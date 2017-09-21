JsonPathProcessor (JPP) - A common data processor target to process data without running try catch hell, and get/set properties of nested objects.
npm install json-path-processor
In browser:
<script src="dist/jpp.js"></script>
In an AMD loader:
require('jpp', function (jpp) {/*....*/});
In nodejs:
var jpp = require('json-path-processor');
Now JPP stop using lodash and move to ES5. For none ES5 browsers/enviromnent, you should use polyfills to ensure JPP works well. You can try polyfill.io or polyfills.io.
Some lodash like method behavior changed, please refer to document.
var jpp = require('json-path-processor');
// I wanna update all product title
data = jpp(data).each('product.title', function (V) {
return something(V);
}).value();
// Ya, handle all product title and promotion description
// almost all jpp methods are chainable
data = jpp(data).each('extra.promotion', function (O) {
O.description = someValue;
return O;
}).each('product.title', someUtilFunc).value();
// jpp play on the object reference so you even do not need to assign back!
jpp(data).each('product', assignProductDefault);
jpp(data).each('product', changeProductDetail);
output(data);
// chaining is cool, right?
jpp(data)
.each('product', playTheProduct)
.each('product.title', fixProductTitle);
output(data);
var J = jpp(['any', 'data', {or: {recursive: {'object'}}}]);
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 'OK'}}, 'a.b')); // will get 'OK'
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 'OK'}}, 'a.c.d')); // will get undefined
console.log(jpp([1, 3, 5]).value()); // will get [1, 3, 5]
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 'OK'}}).value('a.b')); // will get 'OK'
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 'OK'}}).value('a.c.d')); // will get undefined
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 'OK'}}).get('a').get('b').value()); // will get 'OK'
// will get {a: {b: 'OK', c:[1, 3]}}
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 'OK', c: [1, 4]}}).set('a.c.1', 3).value());
// will get {a: {b: 'BAD', c:[1, 4]}}
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 'OK', c: [1, 4]}}).set('a.b', 'BAD').value());
// will get {a: {b: 'OK', c:[1, 4]}}
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 'OK', c: [1, 4]}}).set('a.b.c.d', 'OK?').value());
// set failed ... WE CAN NOT CONVERT ARRAY TO OBJECT
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 'OK', c: [1, 4]}}).set('a.b.c.d', 'OK?', true).value());
// a.b.c[2 ~ 9] will become undefined ... ARRAY SIZE AUTO EXPEND IN JAVASCRIPT
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 'OK', c: [1, 4]}}).set('a.c.10', 'OK?', true).value());
// will get {a: {b: 'OK', c:[1, 4], d: 4}}
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 'OK', c: [1, 4]}}).copy('a.c.1', 'a.d').value());
// will get {a: {b: 'OK', c: [1, 4]}}
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 'OK', c: [1, 4]}}).del('a.b.c').value());
// will get {a: {b: {}}
console.log(jpp({a: {b: {c: {d: 2, q: 1}}}}).del('a.b.c').value());
// will get {a: {b: 'OK', d: [1, 4]}}
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 'OK', c: [1, 4]}}).move('a.c', 'a.d').value());
lodash.range() , create range and set the array into the path.
// will get {a: {b: 1, c: [0, 1, 2]}}
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 1}}}).range('a.c', 3).value());
// will get {a: {b: 1, c: [3, 4]}}
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 1}}}).range('a.c', 3, 5).value());
// will get {a: {b: 1, c: [2, 5, 8, 11]}}
console.log(jpp({a: {b: 1}}}).range('a.c', 2, 12, 3).value());
lodash.find() , return the value. This method can not be chainned.
// will get 3
console.log(jpp({a: {b: [0, 3, 4]}}}).find('a.b', function (O) {return O%2 > 0}));
lodash.findLast() , return the value. This method can not be chainned.
// will get 5
console.log(jpp({a: {b: [1, 3, 4, 5]}}}).find('a.b', function (O) {return O%2 > 0}));
console.log(jpp({a: {b: [1, 3, 5]}}).each('a.b', function (V) {
return V * 2;
}).value()); // will get {a: {b: [2, 6, 10]}}
console.log(jpp({a: {b: [1, 3, 5]}}).each('a.b', function (V, I) { // I as index
return V * I;
}).value()); // will get {a: {b: [0 , 3, 10]}}
// fallback when a.c is not array or not object or not found
console.log(jpp({a: {b: [1, 3, 5]}}).each('a.c', function (V) {
return V * I;
}, function (O) {
return 'ERROR'
}).value()); // will get {a: {b: [1 , 3, 5], c: 'ERROR'}}
// will get {a: 'OK!', b: 'BAD!', length: '9!'}
// forIn() will not think object with length property as array.
console.log(jpp({a: 'OK', b: 'BAD', length: 9}).forIn('$', function (V, I) {
return V + '!';
}).value());
// fallback when a.c is not array or not object or not found
console.log(jpp({a: {b: [1, 3, 5]}}).forIn('a.c', function (V) {
return V * I;
}, function (O) {
return 'ERROR'
}).value()); // will get {a: {b: [1, 3, 5], c: 'ERROR'}}
// will get {a: {b: {c: [3, 5], d:5}}}
console.log(jpp({a: {b: {c: [2, 3, 4, 5], d: 5}}}).filter('a.b.c', function (V) {
return V % 2 > 0;
}).value());
// will get {a: {b: {c: [1, 3], d:5}, d: [1, 3, 1,3]}}
console.log(jpp({a: {b: {c: [1, 3], d: 5}}}).concat('a.d', 'a.b.c', 'a.b.c').value());
We only support absolute JSON Path and receive only one item.
foo then
bar
foo then 4th item then
bar
When you need to deal with
. inside your property name, you can just use the array syntax:
// var result = data.sites['google.com'].pageRank.score;
// prevent exception by jpp way:
var result = jpp(data).value("sites['google.com'].pageRank.score");
TODO handle
\ escape inside the array syntax
All our life is to handle data....with a loop. Let's start from a basic loop:
for (I in data) {
data[I] = something(data[I]);
}
To make jslint happy or ensure the loop correct, we should add property check:
for (I in data) {
if (data.hasOwnProperty(I)) {
data[I] = something(data[I]);
}
}
In real life, data is not always ready. We must handle none data case:
if (data && is_object(data)) {
for (I in data) {
if (data.hasOwnProperty(I)) {
data[I] = something(data[I]);
}
}
}
Furthermore, please catch something() because they may throw some error.
if (data && is_object(data)) {
for (I in data) {
if (data.hasOwnProperty(I)) {
try {
data[I] = something(data[I]);
} catch (E) {
handle_error(E);
}
}
}
}
The more assign in the loop, the more try/catch you need.
if (data && is_object(data)) {
for (I in data) {
if (data.hasOwnProperty(I)) {
try {
data[I].title = something(data[I].title);
} catch (E) {
handle_error(E);
}
try {
data[I].desciption = something(data[I].description);
} catch (E) {
handle_error(E);
}
try {
data[I].url = something(data[I].url);
} catch (E) {
handle_error(E);
}
}
}
}
The loop becomes a nightmare now, right? Let's use lodash to reduce indents in the loop:
_(data).each(function(V) {
try {
V.title = something(V.title);
} catch (E) {
handle_error(E);
}
try {
V.desciption = something(V.description);
} catch (E) {
handle_error(E);
}
try {
V.url = something(V.url);
} catch (E) {
handle_error(E);
}
});
But, lodash still can not reduce the try/catch hell for you. Now, JsonPathProcessor help on this!