openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jm

json-mapper

by dregenor
0.0.12 (see all)

simple json mapper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

json-mapper

Just a simple json mapper.

How to use

Very simple case:


var input = {
    user: {
        name: 'John',
        nick: 'C00lHacker'
    }
};

var JM = require('json-mapper');

var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    name: function(input){
            if (!input.user){
                return;
            } else {
                return input.user.name;
            }
    }
});

var result = converter(input);

console.log(result); // should be {name: 'John'}

Let's add a bit sugar by using factory method getVal 


var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    name: JV.getVal('user.name');
});

The syntax 'user.name' equals JM.getVal('user.name')


var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    name: 'user.name';
});

If you want to chain callbacks use ch factory


var input = {
  user: {
      name: 'Alex',
      nickname: 'FOfan'
  },
  locations: [
      {x:1, y:21}, // i need this x
      {x:2, y:22},
      {x:3, y:23},
      {x:4, y:24},
      {x:5, y:25},
      {x:6, y:26},
      {x:7, y:27},
      {x:8, y:28},
      {x:9, y:29},
      {x:10, y:30},
      {x:11, y:31},
      {x:12, y:32}
  ],
  uuid: 'ffffffff-aaaaaaaa-c0c0afafc1c1fefe0-cfcf1234'
};


var JM = require('json-mapper');
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    val: JM.ch(
                function(input){ return input.locations; },
                function(input){ return input[0]; },
                function(input){ return input.x; }
            )
});

var result = converter(input); // should be {val: 1}

This stuff can be simplified by using array, e.g.:


var input = {
  user: {
      name: 'Alex',
      nickname: 'FOfan'
  },
  locations: [
      {x:1, y:21}, // i need this x
      {x:2, y:22},
      {x:3, y:23},
      {x:4, y:24},
      {x:5, y:25},
      {x:6, y:26},
      {x:7, y:27},
      {x:8, y:28},
      {x:9, y:29},
      {x:10, y:30},
      {x:11, y:31},
      {x:12, y:32}
  ],
  uuid: 'ffffffff-aaaaaaaa-c0c0afafc1c1fefe0-cfcf1234'
};


var JM = require('json-mapper');

var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    val: [
        function(input){ return input.locations; },
        function(input){ return input[0]; },
        function(input){ return input.x; }
    ]
});

var result = converter(input); // should be {val: 1}

JM.ch function also can convert 'some.path' to JM.getVal('some.path').
There is a map factory for arrays processing.


var input = {
    user: {
        name: 'Alex',
        nickname: 'FOfan'
    },
    locations: [
        {x:1, y:21}, // i need this x
        {x:2, y:22},
        {x:3, y:23},
        {x:4, y:24},
        {x:5, y:25},
        {x:6, y:26},
        {x:7, y:27},
        {x:8, y:28},
        {x:9, y:29},
        {x:10, y:30},
        {x:11, y:31},
        {x:12, y:32}
    ],
    uuid: 'ffffffff-aaaaaaaa-c0c0afafc1c1fefe0-cfcf1234'
};


var JM = require('json-mapper');

var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    val: JM.ch('locations', JM.map(function(input){ return input.x; }))
});

var result = converter(input); // should be {val: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12]}

or


var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    val: ['locations', JM.map('x')]
});

Use JM.makeCb(val) to convert path to getVal

Returning map:

inputreturn
functionfunction
stringgetVal(val)
arraych.apply(null,val)
hashschema(val)

New feature is '$root' alias


var JM = require('json-mapper');

var input = {
    uuid: '1233123123',
    user: {
        name: 'sergey'
    },
    objects: [
        'atoken',
        'btoken',
        'ctoken',
        'dtoken',
        'etoken',
        'Fplane',
        'Splane',
        'nodejs',
        'memcache',
        'sql',
        'tpl',
        'ej'
    ]
};

var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    originalObject: '$root',
    uuid: 'uuid',
    link: [
        JM.helpers.templateStrong('http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.name}'),
        JM.helpers.templateStrong('<a href="{$root}">user</a>')
    ],
    objects: ['objects', JM.map(JM.helpers.templateStrong('http://127.0.0.1/objects/{$root}'))]
});

console.log('\n\n\n\ convert with template & root', converter(input));

Result:


{
    originalObject: {
        uuid: '1233123123',
        user: {name: 'sergey'},
        objects: [
            'atoken',
            'btoken',
            'ctoken',
            'dtoken',
            'etoken',
            'Fplane',
            'Splane',
            'nodejs',
            'memcache',
            'sql',
            'tpl',
            'ejs'
        ]
    },
    uuid: '1233123123',
    link: '<a href="http://127.0.0.1/users/?name=sergey">user</a>',
    objects: [
        'http://127.0.0.1/objects/atoken',
        'http://127.0.0.1/objects/btoken',
        'http://127.0.0.1/objects/ctoken',
        'http://127.0.0.1/objects/dtoken',
        'http://127.0.0.1/objects/etoken',
        'http://127.0.0.1/objects/Fplane',
        'http://127.0.0.1/objects/Splane',
        'http://127.0.0.1/objects/nodejs',
        'http://127.0.0.1/objects/memcache',
        'http://127.0.0.1/objects/sql',
        'http://127.0.0.1/objects/tpl',
        'http://127.0.0.1/objects/ejs'
    ]
}

Shut up and show me a SIMPLE convertion


var input = {
  user: {
      name: 'Alex',
      nickname: 'FOfan'
  },
  locations: [
      {x:1, y:21}, // i need this x
      {x:2, y:22},
      {x:3, y:23},
      {x:4, y:24},
      {x:5, y:25},
      {x:6, y:26},
      {x:7, y:27},
      {x:8, y:28},
      {x:9, y:29},
      {x:10, y:30},
      {x:11, y:31},
      {x:12, y:32}
  ],
  uuid: 'ffffffff-aaaaaaaa-c0c0afafc1c1fefe0-cfcf1234'
};


var JM = require('json-mapper');
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    all_x: ['locations', JM.map('x')],
    all_y: ['locations', JM.map('y')],
    x_sum_y: ['locations', JM.map(function(input){
        return input.x + input.y;
    })],
    locations_count: ['locations', function(arr){
        return arr.length;
    }],
    locations_count_hack: 'locations.length',
    just_mappet_name: 'user.name',
    another_object: {
        nickname: 'user.nickname',
        location_0_x: 'locations.0.x'
    }
});

var result = converter(input);

console.log(result);

Result:


{
  "all_x":   [ 1,  2,  3,  4,  5,  6,  7,  8,  9,  10, 11, 12 ],
  "all_y":   [ 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 ],
  "x_sum_y": [ 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 44 ],
  "locations_count": 12,
  "locations_count_hack": 12,
  "just_mappet_name": "Alex",
  "another_object": {
    "nickname": "FOfan",
    "location_0_x": 1
  }
}

Helpers

template and templateStrong

Just an example:


var JM = require('json-mapper');

var input = {
    uuid: '1233123123',
    user: {
        name: 'sergey'
    },
    objects: [
        {id: 1001, name: 'atoken'},
        {id: 1002, name: 'btoken'},
        {id: 1003, name: 'ctoken'},
        {id: 1004, name: 'dtoken'},
        {id: 1005, name: 'etoken'},
        {id: 1006, name: 'Fplane'},
        {id: 1007, name: 'Splane'},
        {id: 1008, name: 'nodejs'},
        {id: 1009, name: 'memcache'},
        {id: 1010, name: 'sql'},
        {id: 1011, name: 'tpl'},
        {id: 1012, name: 'ej'}
    ]
};


var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    uuid:           'uuid',
    hrefStrong:     JM.helpers.templateStrong('http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.name}'),
    href:           JM.helpers.template('http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.name}'),
    hrefStrongFail: JM.helpers.templateStrong('http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.undefinedKey}'),
    hreffail:       JM.helpers.template('http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.undefinedKey}'),
    objects: ['objects', JM.map({
        href: JM.helpers.templateStrong('http://127.0.0.1/objects/{id}')
    })]
});

console.log('\n\n\n convert with template \n\n', converter(input));

Result:


{
    uuid:        '1233123123',
    hrefStrong:  'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name=sergey',
    href:        'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name=sergey',
    hreffail:    'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name=undefined',
    objects: [
        { href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1001' },
        { href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1002' },
        { href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1003' },
        { href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1004' },
        { href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1005' },
        { href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1006' },
        { href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1007' },
        { href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1008' },
        { href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1009' },
        { href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1010' },
        { href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1011' },
        { href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1012' }
    ]
}

templateStrong will return undefined if there is undefined keys

def


var JM = require('json-mapper');

var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    uuid: JM.helpers.def('14')
});

console.log('\n\n\n convert with default \n\n', converter({}));

Result:


{
    uuid: '14'
}

JM.helpers.def(val) - always returns val

valOrDef


var JM = require('json-mapper');

var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    uuid:  [ 'uuid' , JM.helpers.def('14') ],
    uuid2: [ 'uuid2', JM.helpers.valOrDef('15') ]
});

console.log('\n\n\n convert with default \n\n', converter({
    'uuid': '15',
    'uuid2': '17'
}));

Result:


{
    uuid: '14',
    uuid2: '17'
}

If input is null or undefined JM.helpers.valOrDef(val) will return val, otherwise input will be returned.

dict


var JM = require('json-mapper');

var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    type: [
        'type' ,
        JM.helpers.dict({
            1: 'fit',
            2: 'crop',
            3: 'fit'
        })
    ]
});

console.log('\n\n\n convert with default \n\n', converter({
    'type': 1
}));

Result:


{
    type: 'fit'
}

toBoolean, toNumber, toString, toUndefined, filterUndefined


var JM = require('json-mapper');
var h = JM.helpers;

var converter = JM.makeConverter({
    isGuest: ['role', h.toBoolean],
    isUser: ['user', h.toBoolean],
    role: ['role', h.toString],
    userId: ['userId', h.toNumber],
    catalogId: ['catalogId', h.toNumber],
    catalogId2: ['catalogId', h.toNumber, h.toUndefined],
    catalogId3: ['catalogId', h.filterUndefined(function(input){
        // input always not undefined
        return input + '1';
    })],
    catalogId4: ['UndefinedCatalogId', h.filterUndefined(function(input){
        // input always not undefined
        return input + '1';
    })]
});


console.log('\n\n\n convert to boolean and to number \n\n', converter({
    "role": 2,
    "userId": '13',
    "catalogId": 'somethingLiteral'
}));

Result is:


{
    isGuest: true,
    role: '2',
    userId: 13,
    catalogId: NaN,
    catalogId3: 'somethingLiteral1'
}

Dict creates a dictionary and returns value by key.

to run unit test run

   npm test

v0.0.12

  • fixed package.json (thanks to alissonperez)

v0.0.11

sorry i've skipped several versions

  • Add toString helper and fix unit tests (by alissonperez)
  • clean package.json (by ahiipsa)

v0.0.9

  • fix for #10 "makeConverter modifies its arguments"
  • Add makeMapConverter (alexwhitman)

v0.0.8

v0.0.7

  • add unit tests
  • minor changes

v0.0.6

  • add example 'sentence test'
  • modify readme (make this more readable ;)
  • change jsdoc for functions

in feature

  • make normal unit tests and try to do some optimization for more performance
  • write more usage examples

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial