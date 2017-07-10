Just a simple json mapper.

How to use

Very simple case:

var input = { user : { name : 'John' , nick : 'C00lHacker' } }; var JM = require ( 'json-mapper' ); var converter = JM.makeConverter({ name : function ( input ) { if (!input.user){ return ; } else { return input.user.name; } } }); var result = converter(input); console .log(result);

Let's add a bit sugar by using factory method getVal

var converter = JM.makeConverter({ name : JV.getVal( 'user.name' ); });

The syntax 'user.name' equals JM.getVal('user.name')

var converter = JM.makeConverter({ name : 'user.name' ; });

If you want to chain callbacks use ch factory

var input = { user : { name : 'Alex' , nickname : 'FOfan' }, locations : [ { x : 1 , y : 21 }, { x : 2 , y : 22 }, { x : 3 , y : 23 }, { x : 4 , y : 24 }, { x : 5 , y : 25 }, { x : 6 , y : 26 }, { x : 7 , y : 27 }, { x : 8 , y : 28 }, { x : 9 , y : 29 }, { x : 10 , y : 30 }, { x : 11 , y : 31 }, { x : 12 , y : 32 } ], uuid : 'ffffffff-aaaaaaaa-c0c0afafc1c1fefe0-cfcf1234' }; var JM = require ( 'json-mapper' ); var converter = JM.makeConverter({ val : JM.ch( function ( input ) { return input.locations; }, function ( input ) { return input[ 0 ]; }, function ( input ) { return input.x; } ) }); var result = converter(input);

This stuff can be simplified by using array, e.g.:

var input = { user : { name : 'Alex' , nickname : 'FOfan' }, locations : [ { x : 1 , y : 21 }, { x : 2 , y : 22 }, { x : 3 , y : 23 }, { x : 4 , y : 24 }, { x : 5 , y : 25 }, { x : 6 , y : 26 }, { x : 7 , y : 27 }, { x : 8 , y : 28 }, { x : 9 , y : 29 }, { x : 10 , y : 30 }, { x : 11 , y : 31 }, { x : 12 , y : 32 } ], uuid : 'ffffffff-aaaaaaaa-c0c0afafc1c1fefe0-cfcf1234' }; var JM = require ( 'json-mapper' ); var converter = JM.makeConverter({ val : [ function ( input ) { return input.locations; }, function ( input ) { return input[ 0 ]; }, function ( input ) { return input.x; } ] }); var result = converter(input);

JM.ch function also can convert 'some.path' to JM.getVal('some.path') .

There is a map factory for arrays processing.

var input = { user : { name : 'Alex' , nickname : 'FOfan' }, locations : [ { x : 1 , y : 21 }, { x : 2 , y : 22 }, { x : 3 , y : 23 }, { x : 4 , y : 24 }, { x : 5 , y : 25 }, { x : 6 , y : 26 }, { x : 7 , y : 27 }, { x : 8 , y : 28 }, { x : 9 , y : 29 }, { x : 10 , y : 30 }, { x : 11 , y : 31 }, { x : 12 , y : 32 } ], uuid : 'ffffffff-aaaaaaaa-c0c0afafc1c1fefe0-cfcf1234' }; var JM = require ( 'json-mapper' ); var converter = JM.makeConverter({ val : JM.ch( 'locations' , JM.map( function ( input ) { return input.x; })) }); var result = converter(input);

or

var converter = JM.makeConverter({ val : [ 'locations' , JM.map( 'x' )] });

Use JM.makeCb(val) to convert path to getVal

Returning map:

input return function function string getVal(val) array ch.apply(null,val) hash schema(val)

New feature is '$root' alias

var JM = require ( 'json-mapper' ); var input = { uuid : '1233123123' , user : { name : 'sergey' }, objects : [ 'atoken' , 'btoken' , 'ctoken' , 'dtoken' , 'etoken' , 'Fplane' , 'Splane' , 'nodejs' , 'memcache' , 'sql' , 'tpl' , 'ej' ] }; var converter = JM.makeConverter({ originalObject : '$root' , uuid : 'uuid' , link : [ JM.helpers.templateStrong( 'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.name}' ), JM.helpers.templateStrong( '<a href="{$root}">user</a>' ) ], objects : [ 'objects' , JM.map(JM.helpers.templateStrong( 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/{$root}' ))] }); console .log( '





\ convert with template & root' , converter(input));

Result:

{ originalObject : { uuid : '1233123123' , user : { name : 'sergey' }, objects : [ 'atoken' , 'btoken' , 'ctoken' , 'dtoken' , 'etoken' , 'Fplane' , 'Splane' , 'nodejs' , 'memcache' , 'sql' , 'tpl' , 'ejs' ] }, uuid : '1233123123' , link : '<a href="http://127.0.0.1/users/?name=sergey">user</a>' , objects : [ 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/atoken' , 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/btoken' , 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/ctoken' , 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/dtoken' , 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/etoken' , 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/Fplane' , 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/Splane' , 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/nodejs' , 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/memcache' , 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/sql' , 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/tpl' , 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/ejs' ] }

Shut up and show me a SIMPLE convertion

var input = { user : { name : 'Alex' , nickname : 'FOfan' }, locations : [ { x : 1 , y : 21 }, { x : 2 , y : 22 }, { x : 3 , y : 23 }, { x : 4 , y : 24 }, { x : 5 , y : 25 }, { x : 6 , y : 26 }, { x : 7 , y : 27 }, { x : 8 , y : 28 }, { x : 9 , y : 29 }, { x : 10 , y : 30 }, { x : 11 , y : 31 }, { x : 12 , y : 32 } ], uuid : 'ffffffff-aaaaaaaa-c0c0afafc1c1fefe0-cfcf1234' }; var JM = require ( 'json-mapper' ); var converter = JM.makeConverter({ all_x : [ 'locations' , JM.map( 'x' )], all_y : [ 'locations' , JM.map( 'y' )], x_sum_y : [ 'locations' , JM.map( function ( input ) { return input.x + input.y; })], locations_count : [ 'locations' , function ( arr ) { return arr.length; }], locations_count_hack : 'locations.length' , just_mappet_name : 'user.name' , another_object : { nickname : 'user.nickname' , location_0_x : 'locations.0.x' } }); var result = converter(input); console .log(result);

Result:

{ "all_x" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 ], "all_y" : [ 21 , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 , 26 , 27 , 28 , 29 , 30 , 31 , 32 ], "x_sum_y" : [ 22 , 24 , 26 , 28 , 30 , 32 , 34 , 36 , 38 , 40 , 42 , 44 ], "locations_count" : 12 , "locations_count_hack" : 12 , "just_mappet_name" : "Alex" , "another_object" : { "nickname" : "FOfan" , "location_0_x" : 1 } }

Helpers

template and templateStrong

Just an example:

var JM = require ( 'json-mapper' ); var input = { uuid : '1233123123' , user : { name : 'sergey' }, objects : [ { id : 1001 , name : 'atoken' }, { id : 1002 , name : 'btoken' }, { id : 1003 , name : 'ctoken' }, { id : 1004 , name : 'dtoken' }, { id : 1005 , name : 'etoken' }, { id : 1006 , name : 'Fplane' }, { id : 1007 , name : 'Splane' }, { id : 1008 , name : 'nodejs' }, { id : 1009 , name : 'memcache' }, { id : 1010 , name : 'sql' }, { id : 1011 , name : 'tpl' }, { id : 1012 , name : 'ej' } ] }; var converter = JM.makeConverter({ uuid : 'uuid' , hrefStrong : JM.helpers.templateStrong( 'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.name}' ), href : JM.helpers.template( 'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.name}' ), hrefStrongFail : JM.helpers.templateStrong( 'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.undefinedKey}' ), hreffail : JM.helpers.template( 'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.undefinedKey}' ), objects : [ 'objects' , JM.map({ href : JM.helpers.templateStrong( 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/{id}' ) })] }); console .log( '





convert with template



' , converter(input));

Result:

{ uuid : '1233123123' , hrefStrong : 'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name=sergey' , href : 'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name=sergey' , hreffail : 'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name=undefined' , objects : [ { href : 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1001' }, { href : 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1002' }, { href : 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1003' }, { href : 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1004' }, { href : 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1005' }, { href : 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1006' }, { href : 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1007' }, { href : 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1008' }, { href : 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1009' }, { href : 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1010' }, { href : 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1011' }, { href : 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1012' } ] }

templateStrong will return undefined if there is undefined keys

def

var JM = require ( 'json-mapper' ); var converter = JM.makeConverter({ uuid : JM.helpers.def( '14' ) }); console .log( '





convert with default



' , converter({}));

Result:

{ uuid : '14' }

JM.helpers.def(val) - always returns val

valOrDef

var JM = require ( 'json-mapper' ); var converter = JM.makeConverter({ uuid : [ 'uuid' , JM.helpers.def( '14' ) ], uuid2 : [ 'uuid2' , JM.helpers.valOrDef( '15' ) ] }); console .log( '





convert with default



' , converter({ 'uuid' : '15' , 'uuid2' : '17' }));

Result:

{ uuid : '14' , uuid2 : '17' }

If input is null or undefined JM.helpers.valOrDef(val) will return val, otherwise input will be returned.

dict

var JM = require ( 'json-mapper' ); var converter = JM.makeConverter({ type : [ 'type' , JM.helpers.dict({ 1 : 'fit' , 2 : 'crop' , 3 : 'fit' }) ] }); console .log( '





convert with default



' , converter({ 'type' : 1 }));

Result:

{ type : 'fit' }

toBoolean, toNumber, toString, toUndefined, filterUndefined

var JM = require ( 'json-mapper' ); var h = JM.helpers; var converter = JM.makeConverter({ isGuest : [ 'role' , h.toBoolean], isUser : [ 'user' , h.toBoolean], role : [ 'role' , h.toString], userId : [ 'userId' , h.toNumber], catalogId : [ 'catalogId' , h.toNumber], catalogId2 : [ 'catalogId' , h.toNumber, h.toUndefined], catalogId3 : [ 'catalogId' , h.filterUndefined( function ( input ) { return input + '1' ; })], catalogId4 : [ 'UndefinedCatalogId' , h.filterUndefined( function ( input ) { return input + '1' ; })] }); console .log( '





convert to boolean and to number



' , converter({ "role" : 2 , "userId" : '13' , "catalogId" : 'somethingLiteral' }));

Result is:

{ isGuest : true , role : '2' , userId : 13 , catalogId : NaN , catalogId3 : 'somethingLiteral1' }

Dict creates a dictionary and returns value by key.

to run unit test run

npm test

v0.0.12

fixed package.json (thanks to alissonperez)

sorry i've skipped several versions

Add toString helper and fix unit tests (by alissonperez)

clean package.json (by ahiipsa)

v0.0.9

fix for #10 "makeConverter modifies its arguments"

Add makeMapConverter (alexwhitman)

make performance optimizations

add simple speed test "npm run speed"

some results https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1VO_DpwQq8RKOMKlN9RIXHjblha6n58qBpKWWGardIJo/edit?usp=sharing

add unit tests

minor changes

add example 'sentence test'

modify readme (make this more readable ;)

change jsdoc for functions

