JSON Mask

This is a tiny language and an engine for selecting specific parts of a JS object, hiding/masking the rest.

var mask = require ( 'json-mask' ); mask({ p : { a : 1 , b : 2 }, z : 1 }, 'p/a,z' );

The main difference between JSONPath / JSONSelect and this engine is that JSON Mask preserves the structure of the original input object. Instead of returning an array of selected sub-elements (e.g. [{a: 1}, {z: 1}] from example above), it filters-out the parts of the object that you don't need, keeping the structure unchanged: {p: {a: 1}, z: 1} .

This is important because JSON Mask was designed with HTTP resources in mind, the structure of which I didn't want to change after the unwanted fields were masked / filtered.

If you've used the Google APIs, and provided a ?fields= query-string to get a Partial Response, you've already used this language. The desire to have partial responses in my own Node.js-based HTTP services was the reason I wrote JSON Mask.

For express users, there's an express-partial-response middleware. It will integrate with your existing services with no additional code if you're using res.json() or res.jsonp() . And if you're already using koa check out the koa-json-mask middleware.

This library has no dependencies. It works in Node as well as in the browser.

Note: the 1.5KB (gz), or 4KB (uncompressed) browser build is in the /build folder.

Syntax

The syntax is loosely based on XPath:

a,b,c comma-separated list will select multiple fields

a/b/c path will select a field from its parent

a(b,c) sub-selection will select many fields from a parent

a/*/c the star * wildcard will select all items in a field

Take a look at test/index-test.js for examples of all of these and more.

Grammar

Props ::= Prop | Prop "," Props Prop ::= Object | Array Object ::= NAME | NAME "/" Prop Array ::= NAME "(" Props ")" NAME ::= ? all visible characters ?

Examples

Identify the fields you want to keep:

var fields = 'url,object(content,attachments/url)' ;

From this sample object:

var originalObj = { id : 'z12gtjhq3qn2xxl2o224exwiqruvtda0i' , url : 'https://plus.google.com/102817283354809142195/posts/F97fqZwJESL' , object : { objectType : 'note' , content : 'A picture... of a space ship... launched from earth 40 years ago.' , attachments : [ { objectType : 'image' , url : 'http://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap110908.html' , image : { height : 284 , width : 506 } } ] }, provider : { title : 'Google+' } };

Here's what you'll get back:

var expectObj = { url : 'https://plus.google.com/102817283354809142195/posts/F97fqZwJESL' , object : { content : 'A picture... of a space ship... launched from earth 40 years ago.' , attachments : [ { url : 'http://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap110908.html' } ] } };

Let's test that:

var mask = require ( 'json-mask' ); var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var maskedObj = mask(originalObj, fields); assert.deepEqual(maskedObj, expectObj);

Partial Responses Server Example

Here's an example of using json-mask to implement the Google API Partial Response

var http = require ( 'http' ); var url = require ( 'url' ); var mask = require ( 'json-mask' ); var server; server = http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var fields = url.parse(req.url, true ).query.fields; var data = { firstName : 'Mohandas' , lastName : 'Gandhi' , aliases : [ { firstName : 'Mahatma' , lastName : 'Gandhi' }, { firstName : 'Bapu' } ] }; res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }); res.end( JSON .stringify(mask(data, fields))); }); server.listen( 4000 );

Let's test it:

$ curl 'http://localhost:4000' { "firstName" : "Mohandas" , "lastName" : "Gandhi" , "aliases" :[{ "firstName" : "Mahatma" , "lastName" : "Gandhi" },{ "firstName" : "Bapu" }]} $ $ curl 'http://localhost:4000?fields=lastName' { "lastName" : "Gandhi" } $ $ curl 'http://localhost:4000?fields=firstName,aliases(firstName)' { "firstName" : "Mohandas" , "aliases" :[{ "firstName" : "Mahatma" },{ "firstName" : "Bapu" }]}

Note: a few more examples are in the /example folder.

Command Line Interface - CLI

When installed globally using npm i -g json-mask you can use it like:

json-mask "<fields>" <input> [<output>]

Examples

Stream from online resource:

curl https://api.myjson.com/bins/krrxw | json-mask "url,object(content,attachments/url)"

Read from file and write to output file:

json-mask "url,object(content,attachments/url)" input.json > output.json

Read from file and print redirect to file:

CDN

unpkg

https://unpkg.com/json-mask/build/jsonMask.js

https://unpkg.com/json-mask/build/jsonMask.min.js

License

MIT