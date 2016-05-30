Version History

Check/Test/Validate if a block of JSON meets criteria defined by another block of JSON. This is a javascript implementation of the JSON Predicate (Snell) spec.

One likely use of this would be for passing data validations from the back-end to the front-end in a programmatic way. If your back-end is validating incoming data on an API, then it may be useful to send those same validations to the front-end so forms can be checked proactively for the user. The JSON Predicate spec defines the interchange, and this library takes care of reading those validations on the front-end. Now you just need a way to have your back-end serialize out your validations in the JSON predicate format. (Good luck with that!)

Please note that this library does not deal directly with JSON strings, themselves. Instead, it is assumed that the JSON has already been parsed into regular Javascript objects/arrays/expressions.

Given that this library deals with Javascript data (and not the actual JSON strings), it adds a few extra capabilities when it comes to type checking and regular expression matching.

Installation

node:

$ npm install json-predicate

Usage

var jsonPredicate = require ( 'json-predicate' ); var jsonTest = jsonPredicate.test; var passesPredicate = jsonTest(inputData, predicate);

Operations

First Order Predicates contains defined ends in less matches more starts test type undefined contained - Not in original spec intersects - Not in original spec

Second Order Predicates and not or



contains

Check if the string at path includes the provided substring. Add ignore_case: true to make the check case-insensitive.

var data = { a : { b : 'Smart People on Ice!' } }; var predicate = { op : 'contains' , path : '/a/b' , value : 'People' } jsonTest(data, predicate); predicate = { op : 'contains' , path : '/a/b' , value : 'sMaRt PeOpLe' , ignore_case : true }; jsonTest(data, predicate);

defined

Check if the key at path exists (is not undefined).

var data = { a : { b : 'You\'ve seen him too?' , c : null } }; var predicate = { op : 'defined' , path : '/a/b' } jsonTest(data, predicate); var predicate = { op : 'defined' , path : '/a/c' } jsonTest(data, predicate); predicate = { op : 'defined' , path : '/a/z' } jsonTest(data, predicate);

ends

Check if the string at path ends with the provided substring. Add ignore_case: true to make the check case-insensitive.

var data = { a : { b : 'Smart People on Ice!' } }; var predicate = { op : 'ends' , path : '/a/b' , value : ' Ice!' } jsonTest(data, predicate); predicate = { op : 'ends' , path : '/a/b' , value : 'On ICE!' , ignore_case : true }; jsonTest(data, predicate);

in

Check if the value at path is included in the provided value array. Compares objects deeply (using lodash _.isEqual under the hood). ignore_case:true can be passed to allow mismatched strings.

var data = { firstName : 'Mitch' , lastName : 'Taylor' } var predicate = { op : 'in' , path : '/firstName' , value : [ 'chris' , 'mitch' , 'kent' , 'jordan' ], ignore_case : true } jsonTest(data, predicate); var data = { title : 'Everything' , host : { firstName : 'Jerry' , lastName : 'Hathaway' } }; var predicate = { op : 'in' , path : '/host' , value : [ { firstName : 'Jerry' , lastName : 'Hathaway' }, { firstName : 'Albert' , lastName : 'Einstein' } ] } jsonTest(data, predicate);

less

Check if the numeric value at path is less than the provided value. Returns false if either the value at path or the predicate value is non-numeric.

var data = { a : 1984 } var predicate = { op : 'less' , path : '/a' , value : 1985 } jsonTest(data, predicate);

matches

Check if the string value at path satisfies the provided regex. The predicate value can be given directly as a regex, or as a string to be turned into a regex. ignore_case:true can also be added to the predicate to make the regex test case-insensitive.

var data = { laser : { e : '1x10^6J/l' } } var predicate = { op : 'matches' , path : '/laser/e' , value : '[1-9x^]*J\/l' } jsonTest(data, predicate); var predicate = { op : 'matches' , path : '/laser/e' , value : /[1-9x^]*J\/l/ } jsonTest(data, predicate);

more

Check if the numeric value at path is more than the provided value. Returns false if either the value at path or the predicate value is non-numeric.

var data = { a : 1984 } var predicate = { op : 'more' , path : '/a' , value : 1983 } jsonTest(data, predicate);

starts

Check if the string at path starts with the provided substring. Add ignore_case: true to make the check case-insensitive.

var data = { a : { b : 'Smart People on Ice!' } }; var predicate = { op : 'starts' , path : '/a/b' , value : 'Smart People' } jsonTest(data, predicate); predicate = { op : 'starts' , path : '/a/b' , value : 'sMaRt' , ignore_case : true }; jsonTest(data, predicate);

test

Check if the value at path is equal to the provided value. Compares objects deeply (using lodash _.isEqual under the hood). ignore_case:true can be passed to allow mismatched strings.

var data = { firstName : 'Mitch' , lastName : 'Taylor' } var predicate = { op : 'test' , path : '/firstName' , value : 'mitch' , ignore_case : true } jsonTest(data, predicate); var data = { title : 'Everything' , host : { firstName : 'Jerry' , lastName : 'Hathaway' } }; var predicate = { op : 'test' , path : '/host' , value : { firstName : 'Jerry' , lastName : 'Hathaway' } } jsonTest(data, predicate); var data = { laser : { wavelength : 600 , unit : 'nm' } } var predicate = { op : 'test' , path : '/laser/wavelength' , value : 600 } jsonTest(data, predicate);

type

Check if the key at path is of the type given in the predicate value. Types can be:

number

string

boolean

object

array

null

undefined

date (A string conforming to RFC3339 'full-date' spec)

(A string conforming to RFC3339 'full-date' spec) date-time (A string conforming to RFC3339 'date-time' spec)

(A string conforming to RFC3339 'date-time' spec) time (A string conforming to RFC3339 'full-time' spec)

(A string conforming to RFC3339 'full-time' spec) lang (A string conforming to RFC4646 'Language-Tag' spec)

(A string conforming to RFC4646 'Language-Tag' spec) lang-range (A string conforming to RFC4647 'language-range')

(A string conforming to RFC4647 'language-range') iri (A string conforming to RFC3987 'IRI-reference' spec)

(A string conforming to RFC3987 'IRI-reference' spec) absolute-iri (A string conforming to RFC3987 'IRI' spec)

Note: date, date-time, time string matching is based on the following regular expressions. They may not exactly match the RFC specs. I invite pull requests or recommendations for libraries to depend on. date: /^\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}$/

date-time: /^\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}T\d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}(?:\.\d{1,3})?((?:[\+\-]\d{2}:\d{2})|Z)$/

time: /^\d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}(?:\.\d{1,3})?((?:[\+\-]\d{2}:\d{2})|Z)$/

Note: lang and lang-range string matching is based on the following regular expressions. They may not exactly match RFC specs. I invite pull requests or recommendations for libraries to depend on. lang: /^[a-z]{2,3}(?:-[A-Z]{2,3}(?:-[a-zA-Z]{4})?)?$/

lang-range: /^\*|[A-Z]{1,8}(?:-[\*A-Za-z0-9]{1,8})?$/

Note: iri and absolute-iri string matching is based on the valid-url library. With validUrl.isUri() being used for 'iri' type, and validUrl.isWebUri() being used for 'absolute-iri' . This is almost certainly not the correct behavior with respect to RFC3987 and the JSON-predicate spec. In invite pull requests or recommendations to improve this.

var data = { num : 23 , str : "little pickles" , bool : true , obj : { firstName : "Lazlo" , lastName : "Hollyfeld" }, arr : [ 'tracking system' , 'large spinning mirror' ], nil : null , d : '1985-08-07' , dt : '1985-08-07T19:00:00Z' , t : '19:00:00-05:00' , l : 'en-US' , lr : 'CH-*' , iri : 'https://github.com/MalcolmDwyer/json-predicate#type' , absIri : 'https://github.com/MalcolmDwyer/json-predicate' } jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/num' , value : 'number' }); jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/str' , value : 'string' }); jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/bool' , value : 'boolean' }); jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/obj' , value : 'object' }); jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/arr' , value : 'array' }); jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/nil' , value : 'null' }); jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/not_a_key' , value : 'undefined' }); jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/d' , value : 'date' }); jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/dt' , value : 'date-time' }); jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/t' , value : 'time' }); jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/l' , value : 'lang' }); jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/lr' , value : 'lang-range' }); jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/iri' , value : 'iri' }); jsonTest(data, { op : 'type' , path : '/absIri' , value : 'absolute-iri' });

undefined

Check if the key at path does not exist (is undefined).

var data = { a : { b : 'You\'ve seen him too?' , c : null } }; predicate = { op : 'undefined' , path : '/a/z' } jsonTest(data, predicate); var predicate = { op : 'undefined' , path : '/a/b' } jsonTest(data, predicate); var predicate = { op : 'undefined' , path : '/a/c' } jsonTest(data, predicate);

contained

Note: This operation is not included in the Snell json-predicate spec. If you are sharing predicates with other implementations, you should avoid using this op.

Check if the key at path (which must be an array) contains the value given. (Inverse of in , which has the array in the predicate and the single value in the data). Can compare strings, numbers, shallow and deep objects. Operation honors the ignore_case parameter when comparing string values.

var data = { a : { b : [ 1983 , 1984 , 1985 ] } } var predicate = { op : 'contained' , path : '/a/b' , value : 1984 } jsonTest(data, predicate);

intersects

Note: This operation is not included in the Snell json-predicate spec. If you are sharing predicates with other implementations, you should avoid using this op.

Check if the key at path (which must be an array) has any matching values in common with the provided array data (which also must be an array). As long as one or more elements in the two arrays match (numeric, string, shallow or deep object comparisons, etc.), then the test will return true. If either value is not an array, or if no array elements are found in common, then it returns false. Operation honors the ignore_case parameter for string comparisons.

var data = { a : { b : [ 1983 , 1984 , 1985 ] } } var predicate = { op : 'contained' , path : '/a/b' , value : [ 1984 , 1988 , 1992 ] } jsonTest(data, predicate);

and

Check if two or more sub-predicates are true.

var data = { a : { b : 'Much further, much faster!' , c : 'I don\'t know; I found it in one of the labs.' } } predicate = { op : 'and' , apply : [ { op : 'contains' , path : '/a/b' , value : 'faster!' }, { op : 'contains' , path : '/a/c' , value : 'labs' } ] } jsonTest(data, predicate);

Paths can also be defined in layers:

var data = { a : { b : 'Much further, much faster!' , c : 'I don\'t know; I found it in one of the labs.' } } predicate = { op : 'and' , path : '/a' , apply : [ { op : 'contains' , path : '/b' , value : 'faster!' }, { op : 'contains' , path : '/c' , value : 'labs' } ] } jsonTest(data, predicate);

or

Check if any of two or more sub-predicates are true.

var data = { a : { b : 'Much further, much faster!' , c : 'I don\'t know; I found it in one of the labs.' } } predicate = { op : 'or' , apply : [ { op : 'contains' , path : '/a/b' , value : 'faster!' }, { op : 'contains' , path : '/a/c' , value : 'Get out, Lightman!' } ] } jsonTest(data, predicate); predicate = { op : 'or' , apply : [ { op : 'contains' , path : '/a/b' , value : 'Protovision, I have you now!' }, { op : 'contains' , path : '/a/c' , value : 'Get out, Lightman!' } ] } jsonTest(data, predicate);

Paths can also be defined in layers:

var data = { a : { b : 'Much further, much faster!' , c : 'I don\'t know; I found it in one of the labs.' } } predicate = { op : 'or' , path : '/a' , apply : [ { op : 'contains' , path : '/b' , value : 'faster!' }, { op : 'contains' , path : '/c' , value : 'Mr. Potatohead!' } ] } jsonTest(data, predicate);

not

Check if two or more sub-predicates are all false. Equivalent to a logical NOR operation.

var data = { a : { b : 'Much further, much faster!' , c : 'I don\'t know; I found it in one of the labs.' } } predicate = { op : 'not' , apply : [ { op : 'contains' , path : '/a/b' , value : 'Joshua, what are you doing?' }, { op : 'contains' , path : '/a/c' , value : 'Hi, Lightman!' } ] } jsonTest(data, predicate);

Paths can also be defined in layers: