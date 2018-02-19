This is a JSON lexer based on the implementation in json3. It can split a JSON String into a list of annotated tokens. It will list whitespace as well, so it can used in-place editing of JSON documents.
Note that this doesn't check the validity of your JSON, so it will tokenize something
like
"token"}: happily.
var lexer = require('json-lexer')
lexer('{"hello": 1.0}')
// results in
[ { type: 'punctuator', value: '{', raw: '{' },
{ type: 'string', value: 'hello', raw: '"hello"' },
{ type: 'punctuator', value: ':', raw: ':' },
{ type: 'whitespace', value: ' ', raw: ' ' },
{ type: 'number', value: 1, raw: '1.0' },
{ type: 'punctuator', value: '}', raw: '}' } ]
Allowed white space between the actual relevant tokens.
The characters surrounding your data:
{,
},
: and
,
A JSON string
"hi", not that the value will be the parsed String without
"
A JSON number, like
1,
-1 or
1e1000. The value will be the parsed number.
One of the allowed literals
true,
false and
null. The value will be the
specific JS literal.