Merge JSON (or YAML) files and objects with operations like $import $remove $replace $merge and more.
json-merger
.mergeFile(file: string, config?: Config)
javascript
var jsonMerger = require("json-merger");
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFile("a.json");
a.json:
{
"$merge": {
"source": {
"$import": "b.json"
},
"with": {
"prop1": {
"$replace": {
"prop1a": "this will replace b.json's property prop1"
}
},
"prop2": {
"prop2a": "this will merge with b.json's property prop2"
}
}
}
}
b.json:
{
"prop1": {
"prop1b": "will be replaced"
},
"prop2": {
"prop2b": "will be merged"
}
}
result
{
"prop1": {
"prop1a": "this will replace b.json's property prop1"
},
"prop2": {
"prop2a": "this will merge with b.json's property prop2",
"prop2b": "will be merged"
}
}
.mergeFiles(files: string[], config?: Config)
javascript
var jsonMerger = require("json-merger");
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json:
{
"a": "some value"
}
b.json:
{
"b": "some other value"
}
result
{
"a": "some value",
"b": "some other value"
}
.mergeObject(object: object, config?: Config)
javascript
var jsonMerger = require("json-merger");
var object = {
a: {
aa: "some value",
},
b: {
$import: "b.json",
},
};
var result = jsonMerger.mergeObject(object);
b.json:
{
"bb": "some other value"
}
result
{
"a": {
"aa": "some value"
},
"b": {
"bb": "some other value"
}
}
.mergeObjects(objects: object[], config?: Config)
javascript
var jsonMerger = require("json-merger");
var object1 = {
a: [1, 1, 1, 1],
};
var object2 = {
a: [2, 2],
};
var result = jsonMerger.mergeObjects([object1, object2]);
result
{
"a": [2, 2, 1, 1]
}
Merger(config?: Config)
The actual
Merger class is also exported. The other exports are just shortcut methods.
Using one
Merger instance has some performance advantages because it will cache previously loaded and processed files.
javascript
var Merger = require("json-merger").Merger;
var merger = new Merger();
// the first call will load and process "a.json"
var result1 = merger.mergeFile("a.json");
// the second call will return the cached result
var result2 = merger.mergeFile("a.json");
// clear the caches
merger.clearCaches();
interface Config {
cwd?: string;
errorOnFileNotFound?: boolean;
errorOnRefNotFound?: boolean;
operationPrefix?: string;
params?: object;
stringify?: boolean | "pretty";
defaultArrayMergeOperation: "combine" | "replace" | "concat";
}
cwd: string
The current working directory when importing files. Defaults to process.cwd().
errorOnFileNotFound: boolean
Set this property to
false to disable throwing errors when an imported file does not exist.
errorOnRefNotFound: boolean
Set this property to
false to disable throwing errors when an JSON pointer or JSON path does not exist.
operationPrefix: string
Use this property to override the prefix to indicate a property is an operation like $import.
The default prefix is
$but it is possible to change this to for example
@to use keywords like
@import.
params: object
Object that will be available in
$expression operations as
$params variable.
stringify: boolean | "pretty"
Set this property to
true to stringify the JSON result. Set the property to
"pretty" if the output should be pretty printed.
defaultArrayMergeOperation: "combine" | "replace" | "concat"
Set this property to override default merge operation.
Default value is set to
"combine". Possible values are:
$import
Use
$import to import other JSON or YAML files.
Files imported with
$import are processed before the result is returned.
{
"$import": "a.json"
}
JSON reference syntax is supported. The following example will import the first array item from the
someArray property in
a.json.
{
"$import": "a.json#/someArray/0"
}
When defined as an array,
$import will process and merge the files in order before returning the result.
{
"$import": ["a.json", "b.yaml", "c.json"]
}
When importing a file it is also possible to provide a different
$params object.
Setting this property will override the
Config.params property.
{
"$import": {
"path": "a.json",
"params": {
"prop": "some value that will be available in a.json as $params.prop"
}
}
}
The object syntax is also supported in an array.
{
"$import": [
{
"path": "a.json",
"params": {
"prop": "value1"
}
},
{
"path": "a.json",
"params": {
"prop": "value2"
}
}
]
}
Use
$include to process a file in the current scope.
$merge
Use the
$merge operation to merge objects and arrays.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFile("a.json");
a.json
{
"$merge": {
"source": {
"a": {
"aa": "some value"
}
},
"with": {
"a": {
"bb": "some other value"
}
}
}
}
result
{
"a": {
"aa": "some value",
"bb": "some other value"
}
}
The
$merge operation is often used with the
$import operation to merge other files from within the JSON itself.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFile("a.json");
a.json
{
"$merge": {
"source": {
"$import": "b.json"
},
"with": {
"a": {
"bb": "some other value"
}
}
}
}
b.json
{
"a": {
"aa": "some value"
}
}
result
{
"a": {
"aa": "some value",
"bb": "some other value"
}
}
$remove
Use the
$remove operation to remove properties and array items.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"prop1": {
"prop1a": "some value"
},
"prop2": {
"prop2a": "some other value"
}
}
b.json
{
"prop2": {
"$remove": true
}
}
result
{
"prop1": {
"prop1a": "some value"
}
}
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$remove": true
},
{
"$remove": true
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [3]
}
$replace
Use the
$replace operation to replace properties and array items.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"prop1": {
"prop1a": "some value"
},
"prop2": {
"prop2a": "some other value"
}
}
b.json
{
"prop2": {
"$replace": {
"prop2b": "replaced value"
}
}
}
result
{
"prop1": {
"prop1a": "some value"
},
"prop2": {
"prop2b": "replaced value"
}
}
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"a": 1
},
{
"b": 2
}
]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$replace": {
"c": 3
}
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [
{
"c": 3
},
{
"b": 2
}
]
}
$concat
Use the
$concat operation to concatenate two arrays.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": {
"$concat": [2]
}
}
result
{
"someArray": [1, 2]
}
$combine
Use the
$combine operation to combine two arrays.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": {
"$combine": [3, 3]
}
}
result
{
"someArray": [3, 3, 3]
}
$append
Use the
$append operation to append an item to an array.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$append": 4
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3, 4]
}
$prepend
Use the
$prepend operation to prepend an item to an array.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$prepend": 4
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [4, 1, 2, 3]
}
$insert
Use the
$insert operation to insert an item to an array.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$insert": {
"index": 1,
"value": 4
}
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [1, 4, 2, 3]
}
Set
$insert.index to
- to insert an item at the end of the array.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$insert": {
"index": "-",
"value": 4
}
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3, 4]
}
A negative
$insert.index can be used, indicating an offset from the end of the array.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$insert": {
"index": -1,
"value": 4
}
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 4, 3]
}
$match
Use the
$match operation to search for a specific array item and merge with that item.
Use
$match.index to match an array item by index.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$match": {
"index": 1,
"value": 4
}
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [1, 4, 3]
}
Use
$match.path to match an array item with a JSON pointer.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$match": {
"path": "/1",
"value": 4
}
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [1, 4, 3]
}
Use
$match.query to match an array item with a JSON path query.
The following example will search for an array item containing the value
2 and merge it with the value
4.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$match": {
"query": "$[?(@ == 2)]",
"value": 4
}
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [1, 4, 3]
}
$move
Use the
$move operation to move an array item.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$move": 1
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [2, 1, 3]
}
Use the
$match operation in conjunction with the
$move operation to move a specific array item.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$match": {
"index": 0,
"value": {
"$move": 1
}
}
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [2, 1, 3]
}
Use
- as
$move.index value to move an array item to the end.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$match": {
"index": 0,
"value": {
"$move": "-"
}
}
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [2, 3, 1]
}
Use
$move.value to not only move the item but also merge it with a value.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"a": 1
},
{
"a": 2
},
{
"a": 3
}
]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$match": {
"query": "$[?(@.a == 3)]",
"value": {
"$move": {
"index": 0,
"value": {
"b": 3
}
}
}
}
}
]
}
result
{
"someArray": [
{
"a": 3,
"b": 3
},
{
"a": 1
},
{
"a": 2
}
]
}
$select
Use the
$select operation to select one or multiple values.
Be careful not to create an endless loop by selecting a parent property.
More information about JSON pointers can be found in the JSON pointer specification.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFile("a.json");
a.json
{
"prop": {
"$select": "/otherProp"
},
"otherProp": "Should be the value of prop"
}
result
{
"prop": "Should be the value of prop",
"otherProp": "Should be the value of prop"
}
$select.query to select by JSON path query
More information about JSON path queries can be found in the JSON path documentation.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFile("a.json");
a.json
{
"prop": {
"$select": {
"query": "$.someArray[*]"
}
},
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
result
{
"prop": 1,
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
$select.multiple to select multiple values
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFile("a.json");
a.json
{
"prop": {
"$select": {
"query": "$.someArray[?(@ < 3)]",
"multiple": true
}
},
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
result
{
"prop": [1, 2]
}
$select.from to select from an object
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFile("a.json");
a.json
{
"prop": {
"$select": {
"from": {
"$import": "b.json"
},
"path": "/someArray/2"
}
}
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
result
{
"prop": 3
}
$repeat
Use the
$repeat operation to repeat a value.
$repeat.to
operation
{
"$repeat": {
"from": 1,
"to": 4,
"value": "repeat"
}
}
result
["repeat", "repeat", "repeat"]
$repeat.through
The current value is available on the scope as
$repeat.value variable.
operation
{
"$repeat": {
"from": 1,
"through": 4,
"value": {
"$expression": "$repeat.value"
}
}
}
result
[1, 2, 3, 4]
$repeat.step
operation
{
"$repeat": {
"from": 0,
"through": 10,
"step": 5,
"value": {
"$expression": "$repeat.value"
}
}
}
result
[0, 5, 10]
$repeat.range
operation
{
"$repeat": {
"range": "0:-2, 10, 20:30:5",
"value": {
"$expression": "$repeat.value"
}
}
}
result
[0, -1, -2, 10, 20, 25, 30]
$repeat.in as array
operation
{
"$repeat": {
"in": ["a", "b"],
"value": {
"$expression": "$repeat.value"
}
}
}
result
["a", "b"]
$repeat.in as object
The current key is available on the scope as
$repeat.key variable.
operation
{
"$repeat": {
"in": {
"keyA": "valueA",
"keyB": "valueB"
},
"value": {
"$expression": "{key: $repeat.key, value: $repeat.value}"
}
}
}
result
[
{ "key": "keyA", "value": "valueA" },
{ "key": "keyB", "value": "valueB" }
]
The current index is available on the scope as
$repeat.index variable.
operation
{
"$repeat": {
"range": "1:2",
"value": {
"$expression": "$repeat.index"
}
}
}
result
[0, 1]
Use
$parent to get to the parent scope containing the parent
$repeat.
operation
{
"$repeat": {
"range": "0:1",
"value": {
"$repeat": {
"range": "0:1",
"value": {
"$expression": "$parent.$repeat.index + '.' + $repeat.index"
}
}
}
}
}
result
["0.0", "0.1", "1.0", "1.1"]
$include
Use
$include to load other JSON or YAML files and process them in the current scope.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"someArray": [1, 2, 3]
}
b.json
{
"someArray": [
{
"$include": "remove.json"
}
]
}
remove.json
{
"$remove": true
}
result
{
"someArray": [2, 3]
}
$expression
Use the
$expression operation to calculate a value with the help of a JavaScript expression.
The expression has access to the standard built-in JavaScript objects, the current scope and optionally an
$input variable.
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFile("a.json");
a.json
{
"prop": {
"$expression": "1 + 2"
}
}
result
{
"prop": 3
}
$expression.input
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFile("b.json");
a.json
{
"add": 2
}
b.json
{
"prop": {
"$expression": {
"expression": "1 + $input",
"input": {
"$import": "a.json#/add"
}
}
}
}
result
{
"prop": 3
}
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
{
"prop": 1
}
b.json
{
"prop": {
"$expression": "$targetProperty + 2"
}
}
result
{
"prop": 3
}
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFile("a.json", {
params: {
add: 2,
},
});
a.json
{
"prop": {
"$expression": "1 + $params.add"
}
}
result
{
"prop": 3
}
Scopes can be created while processing operation properties.
If for example a
$merge.with is being processed then the merger will create a new scope for the
$merge.with property.
Or if a
$repeat.value property is being processed a new scope is created for the
$repeat.value property.
A scope always has a
$source property but not necessarily a
$target property.
When we are merging object A with object B, then the
$target property in the scope of object A is
undefined because object A is not merged with anything.
It does have a
$source property referring to object A itself.
Object B on the other hand has the processed object A as
$target because object B is being merged with object A.
The
$source property in the scope of object B refers to object B.
If object B had defined a
$merge operation, then the merger would create a new scope for the
$merge.source property and a new scope for the
$merge.with property.
The
$target within the
$merge.source scope would be
undefined because
$merge.source is not merged with anything.
The
$target within the
$merge.with scope is the processed
$merge.source because
$merge.with is being merged with
$merge.source.
The result of the
$merge operation will eventually be merged with object A.
When in the
$merge.source scope it is possible to get to the root (object B) scope using the
$root property or to a parent scope using the
$parent property.
interface Scope {
$params?: any; // $params properties in current scope
$parent?: Scope; // reference to parent scope
$repeat?: ScopeRepeat; // $repeat properties in current scope
$root: Scope; // reference to root scope
$source: any; // reference to the source object
$target?: any; // reference to the target object
}
javascript
var result = jsonMerger.mergeFiles(["a.json", "b.json"]);
a.json
// this is the root scope
{
"prop1": {
"$expression": "$target" // refers to undefined because a.json has no target
},
"prop2": {
"$expression": "$targetProperty" // refers to undefined because a.json has no target
},
"prop3": {
"$expression": "$source" // refers to the unprocessed a.json
},
"prop4": {
"$expression": "$sourceProperty" // refers to the unprocessed a.json#/prop4
},
"prop5": {
"$expression": "$root.$target" // refers to undefined because a.json has no target
},
"prop6": {
"$expression": "$root.$source" // refers to the unprocessed a.json
},
"prop7": {
"$expression": "$parent" // refers to undefined because the current scope has no parent scope
},
}
b.json
// this is the root scope
{
"prop1": {
"$expression": "$target" // refers to the processed a.json
},
"prop2": {
"$expression": "$targetProperty" // refers to the processed a.json#/prop2
},
"prop3": {
"$expression": "$source" // refers to the unprocessed b.json
},
"prop4": {
"$expression": "$sourceProperty" // refers to the unprocessed b.json#/prop4
},
"prop5": {
"$merge": {
"source": { // $merge.source creates a new scope
"prop1": {
"$expression": "$target" // refers to undefined because b.json#/prop5/$merge/source has no target
},
"prop2": {
"$expression": "$targetProperty" // refers to undefined because b.json#/prop5/$merge/source has no target
},
"prop3": {
"$expression": "$source" // refers to the unprocessed b.json#/prop5/$merge/source
},
"prop4": {
"$expression": "$sourceProperty" // refers to the unprocessed b.json#/prop5/$merge/source/prop4
}
"prop5": {
"$expression": "$root.$target" // refers to the processed a.json
}
"prop6": {
"$expression": "$root.$source" // refers to the unprocessed b.json
},
"prop7": {
"$expression": "$parent.$target" // refers to the processed a.json
}
"prop8": {
"$expression": "$parent.$source" // refers to the unprocessed b.json
}
},
"with": { // $merge.with creates a new scope
"prop1": {
"$expression": "$target" // refers to the processed b.json#/prop5/$merge/source
},
"prop2": {
"$expression": "$targetProperty" // refers to the processed b.json#/prop5/$merge/source/prop2
},
"prop3": {
"$expression": "$source" // refers to the unprocessed b.json#/prop5/$merge/with
},
"prop4": {
"$expression": "$sourceProperty" // refers to the unprocessed b.json#/prop5/$merge/with/prop4
},
"prop5": {
"$expression": "$root.$target" // refers to the processed a.json
},
"prop6": {
"$expression": "$root.source" // refers to the unprocessed b.json
},
"prop7": {
"$expression": "$parent.$target" // refers to the processed a.json
},
"prop8": {
"$expression": "$parent.source" // refers to the unprocessed b.json
}
}
}
},
"prop6": {
"$repeat": {
"range": "0:1",
"value": { // $repeat.value creates a new scope with a $repeat property on it
"$repeat": {
"range": "0:1",
"value": { // $repeat.value creates a new scope with a $repeat property on it
"$expression": "'This is item ' + $parent.$repeat.index + '.' + $repeat.index"
}
}
}
}
}
}
json-merger
You can use
json-merger as a command line tool:
Usage: json-merger [options] <file ...>
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-p, --pretty pretty-print the output json
-o, --output [file] the output file. Defaults to stdout
-op, --operation-prefix [prefix] the operation prefix. Defaults to $
-am, --default-array-merge-operation [operation] the default array merge operation. Defaults to combine
--error-on-file-not-found throw an error if a file is not found. Defaults to true
--error-on-ref-not-found throw an error if a JSON pointer or JSON path is not found. Defaults to true
-h, --help output usage information
Usage:
json-merger a.json > result.json
json-merger --output result.json a.json
json-merger --output result.json --pretty a.json
Install
json-merger globally to be able to use the command line interface.
npm install -g json-merger