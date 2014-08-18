openbase logo
jm

json-merge

by Max Ogden
1.2.0 (see all)

given two streams of newline delimited JSON data perform a merge/extend on each object in the stream

Readme

json-merge

given multiple streams of newline delimited JSON data perform a merge/extend on each object in the stream

NPM dat

usage

npm install json-merge -g
Usage: json-merge <source1> [options] <source2> [options] [<source3>...]

Options
--parse=<s>  Parse the precedent source with <s>

sources can be one of 3 things:

  • paths to newline-delimited json data files
  • HTTP uris that return newline-delimited json data
  • JSONStream selector syntax to be used to parse stdin into a stream of JS objects

examples

newline delimited json files

e.g. given a file a.json:

{"foo": "bar"}

and a file b.json:

{"taco": "pizza"}

then running:

json-merge a.json b.json

would output:

{"foo": "bar", "taco": "pizza"}

JSONStream parsing

you can also specify JSONStream query syntax and json-merge will parse stdin

e.g. if foobar.json is:

{
  "data": [
    {
      "a": {
        "all": "lowercase"
      },
      "b": {
        "ALL": "CAPS"
      }
    }
  ]
}

then running:

cat foobar.json | json-merge "data.*.a" "data.*.b"

would output:

{"all":"lowercase","ALL":"CAPS"}

Parsing different sources

A given a file food1.json:

{
  "salty": 
    {
      "tacos": "muybien",
      "pretzel": "jawohl"
    }
}

and a file food2.json:

{
  "sweet":
    {
      "waffle": "delicious",
      "pancake": "yummy"
    }
}

then running:

json-merge food1.json --parse="salty" food2.json --parse="sweet"

would output:

{"tacos":"muybien","pretzel":"jawohl","waffle":"delicious","pancake":"yummy"}

