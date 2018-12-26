Transforms a JSON object into an HTML string. Allows selecting a subset of the object and highlight it with a CSS class.

Usage

var json = { "id" : 2 , "name" : "An ice sculpture" , "price" : 12.50 , "tags" : [ "cold" , "ice" ], "dimensions" : { "length" : 7.0 , "width" : 12.0 , "height" : 9.5 }, "warehouseLocation" : { "latitude" : -78.75 , "longitude" : 20.4 } }; var prettyHtml = require ( 'json-pretty-html' ).default; var html = prettyHtml(json, json.dimensions);

With a nice CSS, the result will be:

CSS

You can use the default 'darcula' like stylesheet.

Or you can define your own styles. See below the list of CSS classes used in the generated HTML: