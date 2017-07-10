Just a simple json mapper.
Very simple case:
var input = {
user: {
name: 'John',
nick: 'C00lHacker'
}
};
var JM = require('json-mapper');
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
name: function(input){
if (!input.user){
return;
} else {
return input.user.name;
}
}
});
var result = converter(input);
console.log(result); // should be {name: 'John'}
Let's add a bit sugar by using factory method
getVal
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
name: JV.getVal('user.name');
});
The syntax
'user.name' equals
JM.getVal('user.name')
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
name: 'user.name';
});
If you want to chain callbacks use
ch factory
var input = {
user: {
name: 'Alex',
nickname: 'FOfan'
},
locations: [
{x:1, y:21}, // i need this x
{x:2, y:22},
{x:3, y:23},
{x:4, y:24},
{x:5, y:25},
{x:6, y:26},
{x:7, y:27},
{x:8, y:28},
{x:9, y:29},
{x:10, y:30},
{x:11, y:31},
{x:12, y:32}
],
uuid: 'ffffffff-aaaaaaaa-c0c0afafc1c1fefe0-cfcf1234'
};
var JM = require('json-mapper');
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
val: JM.ch(
function(input){ return input.locations; },
function(input){ return input[0]; },
function(input){ return input.x; }
)
});
var result = converter(input); // should be {val: 1}
This stuff can be simplified by using array, e.g.:
var input = {
user: {
name: 'Alex',
nickname: 'FOfan'
},
locations: [
{x:1, y:21}, // i need this x
{x:2, y:22},
{x:3, y:23},
{x:4, y:24},
{x:5, y:25},
{x:6, y:26},
{x:7, y:27},
{x:8, y:28},
{x:9, y:29},
{x:10, y:30},
{x:11, y:31},
{x:12, y:32}
],
uuid: 'ffffffff-aaaaaaaa-c0c0afafc1c1fefe0-cfcf1234'
};
var JM = require('json-mapper');
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
val: [
function(input){ return input.locations; },
function(input){ return input[0]; },
function(input){ return input.x; }
]
});
var result = converter(input); // should be {val: 1}
JM.ch function also can convert 'some.path' to
JM.getVal('some.path').
There is a map factory for arrays processing.
var input = {
user: {
name: 'Alex',
nickname: 'FOfan'
},
locations: [
{x:1, y:21}, // i need this x
{x:2, y:22},
{x:3, y:23},
{x:4, y:24},
{x:5, y:25},
{x:6, y:26},
{x:7, y:27},
{x:8, y:28},
{x:9, y:29},
{x:10, y:30},
{x:11, y:31},
{x:12, y:32}
],
uuid: 'ffffffff-aaaaaaaa-c0c0afafc1c1fefe0-cfcf1234'
};
var JM = require('json-mapper');
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
val: JM.ch('locations', JM.map(function(input){ return input.x; }))
});
var result = converter(input); // should be {val: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12]}
or
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
val: ['locations', JM.map('x')]
});
Use
JM.makeCb(val) to convert
path to
getVal
Returning map:
|input
|return
|function
|function
|string
|getVal(val)
|array
|ch.apply(null,val)
|hash
|schema(val)
New feature is
'$root' alias
var JM = require('json-mapper');
var input = {
uuid: '1233123123',
user: {
name: 'sergey'
},
objects: [
'atoken',
'btoken',
'ctoken',
'dtoken',
'etoken',
'Fplane',
'Splane',
'nodejs',
'memcache',
'sql',
'tpl',
'ej'
]
};
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
originalObject: '$root',
uuid: 'uuid',
link: [
JM.helpers.templateStrong('http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.name}'),
JM.helpers.templateStrong('<a href="{$root}">user</a>')
],
objects: ['objects', JM.map(JM.helpers.templateStrong('http://127.0.0.1/objects/{$root}'))]
});
console.log('\n\n\n\ convert with template & root', converter(input));
Result:
{
originalObject: {
uuid: '1233123123',
user: {name: 'sergey'},
objects: [
'atoken',
'btoken',
'ctoken',
'dtoken',
'etoken',
'Fplane',
'Splane',
'nodejs',
'memcache',
'sql',
'tpl',
'ejs'
]
},
uuid: '1233123123',
link: '<a href="http://127.0.0.1/users/?name=sergey">user</a>',
objects: [
'http://127.0.0.1/objects/atoken',
'http://127.0.0.1/objects/btoken',
'http://127.0.0.1/objects/ctoken',
'http://127.0.0.1/objects/dtoken',
'http://127.0.0.1/objects/etoken',
'http://127.0.0.1/objects/Fplane',
'http://127.0.0.1/objects/Splane',
'http://127.0.0.1/objects/nodejs',
'http://127.0.0.1/objects/memcache',
'http://127.0.0.1/objects/sql',
'http://127.0.0.1/objects/tpl',
'http://127.0.0.1/objects/ejs'
]
}
var input = {
user: {
name: 'Alex',
nickname: 'FOfan'
},
locations: [
{x:1, y:21}, // i need this x
{x:2, y:22},
{x:3, y:23},
{x:4, y:24},
{x:5, y:25},
{x:6, y:26},
{x:7, y:27},
{x:8, y:28},
{x:9, y:29},
{x:10, y:30},
{x:11, y:31},
{x:12, y:32}
],
uuid: 'ffffffff-aaaaaaaa-c0c0afafc1c1fefe0-cfcf1234'
};
var JM = require('json-mapper');
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
all_x: ['locations', JM.map('x')],
all_y: ['locations', JM.map('y')],
x_sum_y: ['locations', JM.map(function(input){
return input.x + input.y;
})],
locations_count: ['locations', function(arr){
return arr.length;
}],
locations_count_hack: 'locations.length',
just_mappet_name: 'user.name',
another_object: {
nickname: 'user.nickname',
location_0_x: 'locations.0.x'
}
});
var result = converter(input);
console.log(result);
Result:
{
"all_x": [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 ],
"all_y": [ 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 ],
"x_sum_y": [ 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 44 ],
"locations_count": 12,
"locations_count_hack": 12,
"just_mappet_name": "Alex",
"another_object": {
"nickname": "FOfan",
"location_0_x": 1
}
}
Just an example:
var JM = require('json-mapper');
var input = {
uuid: '1233123123',
user: {
name: 'sergey'
},
objects: [
{id: 1001, name: 'atoken'},
{id: 1002, name: 'btoken'},
{id: 1003, name: 'ctoken'},
{id: 1004, name: 'dtoken'},
{id: 1005, name: 'etoken'},
{id: 1006, name: 'Fplane'},
{id: 1007, name: 'Splane'},
{id: 1008, name: 'nodejs'},
{id: 1009, name: 'memcache'},
{id: 1010, name: 'sql'},
{id: 1011, name: 'tpl'},
{id: 1012, name: 'ej'}
]
};
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
uuid: 'uuid',
hrefStrong: JM.helpers.templateStrong('http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.name}'),
href: JM.helpers.template('http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.name}'),
hrefStrongFail: JM.helpers.templateStrong('http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.undefinedKey}'),
hreffail: JM.helpers.template('http://127.0.0.1/users/?name={user.undefinedKey}'),
objects: ['objects', JM.map({
href: JM.helpers.templateStrong('http://127.0.0.1/objects/{id}')
})]
});
console.log('\n\n\n convert with template \n\n', converter(input));
Result:
{
uuid: '1233123123',
hrefStrong: 'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name=sergey',
href: 'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name=sergey',
hreffail: 'http://127.0.0.1/users/?name=undefined',
objects: [
{ href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1001' },
{ href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1002' },
{ href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1003' },
{ href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1004' },
{ href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1005' },
{ href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1006' },
{ href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1007' },
{ href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1008' },
{ href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1009' },
{ href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1010' },
{ href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1011' },
{ href: 'http://127.0.0.1/objects/1012' }
]
}
templateStrong will return undefined if there is undefined keys
var JM = require('json-mapper');
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
uuid: JM.helpers.def('14')
});
console.log('\n\n\n convert with default \n\n', converter({}));
Result:
{
uuid: '14'
}
JM.helpers.def(val) - always returns val
var JM = require('json-mapper');
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
uuid: [ 'uuid' , JM.helpers.def('14') ],
uuid2: [ 'uuid2', JM.helpers.valOrDef('15') ]
});
console.log('\n\n\n convert with default \n\n', converter({
'uuid': '15',
'uuid2': '17'
}));
Result:
{
uuid: '14',
uuid2: '17'
}
If input is null or undefined
JM.helpers.valOrDef(val) will return val, otherwise input will be returned.
var JM = require('json-mapper');
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
type: [
'type' ,
JM.helpers.dict({
1: 'fit',
2: 'crop',
3: 'fit'
})
]
});
console.log('\n\n\n convert with default \n\n', converter({
'type': 1
}));
Result:
{
type: 'fit'
}
var JM = require('json-mapper');
var h = JM.helpers;
var converter = JM.makeConverter({
isGuest: ['role', h.toBoolean],
isUser: ['user', h.toBoolean],
role: ['role', h.toString],
userId: ['userId', h.toNumber],
catalogId: ['catalogId', h.toNumber],
catalogId2: ['catalogId', h.toNumber, h.toUndefined],
catalogId3: ['catalogId', h.filterUndefined(function(input){
// input always not undefined
return input + '1';
})],
catalogId4: ['UndefinedCatalogId', h.filterUndefined(function(input){
// input always not undefined
return input + '1';
})]
});
console.log('\n\n\n convert to boolean and to number \n\n', converter({
"role": 2,
"userId": '13',
"catalogId": 'somethingLiteral'
}));
Result is:
{
isGuest: true,
role: '2',
userId: 13,
catalogId: NaN,
catalogId3: 'somethingLiteral1'
}
Dict creates a dictionary and returns value by key.
to run unit test run
npm test
v0.0.12
sorry i've skipped several versions
v0.0.9