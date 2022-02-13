This module encodes a JSON representation of MIDI data into a binary MIDI file.

By using this module it is possible to encode a JSON representation of a MIDI file into its binary counterpart. That JSON representation can either be created from scratch or produced by parsing an existing file with the midi-json-parser.

Usage

This module is distributed as package on npm. It can be installed by running the following command:

npm install json-midi-encoder

The only exported function is called encode() . It expects to receive a JSON representation as its only parameter. It returns a Promise which hopefully resolves with an ArrayBuffer containing the binary MIDI file. Here is a little example.

import { encode } from 'json-midi-encoder' ; const json = { division : 480 , format : 1 , tracks : [ [ { delta : 0 , trackName : 'example' }, { delta : 0 , endOfTrack : true } ] ] }; encode(json).then( ( midiFile ) => { });

To see what kind of events this module can handle, you may want to have a look at the JSON files used to test this module. There is also a TypeScript interface which describes the JSON representation.