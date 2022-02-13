openbase logo
jme

json-midi-encoder

by Christoph Guttandin
5.0.49 (see all)

This module encodes a JSON representation of MIDI data into a binary MIDI file.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

98

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

json-midi-encoder

dependencies version

By using this module it is possible to encode a JSON representation of a MIDI file into its binary counterpart. That JSON representation can either be created from scratch or produced by parsing an existing file with the midi-json-parser.

Usage

This module is distributed as package on npm. It can be installed by running the following command:

npm install json-midi-encoder

The only exported function is called encode(). It expects to receive a JSON representation as its only parameter. It returns a Promise which hopefully resolves with an ArrayBuffer containing the binary MIDI file. Here is a little example.

import { encode } from 'json-midi-encoder';

const json = {
    division: 480,
    format: 1,
    tracks: [
        [
            {
                delta: 0,
                trackName: 'example'
            },
            // ... there are probably more events ...
            {
                delta: 0,
                endOfTrack: true
            }
        ]
        // ... maybe there are more tracks ...
    ]
};

encode(json).then((midiFile) => {
    // midiFile is an ArrayBuffer containing the binary data.
});

To see what kind of events this module can handle, you may want to have a look at the JSON files used to test this module. There is also a TypeScript interface which describes the JSON representation.

