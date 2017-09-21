JsonPathProcessor (JPP) - A common data processor target to process data without running try catch hell, and get/set properties of nested objects.

Installation

npm install json-path-processor

In browser:

< script src = "dist/jpp.js" > </ script >

In an AMD loader:

require ( 'jpp' , function ( jpp ) { });

In nodejs:

var jpp = require ( 'json-path-processor' );

Features

Chainning

Iterate objects by simplified JSONPath similar packages: dotty , dot-access , deep-get-set , traverse, lodash-deep

Catch all throwed error automatically

Upgrade Notice

Now JPP stop using lodash and move to ES5. For none ES5 browsers/enviromnent, you should use polyfills to ensure JPP works well. You can try polyfill.io or polyfills.io.

Some lodash like method behavior changed, please refer to document.

Usage

var jpp = require ( 'json-path-processor' ); data = jpp(data).each( 'product.title' , function ( V ) { return something(V); }).value(); data = jpp(data).each( 'extra.promotion' , function ( O ) { O.description = someValue; return O; }).each( 'product.title' , someUtilFunc).value(); jpp(data).each( 'product' , assignProductDefault); jpp(data).each( 'product' , changeProductDetail); output(data); jpp(data) .each( 'product' , playTheProduct) .each( 'product.title' , fixProductTitle); output(data);

API document and example

jpp(data) : create the JPP chainning object by data.

var J = jpp([ 'any' , 'data' , { or : { recursive : { 'object' }}}]);

jpp(data, path) : a shortcut of jpp(data).value(path)

console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 'OK' }}, 'a.b' )); console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 'OK' }}, 'a.c.d' ));

.value(path) : get value by JSON path. This method can not be chainned. When path is undefined or '' or '$', get whole data.

console .log(jpp([ 1 , 3 , 5 ]).value()); console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 'OK' }}).value( 'a.b' )); console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 'OK' }}).value( 'a.c.d' ));

.get(path) : get new JPP object by JSON path. All chainned methods on this is different from root object.

console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 'OK' }}).get( 'a' ).get( 'b' ).value());

.set(path, value, create) : set new value by JSON path. When value is a function, execute the function with first argument as old value. the return value of the callback function will be assigned. When create exists, create new object by the JSON path, and create will be used as default value to be assigned when the callback function throws exception.

console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 'OK' , c : [ 1 , 4 ]}}).set( 'a.c.1' , 3 ).value()); console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 'OK' , c : [ 1 , 4 ]}}).set( 'a.b' , 'BAD' ).value()); console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 'OK' , c : [ 1 , 4 ]}}).set( 'a.b.c.d' , 'OK?' ).value()); console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 'OK' , c : [ 1 , 4 ]}}).set( 'a.b.c.d' , 'OK?' , true ).value()); console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 'OK' , c : [ 1 , 4 ]}}).set( 'a.c.10' , 'OK?' , true ).value());

.copy(from, to, skip) : copy value from one JSON path to another. When the JSON path not found, new object will be created. To prevent new object creation, pass skip as true as 3rd param.

console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 'OK' , c : [ 1 , 4 ]}}).copy( 'a.c.1' , 'a.d' ).value());

.del(path) : delete a key by JSON path. When the path exists, last key will be deleted; when it do not exist, do nothing.

console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 'OK' , c : [ 1 , 4 ]}}).del( 'a.b.c' ).value()); console .log(jpp({ a : { b : { c : { d : 2 , q : 1 }}}}).del( 'a.b.c' ).value());

.move(from, to) : move values from a path to another. when the origin path not found, do nothing.

console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 'OK' , c : [ 1 , 4 ]}}).move( 'a.c' , 'a.d' ).value());

.range(path, args...) : Works like lodash.range() , create range and set the array into the path.

console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 1 }}}).range( 'a.c' , 3 ).value()); console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 1 }}}).range( 'a.c' , 3 , 5 ).value()); console .log(jpp({ a : { b : 1 }}}).range( 'a.c' , 2 , 12 , 3 ).value());

.find(path, args...) : Works like lodash.find() , return the value. This method can not be chainned.

console .log(jpp({ a : { b : [ 0 , 3 , 4 ]}}}).find( 'a.b' , function ( O ) { return O% 2 > 0 }));

.findLast(path, args...) : Works like lodash.findLast() , return the value. This method can not be chainned.

console .log(jpp({ a : { b : [ 1 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]}}}).find( 'a.b' , function ( O ) { return O% 2 > 0 }));

.each(path, function (value, key) {...}) : Works like Array.map(), the callback arguments are: value, index. The return value of callback will be assigned back to JPP object. You can apply second callback function for fallback when the path is not found or not array. When your callback return undefined or throws, the item in array will not be changed.

console .log(jpp({ a : { b : [ 1 , 3 , 5 ]}}).each( 'a.b' , function ( V ) { return V * 2 ; }).value()); console .log(jpp({ a : { b : [ 1 , 3 , 5 ]}}).each( 'a.b' , function ( V, I ) { return V * I; }).value()); console .log(jpp({ a : { b : [ 1 , 3 , 5 ]}}).each( 'a.c' , function ( V ) { return V * I; }, function ( O ) { return 'ERROR' }).value());

.forIn(path, function (value, key) {...}) : Works like for (I in O), the callback arguments are: value, key. The return value of callback will be assigned back to JPP object. You can apply second callback function for fallback when the path is not found or not object. When your callback return undefined or throws, the item in object will not be changed.

console .log(jpp({ a : 'OK' , b : 'BAD' , length : 9 }).forIn( '$' , function ( V, I ) { return V + '!' ; }).value()); console .log(jpp({ a : { b : [ 1 , 3 , 5 ]}}).forIn( 'a.c' , function ( V ) { return V * I; }, function ( O ) { return 'ERROR' }).value());

.filter(path, function (value, key) {...}) : Works like Array.filter() but also works well on object. the callback are: value, index|key. The filtered result will be assigned back to JPP object.

console .log(jpp({ a : { b : { c : [ 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], d : 5 }}}).filter( 'a.b.c' , function ( V ) { return V % 2 > 0 ; }).value());

.concat(path, path, path ...) : search for all values by proviced JSON path, then concat all arraies into one. None array value will be skipped. When array size >= 1, assign the concated array back to first path. Or, do nothing.

console .log(jpp({ a : { b : { c : [ 1 , 3 ], d : 5 }}}).concat( 'a.d' , 'a.b.c' , 'a.b.c' ).value());

Supported JSON Path

We only support absolute JSON Path and receive only one item.

$ : refer to self

$.foo.bar or .foo.bar or foo.bar or foo['bar'] or ['foo']['bar'] : refer to foo then bar

then $.foo.3.bar or foo.3.bar or foo['3'].bar or foo['3']['bar'] : refer to foo then 4th item then bar

When you need to deal with . inside your property name, you can just use the array syntax:

var result = jpp(data).value( "sites['google.com'].pageRank.score" );

TODO handle \ escape inside the array syntax

The long story

All our life is to handle data....with a loop. Let's start from a basic loop:

for (I in data) { data[I] = something(data[I]); }

To make jslint happy or ensure the loop correct, we should add property check:

for (I in data) { if (data.hasOwnProperty(I)) { data[I] = something(data[I]); } }

In real life, data is not always ready. We must handle none data case:

if (data && is_object(data)) { for (I in data) { if (data.hasOwnProperty(I)) { data[I] = something(data[I]); } } }

Furthermore, please catch something() because they may throw some error.

if (data && is_object(data)) { for (I in data) { if (data.hasOwnProperty(I)) { try { data[I] = something(data[I]); } catch (E) { handle_error(E); } } } }

The more assign in the loop, the more try/catch you need.

if (data && is_object(data)) { for (I in data) { if (data.hasOwnProperty(I)) { try { data[I].title = something(data[I].title); } catch (E) { handle_error(E); } try { data[I].desciption = something(data[I].description); } catch (E) { handle_error(E); } try { data[I].url = something(data[I].url); } catch (E) { handle_error(E); } } } }

The loop becomes a nightmare now, right? Let's use lodash to reduce indents in the loop:

_(data).each( function ( V ) { try { V.title = something(V.title); } catch (E) { handle_error(E); } try { V.desciption = something(V.description); } catch (E) { handle_error(E); } try { V.url = something(V.url); } catch (E) { handle_error(E); } });

But, lodash still can not reduce the try/catch hell for you. Now, JsonPathProcessor help on this!