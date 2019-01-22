json-lines streams JSON Lines.

Installation

npm install json-lines

Quick start

First you need to add a reference to json-lines in your application.

const jsonLines = require ( 'json-lines' );

To send JSON you need an Express application and a route that you want to use. Please note that for technical reasons json-lines only works with POST routes.

Then subscribe to the connect and disconnect events to initialize or end data transfer.

app.post( '/events' , jsonLines( client => { client.once( 'connect' , () => { }); client.once( 'disconnect' , () => { }); }));

Within the connect event handler, you can use the send function to actually stream data to the client.

client.send({ foo : 'bar' });

If you want to close the connection to the client, call the disconnect function. This will emit the disconnect event and clean up any event listeners.

client.disconnect();

Parsing the request body

From time to time you may want to send a request body to the json-lines route, e.g. to provide a configuration object. On the server, you can access the request's body using the req.body property of the client object.

In order to do so you must add the body-parser middleware to your application, before adding the route itself.

const bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.post( '/events' , jsonLines( client => { console .log(client.req.body); }));

Using the client module

To connect to a json-lines enabled server, use the json-lines-client module.

Running the build

To build this module use roboter.

bot

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2015-2018 the native web.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.