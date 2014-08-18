given multiple streams of newline delimited JSON data perform a merge/extend on each object in the stream
npm install json-merge -g
Usage: json-merge <source1> [options] <source2> [options] [<source3>...]
Options
--parse=<s> Parse the precedent source with <s>
sources can be one of 3 things:
e.g. given a file
a.json:
{"foo": "bar"}
and a file
b.json:
{"taco": "pizza"}
then running:
json-merge a.json b.json
would output:
{"foo": "bar", "taco": "pizza"}
you can also specify JSONStream query syntax and
json-merge will parse stdin
e.g. if
foobar.json is:
{
"data": [
{
"a": {
"all": "lowercase"
},
"b": {
"ALL": "CAPS"
}
}
]
}
then running:
cat foobar.json | json-merge "data.*.a" "data.*.b"
would output:
{"all":"lowercase","ALL":"CAPS"}
A given a file
food1.json:
{
"salty":
{
"tacos": "muybien",
"pretzel": "jawohl"
}
}
and a file
food2.json:
{
"sweet":
{
"waffle": "delicious",
"pancake": "yummy"
}
}
then running:
json-merge food1.json --parse="salty" food2.json --parse="sweet"
would output:
{"tacos":"muybien","pretzel":"jawohl","waffle":"delicious","pancake":"yummy"}