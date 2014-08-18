given multiple streams of newline delimited JSON data perform a merge/extend on each object in the stream

usage

npm install json-merge -g Usage: json-merge < source1 > [options] < source2 > [options] [ < source3 > ...] Options --parse= < s > Parse the precedent source with < s >

sources can be one of 3 things:

paths to newline-delimited json data files

HTTP uris that return newline-delimited json data

JSONStream selector syntax to be used to parse stdin into a stream of JS objects

examples

newline delimited json files

e.g. given a file a.json :

{ "foo" : "bar" }

and a file b.json :

{ "taco" : "pizza" }

then running:

json-merge a .json b .json

would output:

{ "foo" : "bar" , "taco" : "pizza" }

JSONStream parsing

you can also specify JSONStream query syntax and json-merge will parse stdin

e.g. if foobar.json is:

{ "data" : [ { "a" : { "all" : "lowercase" }, "b" : { "ALL" : "CAPS" } } ] }

then running:

cat foobar.json | json -merge "data.*.a" "data.*.b"

would output:

{ "all" : "lowercase" , "ALL" : "CAPS" }

Parsing different sources

A given a file food1.json :

{ "salty" : { "tacos" : "muybien" , "pretzel" : "jawohl" } }

and a file food2.json :

{ "sweet" : { "waffle" : "delicious" , "pancake" : "yummy" } }

then running:

json-merge food1 .json --parse= "salty" food2 .json --parse= "sweet"

would output: