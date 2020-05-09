openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jmp

json-merge-patch

by Pierre Inglebert
1.0.2 (see all)

An implementation of the JSON Merge Patch (RFC 7396)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

142K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JSON Merge Patch

build status Test coverage Dependency Status devDependency Status

An implementation of the JSON Merge Patch RFC 7396

JSON Merge Patch (RFC 7396) is a standard format that allows you to update a JSON document by sending the changes rather than the whole document. JSON Merge Patch plays well with the HTTP PATCH verb (method) and REST style programming.

Install

Install the current version (and save it as a dependency):

npm

$ npm install json-merge-patch --save

Usage

Applying patches:

jsonmergepatch.apply(obj: Object, patch: Object) : Object

Applies patch onto source obj.

Example:

var source = {
  "title": "Goodbye!",
  "author" : {
        "givenName" : "John",
        "familyName" : "Doe"
    }
};

var patch = {
    "title": 'Hello!',
    "author": {
        "familyName": null
    }
}

var target = jsonmergepatch.apply(source, patch);

// target = {
//  "title": "Hello!",
//   "author" : {
//      "givenName" : "John",
//  }
// }

Generating patches:

jsonmergepatch.generate(source: Object, target: Object) : Object

Compares source and target object and generates a patch of the changes necessary to convert source into target.

Example:

var source = {
  "title": "Goodbye!",
  "author" : "John Doe"
};

var target = {
    "title": "Hello!",
};

var patch = jsonmergepatch.generate(source, target);

// patch = {
//  "title": 'Hello!',
//  "author": null
// }

Merging patches

This function is outside the scope of the RFC, its purpose is to combine/squash successive patches of the same entity into one patch. Use it at your own risks.

Usage with Javascript objects

This library is primarily designed to work with JSON. Nonetheless, it is possible to use Javascript objects if the method toJSON() is implemented, the library will then serialize your object using it.

var patch = jsonmergepatch.generate(
  {
    "title": "Goodbye!"
  },
  {
    toJSON: () {
      return {
        "title": "I am serialized"
      }
    },
  }
);
// patch = {
//  "title": "I am serialized",
// }

var patch = jsonmergepatch.generate(
  {},
  {
    date: new Date("2020-05-09T00:00:00.000")
  }
);
// patch = {
//  date: "2020-05-09T00:00:00.000"
// }

Running tests

npm test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial