
You can use the default 'darcula' like stylesheet.
Or you can define your own styles. See below the list of CSS classes used in the generated HTML:
|CSS Class
|Purpose
|json-pretty
|A div grouping several lines, delimited by the start/end of the object or the start/end of the selection
|json-selected
|The current selection div, if any. Always associated with the json-pretty class.
|json-key
|Object key, excluding double quotes
|json-string
|String value, excluding double quotes
|json-number
|Number value
|json-boolean
|Boolean value