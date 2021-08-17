Simple library to convert a json object into a new json object formatted by a template.

Installation

Install via npm:

$ npm install json -mapper- json

Documentation

Usage

const jsonMapper = require ( 'json-mapper-json' ); jsonMapper(json< Object >, template< Object >) => Promise

Template Syntax Explanations

{ newFieldName1 : { path : <String>, // required required: <Boolean> // not required, default `true` formatting: <Function> // optional (ex: function(value) {return value + '_formatted';}) defaultValue: <AnyType> // optional type: <NativeType> // optional (ex: String, Number, Boolean, ...) (not supported yet) nested: { <Object> // optional newNestedFieldName: <String>, required: <Boolean> // not required, default `true` formatting: <Function> // optional defaultValue: <AnyType> // optional type: <NativeType> // optional (ex: String, Number, Boolean, ...) (not supported yet) nested: { <Object> // optional ... }, }, }, newFieldName2: <String> // (it's the path, syntactic sugar for {path: ''}) ... }

Path Key Words

$root : give possibility to access the root given object in a nested path.

: give possibility to access the root given object in a nested path. $item : give possibility to access of the all item of an array in a nested path.

: give possibility to access of the all item of an array in a nested path. $empty : give possibility to create skip path, to create empty object to be able to merge paths (see example).

Example

Basic

jsonMapper({ field : 'value' , }, { 'new_field' : { path : 'field' , }, }).then( ( result ) => { });

Basic with required

jsonMapper({ field1 : 'value1' , }, { 'new_field1' : { path : 'field1' , }, 'new_field2' : { path : 'field2' , required : false , }, }).then( ( result ) => { });

Basic with defaultValue

jsonMapper({ field1 : 'value1' , }, { 'new_field1' : { path : 'field1' , }, 'new_field2' : { path : 'field2' , defaultValue : 'default_value' , }, }).then( ( result ) => { });

jsonMapper({ field1 : 'value1' , nested : { field3 : 'value3' , }, }, { 'new_field1' : { path : 'field1' , }, 'new_field2' : { path : 'field2' , }, }).then( ( result ) => { });

Basic with nested

jsonMapper({ field1 : { field2 : { field3 : 'value' , field4 : 'value4' , }, }, }, { 'new_field' : { path : 'field1.field2' , nested : { 'nested_field1' : { path : 'field3' , }, 'nested_field2' : { path : 'field4' , }, }, }, }).then( ( result ) => { });

Basic with formatting

jsonMapper({ field1 : { field2 : { field3 : 'value' , }, }, }, { 'new_field' : { path : 'field1.field2.field3' , formatting : ( value ) => { return value + '_formatted' ;}, }, }).then( ( result ) => { });

Array

jsonMapper([{ field : 'value1' , }, { field : 'value2' , }, { field : 'value3' , }, ], { 'new_field' : { path : 'field' , }, }).then( ( result ) => { });

Array with formatting

jsonMapper([{ field : 'value1' , }, { field : 'value2' , }, { field : 'value3' , }, ], { 'new_field' : { path : 'field' , formatting : ( value, index ) => ( ` ${value} _formatted_ ${index} ` ), }, }).then( ( result ) => { });

Usage of the syntactic sugar for path

jsonMapper({ field : 'value' , }, { 'new_field' : 'field' , }).then( ( result ) => { });

Array with nested and path syntactic sugar

jsonMapper([{ field : { 'nested_field' : 'value1' }, }, { field : { 'nested_field' : 'value2' }, }, { field : { 'nested_field' : 'value3' }, }, ], { 'new_field' : { path : 'field' , nested : { 'new_nested_field' : 'nested_field' , }, }, }).then( ( result ) => { });

Usage of the key word $root for path

jsonMapper({ 'content' : { 'result' : [ { 'courseStatisticsDto' : { 'times' : 3 , 'persons' : 1 , 'courseCode' : '' , }, 'courseAddressDto' : {}, 'endDate' : 1460590552000 , 'startDate' : 1460590552000 , 'name' : 'Example Course' , }, ], 'type' : 'offline' , }, }, { data : { path : 'content.result' , nested : { name : 'name' , code : 'courseStatisticsDto.courseCode' , type : '$root.content.type' , }, }, }).then( ( result ) => { });

Usage of the key word $item for path

jsonMapper({ hits : { total : 1 , hits : [{ _index : 'some_index' , _type : 'some_type' , _id : '123456' , _score : 1 , _source : { id : 123456 }, }], }, }, { hits : { path : 'hits.hits' , nested : { id : '_source.id' , type : { path : '$item' , formatting : ( value, index ) => ( ` ${value._index} / ${value._type} / ${index} ` ), }, }, }, }).then( ( result ) => { });

Usage of the key word $empty for path