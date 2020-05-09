An implementation of the JSON Merge Patch RFC 7396
JSON Merge Patch (RFC 7396) is a standard format that allows you to update a JSON document by sending the changes rather than the whole document. JSON Merge Patch plays well with the HTTP PATCH verb (method) and REST style programming.
Install the current version (and save it as a dependency):
$ npm install json-merge-patch --save
jsonmergepatch.apply(obj: Object, patch: Object) : Object
Applies
patch onto source
obj.
var source = {
"title": "Goodbye!",
"author" : {
"givenName" : "John",
"familyName" : "Doe"
}
};
var patch = {
"title": 'Hello!',
"author": {
"familyName": null
}
}
var target = jsonmergepatch.apply(source, patch);
// target = {
// "title": "Hello!",
// "author" : {
// "givenName" : "John",
// }
// }
jsonmergepatch.generate(source: Object, target: Object) : Object
Compares
source and
target object and generates a
patch of the changes necessary to convert
source into
target.
var source = {
"title": "Goodbye!",
"author" : "John Doe"
};
var target = {
"title": "Hello!",
};
var patch = jsonmergepatch.generate(source, target);
// patch = {
// "title": 'Hello!',
// "author": null
// }
This function is outside the scope of the RFC, its purpose is to combine/squash successive patches of the same entity into one patch. Use it at your own risks.
This library is primarily designed to work with JSON.
Nonetheless, it is possible to use Javascript objects if the method
toJSON() is implemented, the library will then serialize your object using it.
var patch = jsonmergepatch.generate(
{
"title": "Goodbye!"
},
{
toJSON: () {
return {
"title": "I am serialized"
}
},
}
);
// patch = {
// "title": "I am serialized",
// }
var patch = jsonmergepatch.generate(
{},
{
date: new Date("2020-05-09T00:00:00.000")
}
);
// patch = {
// date: "2020-05-09T00:00:00.000"
// }
npm test
MIT