Prettyprint JSON to HTML

It is available through npm

npm install json-markup

or as a component for the browser

component install mafintosh/json-markup

json-markup will take a JSON document and add markup to it so it can be styled in a browser.

Usage

var jsonMarkup = require ( 'json-markup' ) var html = jsonMarkup({ hello : 'world' }) console .log(html);

The above example will print the following HTML

< div class = "json-markup" > { < span class = "json-markup-key" > hello: </ span > < span class = "json-markup-string" > "world" </ span > } </ div >

If you provide an object map with CSS style then style will be applied inline::

var jsonMarkup = require ( 'json-markup' ) var css2json = require ( 'css2json' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var styleFile = css2json(fs.readFileSync( 'style.css' , 'utf8' )) var html = jsonMarkup({ hello : 'world' , foo : 'bar' }, styleFile) console .log(html)

Now outputs looks like:

< div style = "line-height:17px;font-size:13px;font-family:monospace;white-space:pre;" > { < span style = "font-weight:bold;" > hello: </ span > < span style = "color:green;" > "world" </ span > , < span style = "font-weight:bold;" > foo: </ span > < span style = "color:green;" > "bar" </ span > } </ div >

Afterwards you can use css to style your output to your liking. A stylesheet similar to JSON view is included in style.css

License

MIT