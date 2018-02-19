This is a JSON lexer based on the implementation in json3. It can split a JSON String into a list of annotated tokens. It will list whitespace as well, so it can used in-place editing of JSON documents.

Note that this doesn't check the validity of your JSON, so it will tokenize something like "token"}: happily.

var lexer = require ( 'json-lexer' ) lexer( '{"hello": 1.0}' ) [ { type : 'punctuator' , value : '{' , raw : '{' }, { type : 'string' , value : 'hello' , raw : '"hello"' }, { type : 'punctuator' , value : ':' , raw : ':' }, { type : 'whitespace' , value : ' ' , raw : ' ' }, { type : 'number' , value : 1 , raw : '1.0' }, { type : 'punctuator' , value : '}' , raw : '}' } ]

types

whitespace

Allowed white space between the actual relevant tokens.

punctuator

The characters surrounding your data: { , } , : and ,

string

A JSON string "hi" , not that the value will be the parsed String without "

number

A JSON number, like 1 , -1 or 1e1000 . The value will be the parsed number.

literal