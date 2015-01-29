#JSONLint

JSONLint is a JSON Linter that allows for comments in your JSON Files.

Installation

For use with nodejs, use npm

$ npm install -g json-lint

For use in browser environments, include the script tag

< script type = 'text/javascript' src = 'jsonlint.js' > </ script >

Usage

var JSONLint = require ( 'json-lint' ); var lint = JSONLint( json, options ); if ( lint.error ) { lint.error lint.line; lint.character; }

JSONLint takes two arguments, and throws an error if found.

string json : JSON String to be linted

object options: Object of options.

Options

There is currently only 1 option that is handled: comments, which defaults to true if not set.

License